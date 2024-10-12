Take your cues from nature — transform

I tend a garden to tend my mind. Alone long enough with a pack of seeds and a patch of soil and a woman can get a good thing going — a friendship circle of sunflowers, a reunion with last year’s compulsive propagators and baskets of nourishment. I make a contract with a patch of ground every year because the soil is where my happiness is born.

Gardeners, by definition, are hopeful people. It’s that way for me and the seeds I care for even in dormancy. I call them my Hopium Collection. Seeds are all the potential for beauty: the graceful arch of a stem that has yet to grow, the shape of a leaf, the color of the flower, the abundance of fruit. They are everything that is possible and hold all the faith I can muster.

Diversity is present in seeds, just like in people. There are seeds that need fire, seeds that need freezing, seeds that need to be swallowed and etched with digestive acids and expelled as “waste,” and seeds that need to be smashed open before they germinate. Metaphorically rich stuff.

Growing things is my act of resistance against the eroding world, the entropy of natural decomposition, the maw at my center of gravity. If I didn’t have my little garden, I’d adopt a piece of nowhere — a path through a forest, a section of barrow pit, a mud puddle at the edge of a quarry — any place will do. It will be mine to defend with all the preservation instincts I know, it’s very existence enough to inspire me.

As the leaves of trees fall and return to soil like everything else, I think of the progress of undoing. “Deconstruction” is a trendy term and click-driver on social media these days describing the process of critically examining a religious belief system. I prefer the term “transformation,” for that is the natural work of this world and what we do as humans, but I don’t use social media enough to defend myself. Still, words matter to me.

The words “tree” and “truth” share the same Indo-European root — “deru-” — meaning firm and steadfast, which produced the Old English “treowe” that we now know as “true.” The words “trust” and “truce” branch from this root as well, but I hardly think trees care for etymological dictionaries. Trees are too busy doing the magic of alchemy, turning mineral to carbon before returning to the soil where the tree is unmade.