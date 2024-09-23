TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 74, East Valley 60
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds fielded five double-digit scorers against East Valley of Spokane Valley, pulling away late for a decisively 2A Greater Spokane League win.
Pullman (10-4, 4-1) turned back a third-quarter rally from the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Gavyn Dealy (19 points), Vaughn Holstad (17), Cade Rogers (16), Daniel Kwon (12) and Brandon Brown (10) all made major contributions in the balanced effort for the Hounds.
PULLMAN (10-4, 5-1)
Gavyn Dealy 8 3-5 19, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 16, Daniel Kwon 6 0-0 12, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 17, Brandon Brown 2 4-4 10, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 74.
East Valley (2-11, 1-4)
Tyson Rigby 6 0-2 15, A. Eppson 1 2-4 5, Michael Martin 3 4-6 10, Mijay White 1 0-0 2, Gabriekl Martin 0 0-0 0, Josiah Tarry 0 0-0 0, Lucas Brogdan 0 0-0 0,Cuom Bly 0 0-0 0, Randy Flahunim 2 4-6 9, Malaki Nunn 6 5-5 19. Totals 19 15-23 60.
Pullman 29 20 10 16—74
East Valley 17 12 25 6—60
3-point goals — Rogers 4, Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rigby 3, Nunn 2, Eppson, Flahunim.
Deary 44, Genesee 41
GENESEE — A strong second quarter propelled Deary to a 1A Whitepine League victory over visiting Genesee.
Nolan Hubbard led the Mustangs (7-6, 7-3) to victory with 15 points, while Wyatt Vincent contributed another 10. Kalitri Hubbard of Genesee (4-8, 3-4) led all scorers with 17 points.
DEARY (7-6, 7-3)
TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 4-9 10, Nolan Hubbard 4 3-6 15, Jacob Mechling 2 2-2 7, Blake Clark 2 1-4 5, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-21 44.
GENESEE (4-8, 3-4)
Vince Crowley 5 0-2 10, Noah Bollman 2 0-0 5, Jackson Banks 2 1-2 5, Kalitri Hubbard 7 2-4 17, Preston Cass 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 41.
Deary 7 18 13 6—44
Genesee 8 8 14 11—41
3-point goals — Hubbard 4, Beyer, Mechling, Bollman, Hubbard.
JV — Deary 22, Genesee 9 (one half).
Pomeroy 60, Colton 30
COLTON — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Wildcats in Southeast 1B League play.
Pomeroy improved to 9-7 overall and 8-2 in league, while Colton fell to 2-14 and 1-8.
Pomeroy 14 20 9 17—60
Colton 7 4 14 5—30
Lakeside 80, Potlatch 57
PLUMMER, Idaho — A blazing start from Lakeside of Plummer put Potlatch in a hole it never escaped en route to a nonleague loss.
Everett Lovell had a big game for the beaten Loggers (7-6), scoring 32 points.
POTLATCH (7-6)
Tyson Chambers 0 2-6 2, Chase Lovell 1 1-2 4, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 11 4-7 32, Jameson Morris 2 3-3 8, Brody Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Hunter Redmon 2 4-6 8. Totals 17 18-26 57.
LAKESIDE (8-4)
Hallah Peone 9 1-2 22, Furyous Louie 2 0-0 5, Lorrell Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Preston SpottedHorse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charley 10 3-3 25, Jaydin Pluff 6 0-0 12, Braydon Greensky 0 0-0 0, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-5 80.
Potlatch 4 17 23 13—57
Lakeside 24 26 16 14—80
3-point goals — C. Lovell, E. Lovell 6, Morris, Peone 3, Louie, Charley 2.
JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 76, Garfield-Palouse 51
PALOUSE — The Vikings led through the opening quarter, but could not sustain their advantage in a nonleague game against visiting Almira-Coulee Hartline.
Lane Collier (14 points) and Liam Cook (12) led the way for Garfield-Palouse (11-5).
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (13-1)
C. Pitts 1 0-0 3, J. Booker 4 2-2 10, N. Grindy 4 3-4 14, B. Roberts 1 0-0 2, T. Schmauder 0 0-0 0, B. Pitts 1 0-0 3, M. Grindy 11 3-3 29, M. Maes 0 0-0 0, C. Correra 2 2-2 7, T. Bayless 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 10-12 76
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5)
Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 8, Lane Collier 5 1-2 14, Macent Rardon 2 3-6 7, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 5 1-3 12, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 8, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-11 51.
