Finding Hope, Purpose at an Atheist Conference

Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

I was invited to speak at an American Atheists conference called Unite Against Hate that took place Oct. 25-26 in Spokane. The theme was on resisting white supremacy and Christian nationalism in the Pacific Northwest.

Fellow speakers included lawyers who have dedicated their lives to fighting for the separation of church and state and for women’s rights to health care, and professors who educate the public on fascism and Christian nationalism.

To say I was intimidated to speak there is an understatement.

I was invited because of a book I wrote about my spiritual journey from devout Christian to agnostic atheist. Since writing my book and changing my worldview, I have not submersed myself in atheist spaces. My husband and many of my friends are Christians. I still attend church with my family occasionally.

So, it was interesting for me to look around this atheist event and see a more expansive, beautiful picture of humanity than is present in many churches today. The crowd was diverse in age, gender and sexuality.

Being Spokane, the crowd was almost exclusively white. But the unflinching acceptance and support of folks there who do not clearly fit into cultural norms was heartwarming to observe. It felt like a space in which a person could be their full, authentic self. No filters required.

The image of a secular heaven came to mind.

Another paradox that struck me at the conference was the joy and hope in the room. Atheists get depicted as many things, but hopeful and joyous do not top the list. Religious folks often assume that atheists are nihilistic and detached, as if missing out on the pull of eternity makes this life pointless.

While the topics covered were often depressing, the people presenting and listening were not. They were energized to fight for change. Within my own atheism, I have found more motivation to improve this world than before.