TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 74, East Valley 60

SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds fielded five double-digit scorers against East Valley of Spokane Valley, pulling away late for a decisively 2A Greater Spokane League win.

Pullman (10-4, 4-1) turned back a third-quarter rally from the Knights (2-11, 1-4). Gavyn Dealy (19 points), Vaughn Holstad (17), Cade Rogers (16), Daniel Kwon (12) and Brandon Brown (10) all made major contributions in the balanced effort for the Hounds.

PULLMAN (10-4, 5-1)

Gavyn Dealy 8 3-5 19, Cade Rogers 6 0-0 16, Daniel Kwon 6 0-0 12, Vaughn Holstad 6 2-4 17, Brandon Brown 2 4-4 10, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-13 74.

East Valley (2-11, 1-4)

Tyson Rigby 6 0-2 15, A. Eppson 1 2-4 5, Michael Martin 3 4-6 10, Mijay White 1 0-0 2, Gabriekl Martin 0 0-0 0, Josiah Tarry 0 0-0 0, Lucas Brogdan 0 0-0 0,Cuom Bly 0 0-0 0, Randy Flahunim 2 4-6 9, Malaki Nunn 6 5-5 19. Totals 19 15-23 60.

Pullman 29 20 10 16—74

East Valley 17 12 25 6—60

3-point goals — Rogers 4, Holstad 3, Brown 2, Rigby 3, Nunn 2, Eppson, Flahunim.

Deary 44, Genesee 41

GENESEE — A strong second quarter propelled Deary to a 1A Whitepine League victory over visiting Genesee.

Nolan Hubbard led the Mustangs (7-6, 7-3) to victory with 15 points, while Wyatt Vincent contributed another 10. Kalitri Hubbard of Genesee (4-8, 3-4) led all scorers with 17 points.

DEARY (7-6, 7-3)

TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 4-9 10, Nolan Hubbard 4 3-6 15, Jacob Mechling 2 2-2 7, Blake Clark 2 1-4 5, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 10-21 44.

GENESEE (4-8, 3-4)

Vince Crowley 5 0-2 10, Noah Bollman 2 0-0 5, Jackson Banks 2 1-2 5, Kalitri Hubbard 7 2-4 17, Preston Cass 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 41.

Deary 7 18 13 6—44

Genesee 8 8 14 11—41

3-point goals — Hubbard 4, Beyer, Mechling, Bollman, Hubbard.

JV — Deary 22, Genesee 9 (one half).

Pomeroy 60, Colton 30

COLTON — The visiting Pirates sailed past the Wildcats in Southeast 1B League play.

Pomeroy improved to 9-7 overall and 8-2 in league, while Colton fell to 2-14 and 1-8.

Pomeroy 14 20 9 17—60

Colton 7 4 14 5—30

Lakeside 80, Potlatch 57

PLUMMER, Idaho — A blazing start from Lakeside of Plummer put Potlatch in a hole it never escaped en route to a nonleague loss.

Everett Lovell had a big game for the beaten Loggers (7-6), scoring 32 points.

POTLATCH (7-6)

Tyson Chambers 0 2-6 2, Chase Lovell 1 1-2 4, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 11 4-7 32, Jameson Morris 2 3-3 8, Brody Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Hunter Redmon 2 4-6 8. Totals 17 18-26 57.

LAKESIDE (8-4)

Hallah Peone 9 1-2 22, Furyous Louie 2 0-0 5, Lorrell Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Preston SpottedHorse 2 0-0 4, Tyson Charley 10 3-3 25, Jaydin Pluff 6 0-0 12, Braydon Greensky 0 0-0 0, Dredon Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-5 80.

Potlatch 4 17 23 13—57

Lakeside 24 26 16 14—80

3-point goals — C. Lovell, E. Lovell 6, Morris, Peone 3, Louie, Charley 2.

JV — Potlatch def. Lakeside.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 76, Garfield-Palouse 51

PALOUSE — The Vikings led through the opening quarter, but could not sustain their advantage in a nonleague game against visiting Almira-Coulee Hartline.

Lane Collier (14 points) and Liam Cook (12) led the way for Garfield-Palouse (11-5).

ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (13-1)

C. Pitts 1 0-0 3, J. Booker 4 2-2 10, N. Grindy 4 3-4 14, B. Roberts 1 0-0 2, T. Schmauder 0 0-0 0, B. Pitts 1 0-0 3, M. Grindy 11 3-3 29, M. Maes 0 0-0 0, C. Correra 2 2-2 7, T. Bayless 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 10-12 76

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5)

Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 8, Lane Collier 5 1-2 14, Macent Rardon 2 3-6 7, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 5 1-3 12, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 3 0-0 8, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-11 51.

ACH 14 19 24 17—76

Gar-Pal 18 9 12 12—51

3-point goals — M. Grindy 4, N. Grindy 3, B. Pitts, C. Pitts, Correra, Collier 3, Pfaff 2, K. Snekvik 2, Cook.

Tri-Valley 48, Salmon River 43

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the first half, but faded late against Tri-Valley of Cambridge in 1A Long Pin Conference play.

Blake Shepherd (11 points) and Kingston Pyle (10) headed things up for the beaten Savages.

SALMON RIVER (3-9, 2-6)

Gage Crump 1 1-2 4, Hayes Pratt 1 0-0 2, Blake Shepherd 4 1-3 11, Riley Davis 2 3-4 8, Aaron Markley 3 2-2 8, Kingston Pyle 5 0-0 10, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.

