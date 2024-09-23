Phillip Luft and Andrew Wolfe came up big once again for the St. John-Endicott football team Thursday night as the Eagles took a lopsided 60-14 decision over Southeast 1B League host Prescott. Luft ran for 174 yards and added 19 more receiving yards as he finished his evening with five touchdowns. Wolfe completed 8-of-11 passes for 114 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Eagles put the game away with a 28-point second quarter. "We needed to come in toward the end of our season and really dominate," Eagles assistant coach Bryan Carter said. "It was a good victory that we need here at the end of the season." St. John-Endicott (7-0, 6-0 SE-1B) will continue league play at Garfield-Palouse next week. St. John-Endicott 60, Prescott 14 St. J-E 16 28 16 - 60 Prescott 8 0 6 - 14 SJE - Phillip Luft 13 run (run good) Pre - Matt Tucker 25 pass from Cody Beckman (run good) SJE - Luft 7 run (run good) SJE - Luft 23 pass from Andrew Wolfe (run good) SJE - Luft 28 run (run good) SJE - Justin Taylor 11 pass from Wolfe (run failed) SJE - Wolfe 2 run (run failed) SJE - Luft 40 run (run good) Pre - Julio Almanzar 50 pass from Beckman (run failed) SJE - Wolfe 45 run (run good) Volleyball Bears stay close, but still fall The Moscow volleyball team fell to visiting Coeur d'Alene 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 in an Inland Empire League match Thursday. The frustration got to the Bears in Game 3 and the Vikings