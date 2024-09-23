2025: the year of forgiveness, kindness and moving forward

Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

Life got in the way of my writing for all of 2024. I had many things in my mind to write about, but I decided to end 2024 with gratitude and start 2025 with compassion.

As soon as we come into this world, we are expected to meet milestones (because milestones matter!) — from meeting the milestone of eating, talking, walking, making grades, getting an awesome job, having a house, getting married, having a family and the list goes on. Milestones matter for our very own development and growth, but the understanding and the definition of our personal growth can be different in our dictionaries.

One of the milestones is also reaching a certain age in our lives. Times like these give us the opportunity to reflect on what we have lost and what we have gained. I also reached such a milestone in 2024 that made me stop, pause and look at my life from the beginning, from the time I remember my own actions and their outcomes.

On the surface, my life might look normal but those who know me and have been with me on my journey know very well how long it took me to get to this normalcy.

I lived a very unconventional life. Things happened in my life before they should have. I lost the most precious people in my life too soon, had to grow up too quickly, got married too early, had children too young and had to become responsible for two little lives. In the midst of all this, I have been good, decent, mischievous, unorthodox and rebellious. Through all these things, those who came across me perhaps saw a lot of bad in me, and maybe some good.