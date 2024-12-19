MOSCOW — Clarkston center Josh Hoffman, listed at 6-feet-3 inches tall, watched his teammate’s third quarter 3-point shot rattle out. He wrapped his hands around the falling ball and sent the second-chance layup up and off the glass to extend the Bantams’ lead.

Hoffman’s heads-up play came as no surprise to Clarkston coach Justin Jones, who said that the senior center sets the example for his teammates.

“Josh Hoffman is the heart and soul of what we do,” Jones said. “He’s the example of how to compete every day in practice and every game. So that leadership is now starting to wear off on some of our younger kids.”

Sophomore guard Niko Ah Hi paced the Bantams with 20 points and Hoffman, Kendry Gimlin and Jason Rinard each posted nine points to propel the Bantams to a 53-49 win over the Bears on Tuesday in Moscow.

How it unfolded

Clarkston junior Jason Rinard got things started for a Bantam team that won the tipoff and made a first-possession 3-pointer.

Clarkston (3-4) forged a 10-0 lead within the game’s first three minutes before Moscow (3-2), inside the friendly confines of Bear Den, began to not only fight back but claw its way to a 10-point lead.

Traiden Cummings led the charge for Moscow with an 18-point night.

Clarkston trailed by as many as 10 in the second quarter but began to grab rebounds consistently and came up with the defensive stops needed to gain the second-half lead.

Moscow had led Clarkston 31-22 at the half.

The Bantams carried their energy into the second half as Ah Hi worked his way to the free-throw line several times to go 4-for-5 from the charity stripe.

He also sank three 3-pointers.

“We just started competing on the defensive end,” Ah Hi said. “I thought we really started competing. They just (didn’t get) open shots, and then we started moving the ball around on offense and they just couldn’t stop us.”

Bears get their paws on the ball

Moscow made its money with several stellar steals.

On a Clarkston inbound in the first quarter, Cummings leapt in front of a Clarkston player receiving the inbound, batted the ball away from the Bantams, won the footrace to the ball and finished at the rim to give the Bears their first lead of 12-10.

Moscow’s Bear Den greeted Cummings’ fast-break bucket with a roar of approval. The Bears continued to be a bother for the Bantams, going on a 24-4 run to end the first and begin the second quarter.

After trailing 10-0, Moscow’s 24-4 run began with a 16-0 run to end the first.

Moscow’s Max Winfree blocked a Bantam shot in the first half as the Bears, fresh off a Clash of the Combine loss to Pulman on Friday, flashed their physicality versus another area Greater Spokane League opponent.

Moscow sank seven 3-pointers with three from Grant Abendroth.

“Moscow historically under Josh (Uhrig) is very tough, plays extremely fast, and is athletic,” Jones said. “He gets his kids to play at such a high level.”

Bantams a young team