ACH 14 19 24 17—76
Gar-Pal 18 9 12 12—51
3-point goals — M. Grindy 4, N. Grindy 3, B. Pitts, C. Pitts, Correra, Collier 3, Pfaff 2, K. Snekvik 2, Cook.
Tri-Valley 48, Salmon River 43
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the first half, but faded late against Tri-Valley of Cambridge in 1A Long Pin Conference play.
Blake Shepherd (11 points) and Kingston Pyle (10) headed things up for the beaten Savages.
SALMON RIVER (3-9, 2-6)
Gage Crump 1 1-2 4, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 4 1-3 11, Riley Davis 2 3-4 8, Aaron Markley 3 2-2 8, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 10, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.
TRI-VALLEY (3-13, 2-8)
Monte Ingram 2 0-0 4, Moyne Ingram 4 3-7 11, Devin Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Wyat Stiff 10 2-4 22, JJ Sutton 1 0-0 2, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 3 1-2 7, Danner Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-13 48.
Salmon River 14 16 4 9—43
Tri-Valley 13 13 8 14—48
3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Davis.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 76, East Valley 19
SPOKANE VALLEY — Grace Kuhle went off for 37 points to lead the way as Pullman routed East Valley of Spokane Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
The Greyhounds (9-5, 4-2) enjoyed another 14 points from River Sykes.
PULLMAN (9-5, 4-2)
Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Grace Kuhle 14 7-8 37, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-2 4, Taylor Darling 3 1-2 7, River Sykes 7 0-0 14, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 2 3-3 7, Ada Harris 1 0-0 2, Doumit 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 11-15 76.
EAST VALLEY (3-10, 1-4)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ava Payne 0 1-2 1, Pasui Xiong 0 0-0 0, Jo Weber 2 0-0 4, Italia Salina 2 0-0 4, Abigail Dach 1 1-2 5. Totals 8 2-4 19.
Pullman 21 28 15 12—76
East Valley 7 7 5 0—19
3-point goals — Kuhle 2, Doumit, Xiong.
Genesee 58, Deary 43
GENESEE — Remaining unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League competition, the Bulldogs led steadily en route to victory over visiting Deary.
Kendra Meyer (18 points), Chloe Grieser (16) and Monica Seubert (11) were the top scoreboard contributors for Genesee (13-1, 7-0). Allie Vincent of Deary (10-3, 6-3) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 26 points, with Kaylee Wood adding another 11 to the Mustang effort.
DEARY (10-3, 6-3)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 4 3-4 11, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 9 5-6 26, Kori Bovard . Totals 16 8-10 43.
GENESEE (13-1, 7-0)
Sydney Banks 2 0-1 4, Monica Seubert 4 2-2 11, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 2 0-0 5, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 6 3-4 16, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 18, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 58.
Deary 11 10 11 8—43
Genesee 14 14 18 12—58
3-point goals — Vincent 3, Meyer 4, Seubert, Baysinger, C. Grieser.
Troy 49, Potlatch 43
POTLATCH — The Trojans built a big lead early and held on for the win despite a late push by the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game.
Troy (4-10, 3-7) was paced by Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Wilson (14 points), Jenny Webb (12) and Clara Chamberlin (10) joined her in double figures.
Kathryn Burnette had a game-high 21 points for Potlatch (2-14, 2-10).
TROY (4-10, 3-7)
Jenny Webb 5 2-4 12, Clara Chamberlin 4 2-4 10, Tessa Stoner 3 5-8 11, Briar Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 6 2-3 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 49.
POTLATCH (2-14, 2-10)
Brieanna Winther 4 1-2, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Burnette 9 3-7 21, Cadance Carlson 1 3-4 5, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 43.
Troy 16 14 13 6—49
Potlatch 7 10 9 17—43
3-point goals — None.
Garfield-Palouse 79, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 48
PALOUSE — Morgan Lentz hit five 3-point goals and had 23 total points to lead five double-digit scorers in a nonleague win for Garfield-Palouse.
