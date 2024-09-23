Amid the busyness, here’s your invitation to slow down

Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

A poet once said, “The busy have no time for tears.” Lately, I hardly have time for a sniffle.

My plate is usually full — too full — but I admit that April’s approach has me feeling overwhelmed.

In the coming weeks, I’m serving on three panels — one local, one virtual and one in D.C. — while also delivering a keynote and two workshops at a Chicago conference. Most exciting, though, is the FāVS “Uniting the Inland Northwest” city-wide gathering April 27.

The FāVS team has been working on this event for months, with the hope of bringing the community together after a divisive election. We’ll have a keynote address from Professor Itohan Idumwonyi, who will talk about Ubuntu and how we can build community by seeing the humanity in one another, and we’ll have six breakout sessions addressing key community issues — like homelessness and refugees and youth.

This event, by the way, will be at the Montvale Event Center from 4-7 p.m. April 27. We do ask you to register (for free) so we can have a head count. And, perk, there will be food available for purchase from the Steam Plant! More info at favs.news.

But this column isn’t about “Uniting the Inland Northwest.” It’s about busyness.

I’ve been reflecting on why I’ve let myself become so busy and realized it’s always been a coping mechanism — a way to stay preoccupied and distracted. Right now, what I’m avoiding is the growing anxiety many of us share about our country’s future.

Growing up, it was home that I avoided.

At 14, I sought refuge from my oppressive, patriarchal religious home by taking a job at an amusement park. Eight-hour shifts gradually stretched to 10, then 12, then 14 hours. I mastered the art of swirling cotton candy and slicing pizzas, often staying late after the twinkling lights of the rides went dark to clean the soft-serve machines.

I worked at that park for nine summers.