TRI-VALLEY (3-13, 2-8)

Monte Ingram 2 0-0 4, Moyne Ingram 4 3-7 11, Devin Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Wyat Stiff 10 2-4 22, JJ Sutton 1 0-0 2, Keith Farrens 0 0-0 0, Haven Harley 3 1-2 7, Danner Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-13 48.

Salmon River 14 16 4 9—43

Tri-Valley 13 13 8 14—48

3-point goals — Shepherd 2, Crump, Davis.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 76, East Valley 19

SPOKANE VALLEY — Grace Kuhle went off for 37 points to lead the way as Pullman routed East Valley of Spokane Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.

The Greyhounds (9-5, 4-2) enjoyed another 14 points from River Sykes.

PULLMAN (9-5, 4-2)

Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Grace Kuhle 14 7-8 37, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-2 4, Taylor Darling 3 1-2 7, River Sykes 7 0-0 14, Taylor Cromie 0 0-0 0, Eloise Clark 2 3-3 7, Ada Harris 1 0-0 2, Doumit 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 11-15 76.

EAST VALLEY (3-10, 1-4)

Weather Salinas-Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ava Payne 0 1-2 1, Pasui Xiong 0 0-0 0, Jo Weber 2 0-0 4, Italia Salina 2 0-0 4, Abigail Dach 1 1-2 5. Totals 8 2-4 19.

Pullman 21 28 15 12—76

East Valley 7 7 5 0—19

3-point goals — Kuhle 2, Doumit, Xiong.

Genesee 58, Deary 43

GENESEE — Remaining unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League competition, the Bulldogs led steadily en route to victory over visiting Deary.

Kendra Meyer (18 points), Chloe Grieser (16) and Monica Seubert (11) were the top scoreboard contributors for Genesee (13-1, 7-0). Allie Vincent of Deary (10-3, 6-3) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 26 points, with Kaylee Wood adding another 11 to the Mustang effort.

DEARY (10-3, 6-3)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 3 0-0 6, Kaylee Wood 4 3-4 11, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 9 5-6 26, Kori Bovard . Totals 16 8-10 43.

GENESEE (13-1, 7-0)

Sydney Banks 2 0-1 4, Monica Seubert 4 2-2 11, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 2 0-0 5, Miley Grieser 2 0-0 4, Chloe Grieser 6 3-4 16, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 18, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-9 58.

Deary 11 10 11 8—43

Genesee 14 14 18 12—58

3-point goals — Vincent 3, Meyer 4, Seubert, Baysinger, C. Grieser.

Troy 49, Potlatch 43

POTLATCH — The Trojans built a big lead early and held on for the win despite a late push by the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game.

Troy (4-10, 3-7) was paced by Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Wilson (14 points), Jenny Webb (12) and Clara Chamberlin (10) joined her in double figures.

Kathryn Burnette had a game-high 21 points for Potlatch (2-14, 2-10).

TROY (4-10, 3-7)

Jenny Webb 5 2-4 12, Clara Chamberlin 4 2-4 10, Tessa Stoner 3 5-8 11, Briar Wilson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 6 2-3 14, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 49.

POTLATCH (2-14, 2-10)

Brieanna Winther 4 1-2, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Burnette 9 3-7 21, Cadance Carlson 1 3-4 5, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-12 43.

Troy 16 14 13 6—49

Potlatch 7 10 9 17—43

3-point goals — None.

Garfield-Palouse 79, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 48

PALOUSE — Morgan Lentz hit five 3-point goals and had 23 total points to lead five double-digit scorers in a nonleague win for Garfield-Palouse.

Elena Flansburg (15 points), Ellie Collier (11), Taia Gehring (11) and Kyra Brantner (10) were the other big contributors for the Vikings (14-1). Collier also had nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in what coach Garrett Parrish called a “great all-around game.”

ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE (8-6)

E. Evers 1 0-0 2, E. Whitaker 2 0-0 6, N. Molitor 5 3-4 14, L. Baergen 2 0-0 6, J. Bayless 3 8-12 14, M. Isaak 2 2-2 6, P. Roberts 0 0-4 0. Totals 15 13-22 48

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (14-1)

Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 6 1-1 15, Kyra Brantner 4 2-3 10, Ellie Collier 5 0-0 11, Morgan Lentz 8 2-3 23, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-4 1, Taia Gehring 3 3-4 11, Molly Huffman 2 2-2 6, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0, Madi Cuellar 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 11-17 79.

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 10 11 14 13—48

Garfield-Palouse 21 25 15 18—79

3-point goals — Whitaker 2, Baergen 2, Molitor, Lentz 5, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Collier.

JV — Garfield-Palouse 22, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 21 (one half).

Kendrick 49, Logos 35

MOSCOW — Visiting Kendrick started fast to set up a 2A Whitepine League win over the Knights of Moscow.

Hali Anderson put up a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (7-8, 6-6), and Ashna Casto added another 11.

Complete statistics for Logos (4-11, 2-9) were not available at press time.

KENDRICK (7-8, 6-6)

Hayden Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Hali Anderson 6 6-7 20, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 5 0-2 11, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 2 1-2 6, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 1-2 3, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-13 49.

Kendrick 17 11 14 7—49

Logos 8 12 8 7—35

JV — Kendrick 17, Logos 11.

Colton 38, Pomeroy 28

COLTON — The host Wildcats topped the visiting Pirates in Southeast 1B League play.