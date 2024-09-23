Sections
March 8, 2025

In the Churches

The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. today at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org.