Elena Flansburg (15 points), Ellie Collier (11), Taia Gehring (11) and Kyra Brantner (10) were the other big contributors for the Vikings (14-1). Collier also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in what coach Garrett Parrish called a “great all-around game.”
ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (8-6)
E. Evers 1 0-0 2, E. Whitaker 2 0-0 6, N. Molitor 5 3-4 14, L. Baergen 2 0-0 6, J. Bayless 3 8-12 14, M. Isaak 2 2-2 6, P. Roberts 0 0-4 0. Totals 15 13-22 48
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-1)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 6 1-1 15, Kyra Brantner 4 2-3 10, Ellie Collier 5 0-0 11, Morgan Lentz 8 2-3 23, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-4 1, Taia Gehring 3 3-4 11, Molly Huffman 2 2-2 6, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 11-17 79.
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 10 11 14 13—48
Garfield-Palouse 21 25 15 18—79
3-point goals — Whitaker 2, Baergen 2, Molitor, Lentz 5, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Collier.
JV — Garfield-Palouse 22, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 21 (one half).
Kendrick 49, Logos 35
MOSCOW — Visiting Kendrick started fast to set up a 2A Whitepine League win over the Knights of Moscow.
Hali Anderson put up a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (7-8, 6-6), and Ashna Casto added another 11.
Complete statistics for Logos (4-11, 2-9) were not available at press time.
KENDRICK (7-8, 6-6)
Hayden Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Hali Anderson 6 6-7 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 5 0-2 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 1-2 6, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 1-2 3, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-13 49.
Kendrick 17 11 14 7—49
Logos 8 12 8 7—35
JV — Kendrick 17, Logos 11.
Colton 38, Pomeroy 28
COLTON — The host Wildcats topped the visiting Pirates in Southeast 1B League play.
Colton moved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in league, while Pomeroy slipped to 7-7 and 3-5.
Complete information was not available.
Pomeroy 6 11 3 8—28
Colton 12 6 11 9—38
Coeur d’Alene 63, Moscow 30
COEUR D’ALENE — Shorthanded due to injury issues, traveling Moscow suffered a lopsided defeat to the host Vikings.
Jacque Williams led the Bears (9-9) with 12 points.
MOSCOW (9-9)
Kolbi Kiblen 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 5, Jessa Skinner 3 1-1 7, Jacque Williams 4 4-6 12, Winnie Colvin 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 7-10 30.
COEUR D’ALENE (11-7)
K. Bridge 2 0-0 6, L. Wheeler 1 2-3 4, N. Semprimoznik 2 0-0 4, K. Wallis 3 0-0 6, B. Colvin 11 5-7 29, K. Carroll 5 2-2 14. Totals 24 9-12 63.
Moscow 12 8 5 5—30
Coeur d’Alene 15 26 16 6—63
3-point goals — Becker, B. Colvin 2, Bridge 2, Carroll 2.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLMoscow 56, Caldwell 16
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow Bears blitzed southern foe Vallivue of Caldwell 56-16 in a nonleague girls basketball road game on Saturday, securing their fourth consecutive victory and sixth from their last seven games.
After a slower start, the Bears (9-8) used a 26-point second quarter to assert dominance. Brooklyn Becker paced Moscow with 17 points, a mark she reached with the help of four 3-pointers. Becker was one of four Bears to hit double figures.
Jessa Skinner added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Moscow coach Josh Colvin said Skinner has averaged a double-double at 10 points and 11 rebounds over the past five games to help Moscow get back over .500.
“Had one of our biggest quarters of the year,” Colvin said. “Happy to see us move to 9-8.”
MOSCOW (9-8)
Mattea Nuhn 4 2-4 10, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 5 3-4 17, Jessa Skinner 4 3-4 11, Jacque Williams 5 2-4 12, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.
VALLIVUE (2-11)
L. Roberts 1 0-0 2, I. Castro-Guerrero 2 0-0 4, M. Amey 0 2-2 2, G. Mower 1 0-0 2, J. Kiester 2 1-3 6. Totals 6 2-8 16.
Moscow 9 26 14 7—56
Vallivue 2 3 7 4—16
3-point goals — Becker 4, Kiester.
JV — Vallivue won.
Prairie 74, Kendrick 34
KENDRICK — The Pirates took over in the second quarter and routed the Tigers in a 2A Whitepine League meeting.
