Daily News readers Jordan Hagen and Phyllis Sumner Veien submitted this photo of UI dance major Jordan Hagen, right, and UI retiree Phyllis Sumner Veien performing their talent for “Share Your Talent Night” at Bridge Bible Fellowship Church. They sang and danced to “You Make My Dream Come True” by Hall and Oats. “She did great,” Hagen said, “and it was her dream to accomplish this!”