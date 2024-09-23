THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 65, Kamiah 43

GENESEE — After trailing through the first quarter, the host Bulldogs caught fire from 3-point range in the second en route to a nonleague win over Kamiah.

Chloe Grieser and Monica Seubert each made seven field goals including two 3-pointers to lead Genesee (11-1) with 16 points apiece. Sydney Banks added another 12 points.

Genesee coach Greg Hardie said Banks and Sophie Johnson did a “great job” covering offensive threat Emma Krogh of Kamiah (11-3), who was held to nine points.

KAMIAH (11-3)

Emma Krogh 2 4-4 9, Maddie Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Emily Puckett 3 2-5 8, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 3 2-2 9, Audrey Puckett 2 3-10 7, Addison Skinner 3 0-0 8, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-21 43.

GENESEE (11-1)

Sydney Banks 4 3-6 12, Monica Seubert 7 0-0 16, Alia Wareham 0 1-2 1, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 3 0-0 7, Chloe Grieser 7 0-0 16, Kendra Meyer 3 1-2 9, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-10 65.

Kamiah 14 7 11 11—43

Genesee 10 24 18 13—65

3-point goals — Skinner 2, Krogh, Hunt, Seubert 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, Banks, Baysinger, M. Grieser.

Deary 39, Timberline 28

DEARY — Kaylee Wood tallied 16 points to boost the Mustangs past Timberline of Weippe in a 1A Whitepine League contest.

Deary (9-2, 5-2) flew out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.

For the Spartans (0-12, 0-8), Jamie Binder added a team-high 12 points.

TIMBERLINE (0-12, 0-8)

Hailey Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 2 0-0 4, Jamie Binder 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Stewart 0 0-2 0, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 1 0-0 2, Kylie Green 4 0-0 10. Totals 13 0-2 28.

DEARY (9-2, 5-2)

Emily Bovard 1 1-6 4, Kaylee Wood 5 3-5 16, Scarlet Domigian 0 1-2 1, Karmen Griffin 1 0-2 2, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 4-6 7, Dedra Basting 1 0-0 2, Sophia Winter 1 0-0 2, Kori Bovard 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-23 39.

Timberline 4 5 9 10—28

Deary 20 8 7 4—39

3-point goals — Green 2, Wood 3, E. Bovard, Vincent.

Kendrick 60, Potlatch 31

POTLATCH — Hali Anderson went off for a season-high 26 points to lead visiting Kendrick to a 2A Whitepine League win over Potlatch.

Nine total players scored for the victorious Tigers (6-7, 5-4), who led 21-16 at halftime, then amped up the pressure to pull away following intermission. Brieanna Winther was the top scoreboard contributor for the Loggers (2-12, 2-8) with 11 points.

KENDRICK (6-7, 5-4)

Hayden Kimberling 2 0-2 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 0-2 5, Hali Anderson 9 6-9 26, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 1 3-5 5, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-5 2, Ivy Cowley 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-23 60.

POTLATCH (2-12, 2-8)

Brieanna Winther 5 0-2 11, Hatley Sawyer 2 0-0 4, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Kathryn Burnette 3 2-8 8, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 31.

Kendrick 9 12 20 19—60

Potlatch 9 7 6 9—31

3-point goals — Anderson 2, Heimgartner, I. Cowley, Winther, Vowels.

Troy 37, Logos 31

TROY — Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds helped lift the host Trojans to a 2A Whitepine League win over Logos of Moscow.

Jenny Webb added another nine points and 13 boards for Troy (3-9, 2-7), while Elena Spillman scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights (4-9, 2-7).

LOGOS (4-9, 2-7)

Naomi Taylor 2 2-2 6, Jemma Driskill 1 1-2 4, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 5 4-9 14, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 3, Bethany Porras 0 2-4 2, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-18 31.

TROY (3-9, 2-7)

Jenny Webb 4 1-3 9, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-4 3, Tessa Stoner 5 6-13 17, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 2 1-2 6, Destyni Heitmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-22 37.

Logos 6 7 5 13—31

Troy 9 11 5 12—37

3-point goals — Driskill, Doane, Stoner, Wilson.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLTimberline 46, Deary 39

DEARY — Ares Mabberly pumped in 19 points, Korbin Christopherson added 10 and the Spartans of Weippe dispatched the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League game.

Nolan Hubbard’s 13 points were tops for Deary (5-6, 5-3).

Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said the Spartans (5-5, 5-4) played the game for teammate Caleb Marshall, who is out sick.

“He’s healing with some stuff up in Spokane, so today the team rallied around him and played for him,” Christopherson said.