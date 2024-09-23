Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

I’m losing my patience, and I know I’m not the only one.

The constant barrage of headlines isn’t just overwhelming — it’s making me angry. Each notification feels like another weight added to an already heavy load. And patience, a virtue I deeply value, is wearing thin.

Thousands of federal jobs have been slashed, language is being scrubbed from government websites and decades of environmental protections are being dismantled. These systematic attacks spark my outrage.

This anger isn’t wrong. It’s a natural response to injustice and is a sign that I care deeply about what’s happening around me. But lately, I’ve been wondering: How do I hold onto this righteous anger without letting it consume me?

Thich Nhat Hanh once said that anger cannot remove anger. Instead, it only promotes more anger. The challenge isn’t to suppress these feelings, but to hold them with awareness and compassion. When we react from raw anger, we often create more of what we’re fighting against.

A crucial anecdote is patience, and my teacher appeared in an unexpected form.