It was the Schumacher show for Prairie (12-1, 9-0) as Kylie Schumacher paced the Pirates with 25 points and Lexi Schumacher added 21.
Kylie Schumacher and Sage Elven combined for 23 rebounds. Elven posted 15 points and Sydney Shears secured eight steals.
Hali Anderson paced the Tigers (6-8, 5-5) with 11 points and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from the foul line.
PRAIRIE (12-1, 9-0)
Lexi Schumacher 8 3-6 21, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 3, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 0 2-2 2, Nadia Cash 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 0 1-2 1, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 7 1-4 15, Kylie Schumacher 9 7-9 25. Totals 28 15-25 74.
KENDRICK (6-8, 5-5)
Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 0-0 9, Hali Anderson 3 4-4 11, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 1-2 5, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-6 34.
Prairie 19 20 17 18—74
Kendrick 14 7 7 6—34
3-point goals — Heimgartner 3, Anderson, I. Crowley, Rehder, L. Schumacher.
JV — Prairie won 25-16.
Garfield-Palouse 75, Pomeroy 52
POMEROY — Staying perfect in Southeast 1B League play, the Vikings stormed past the host Pirates.
Elena Flansburg sank a sizzling seven 3-pointers on her way to 35 points and Kyra Brantner scored nine for Gar-Pal (13-1, 10-0), which got eight players on the board.
Hollie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels and Reagan McKeirnan had nine points apiece to pace Pomeory (9-6, 6-3).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-1, 10-0)
Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 3, Elena Flansburg 16 6-12 35, Kyra Brantner 3 2-3 9, Ellie Collier 2 1-1 5, Morgan Lentz 3 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-2 6, Molly Huffman 1 5-6 7. Totals 42 13-23 75.
POMEROY (9-6, 6-3)
Hollie Van Vogt 3 3-4 9, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 3-6 5, Sadie Klaveano 1 3-4 5, Taylor Gilbert 2 2-4 6, Kiersten Bartels 3 2-3 9, Molly Warren 0 3-4 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 2-2 4, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 18-27 52.
Gar-Pal 17 20 18 20—75
Pomeory 14 14 12 12—52
3-point goals — Flansburg 7, Gehring 2, Lentz 2, Johnnson, Brantner, Bartels, McKeirnan.
Lapwai 64, Potlatch 27
LAPWAI — The Wildcats beat the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game which they led 17-4 after the first quarter.
Madden Bisbee led Lapwai (12-2, 8-1) with 29 points and Amasone George added 20. Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said that the Wildcats’ early defensive pressure helped Lapwai bounce back from Thursday’s tough road loss to Prairie.
Kathryn Burnette paced Potlatch (2-13, 2-9) with 16 points.
POTLATCH (2-13, 2-9)
Brieanna Winther 0 1-6 1, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 6, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 7 2-6 16, Gracie Zimms 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 7-16 28.
LAPWAI (12-2, 8-1)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 5, Amasone George 7 4-5 20, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 0 0-0 0, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 3 0-2 8, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 12 2-2 29. Totals 24 6-9 64.
Potlatch 4 12 7 4—27
Lapwai 17 16 10 10—64
3-point goals — Bisbee 3, George 2, Picard 2, Payne, Vowels.
Deary 31, Nezperce 29
DEARY — Protecting a two-point lead, Deary’s Emily Bovard batted the rebound off a missed Mustang free throw away with three seconds left in regulation, preventing the visiting Nighthawks from even attempting a shot.
Bovard’s head-up defensive play and Kaylee Wood’s 17 points and eight steals secured the 1A Whitepine League win. It had been a back-and-forth game in which Deary (10-2, 6-2) and Nezperce (2-7, 1-4) exchanged leads with each quarter.
Helen Wilcox led the Nighthawks with 10 points.
DEARY (10-2, 6-2)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Wood 4 9-13 17, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 3-7 11, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-20 31.
NEZPERCE (2-7, 1-4)
Avery Lux 1 2-3 4, Paityn Ralstin 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 5, Helen Wilcox 5 0-0 10, Abigail Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant, E. Duuck 1 0-0 2 1 0-4 2. Totals 13 2-7 29.
Nezperce 9 8 10 2—29
Deary 4 14 7 6—31
3-point goals Proctor, Aubree Lux.
