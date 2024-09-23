FAITH MATTERS: Lent — spring cleaning for the soul

Faith Matters is a partnership with FaVS News (online at favs.news) providing readers a regular column about faith and its intersection with culture and our communities.

For baby boomers who grew up attending Catholic school — or weekly classes on Sundays — in the 1960s and 1970s, the season of Lent was presented by the teachers, whether lay or vowed religious, as six weeks of gloom. This time of preparation for the “Triduum” of Jesus’ suffering — Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday — seemed to be a forced method of purifying the soul of sin for young, impressionable minds.

If a student didn’t “give up something for Lent” — like candy or dessert — and didn’t donate every spare cent to the sanctioned charity, the guilt heaped upon these tender hearts was enormous. Teens, and adults, were almost harangued into giving up swearing, smoking or other “offensive” habits.

Fast forward a few decades, and the real point of Lent has emerged from those antiquated notions. Lent is a season of spiritual renewal, a chance to refresh the soul — like a spring cleaning after the long winter months. Students enrolled in Catholic schools these days are provided opportunities for extra prayer and attending special liturgical services during the 40 days prior to Easter, as well as being prompted to perform acts of kindness.

In St. Benedict’s Rule, written in the sixth century, a key recommendation for Lent is that all the monks and nuns read a book. In Chapter 48, the founder of the Benedictines wrote, “In Lent moreover let them each have a book from the library and read it straight through: and these books are to be given out at the beginning of Lent.”

Given that this statement was written in an era when illiteracy was prevalent, it is an amazing concept. The books themselves were neither pocket-sized nor paperback, but had been painstakingly copied by the Benedictine monks and nuns in the monastery scriptorium — by hand — often with detailed illustrations and incredible, artistic flourishes in the margins, and hard-bound with tooled leather or gold-threaded cloth.

The text itself would have most likely have been written in Latin, too.