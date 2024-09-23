The 1999 American Legion season got off to a dubious start for the Pullman Patriots as they dropped a doubleheader to the Lewis-Clark Twins on Sunday at Lewiston.

The Patriots (0-2) lost the first game 8-4 and fell 7-5 in the second.

The Twins jumped on the Patriots early in the first game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning with Kevin Jeffrey's RBI double the big blow.

After Pullman added single runs in the second and third innings, the Twins pulled away with three runs on three hits in the fifth.

Derek Bruce went 3-for-4 to lead the Twins while Lucas Svaren was 2-for-3 at the plate for Pullman, which left 13 men on base.

In the second game, the Patriots rallied from an early deficit to take a 5-2 lead on home runs by Dusty Druffel and Pete Zornes in the fifth.

However, the Twins came back with four runs in the sixth thanks to a three-run triple by Justin Romesburg. Romesburg also came around to score on a Pullman throwing error.

The Patriots will go after their first win of the season and a little revenge when they host the Twins tonight at 6 p.m. at Quann Field.

Pullman 0110011 -- 4 11 3

Lewis-Clark400130x -- 8 10 2

Jason Fox, Dusty Druffel (4) and Tyler Brown. Chad McCall, Nathan Lumper (7) and Darren McCall.

Pitching (ip h er bb so) -- Fox 3.2 7 5 4 3, Druffel 2.1 3 1 2 0. C. McCall 6 9 3 4 3, Lumper 1 2 1 0 1.