When friends move: Each goodbye is an invitation to growth

In the last four months, three of my friends have either moved away or announced that they’ll be leaving soon. It’s strange how quickly “drinks at our usual spot” becomes “let’s catch up on Zoom sometime.”

I moved around a lot as a kid, though always in the same city. I said goodbye to classmates and neighbors as I headed off to a new school, but I don’t remember ever being sad about it. Moving day was fun for me, because my mom’s friends all came over and helped pack. Someone would bring donuts or pizza, and we’d set off on a new adventure.

In my young adult years I followed a similar pattern. I zigzagged across the country, learning everything I could from a newsroom before venturing off to a new city, and a new paper. I realize now that I didn’t give much thought about what — and who — I was leaving behind.

I’ve lived in Washington now for 13 years, and in Pullman for about five. Moving to the Palouse has challenged my deep Spokane friendships. Some have grown stronger, but most have faded.

I worry the same will happen with my friends who are moving away.

I’ve come to learn that friendship can be a sacred thing. In Buddhism, for example, it’s a key part of the spiritual path. Spiritual friendship (kalyana mitra) is a relationship that elevates one’s ethical and well-being.

But it requires cultivation.

When I moved from state to state before, I stopped nurturing my friendships. I texted on occasion, or liked a Facebook post, but I wasn’t intentional about reaching out and checking in. I was too consumed by the new road ahead of me.

Now I regret those losses, though I cherish the chapters we shared.