JV — Nezperce 22, Deary 18.
Colton 58, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 19
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The visiting Wildcats beat the Eagles with the benefit of 12 made shots and 26 total points from Ella Nollmeyer.
Clair Moehrle added another 14 for Colton (8-6) in its win over St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (0-10).
COLTON (8-6)
Alexis Alred 0 0-0 0, Leah Mussen 4 0-0 5, Rori Weber 4 0-0 5, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 12 1-5 26, Kya Soza 1 0-0 3, Clair Moehrle 6 0-0 14, Nikki Heiterman 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2-7 58.
SJEL (0-10)
Eva Dambonski 0 0-0 0, Loren Loomis 1 1-2 3, Ember Brewer 1 1-2 3, Chloe Waddell 4 0-2 8, Aleya Brewer 0 1-2 1, Violet Dennnis 0 0-0 0, Briannna Camp 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 3-8 19.
Colton 14 13 22 9—58
SJEL 2 6 7 2—19
3-point goals — Musson 3, Weber 3, Moehrle 2, Nollmeyer, Soza.
Clearwater Valley 54, Logos 45
MOSCOW — Taya Pfefferkorn led the way with 18 points as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia secured a 2A Whitepine League victory over Logos of Moscow.
Sypress Martinez, Eva Lundgren, Seasha Reuben and Tessa Lundgren added another nine points apiece to the winning effort. The Rams improved to 7-8 on the season and 4-7 in league play, while the Knights slipped to 4-10 and 2-8.
Complete information was not available.
Clearwater Valley 18 15 6 15—54
Logos 5 9 18 13—45
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 47, Pomeroy 42
POMEROY — The visiting Vikings remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League competition after withstanding a second-half Pomeroy surge.
Lane Collier spearheaded the victory for Gar-Pal (11-4, 11-0) with 19 points, and teammate Kieran Snekvik joined him in double figures with 12. Cesar Morfin had a team-high 14 points while Jett Slusser and Kyzer Herres added 11 apiece for the beaten Pirates (8-7, 7-2).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-4, 11-0)
Bryce Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Lane Collier 8 1-4 19, Macent Rardon 1 0-0 2, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 3 3-8 9, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 5 0-1 12, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 1 0-0 3, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-12 47.
POMEROY (8-7, 7-2)
Jacob Reisinger 0 3-5 3, Braxton McKiernan 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 3 3-4 11, Kyzer Herres 5 0-0 11, Cesar Morfin 5 0-0 14, Rory McKiernan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Vincent Vecchio 0 0-0 0, R. Ott 0 0-0 0, C. Mullins 0 0-0 0, C. Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 42.
Gar-Pal 10 12 12 13—47
Pomeroy 8 5 17 12—42
3-point goals — Collier 2, K. Snekvik 2, Orr, Morfin 4, Slusser 2, Herres, Schmidt.
Deary 66, Nezperce 56
DEARY — The Mustangs started and finished strong to beat the Nighthawks in a 1A Whitepine League encounter.
Nolan Hubbard led Deary (6-6, 6-3) with 22 points and Blake Clark and Jacob Mechling added 13 points apiece.
Wyatt Vincent delivered a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Deary coach Jalen Kirk said the difference in the game was Deary’s pressure defense which generated turnovers the Mustangs managed to turn into points. The Mustangs jumped out to a 17-7 lead after eight minutes and kept the Nighthawks at the same deficit at the final whistle.
DEARY (6-6, 6-3)
TJ Beyer 1 2-2 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 3-4 11, Nolan Hubbard 6 7-9 22, Jacob Mechling 5 2-3 13, Blake Clark 6 1-1 13, Jaymon Keen 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 17-23.
NEZPERCE (7-4, 5-3)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 3 3-3 10, Jace Cronce 0 1-1 1, Carter Williams 4 1-2 9, Brennan McLeod 1 2-3 4, , Aiden McLeod 4 3-8 12, Zane Wilcox 3 1-2 7, Jadin Williams 5 1-2 13. Totals 19 12-21 56.
Nezperece 7 18 16 15—56
Deary 17 12 16 21—66
3-point goals — Beyer, Vincent 2, Hubbard 3, Mechling, Kuther, Aiden McLeod, Williams 2.
JV — Deary won 46-28.