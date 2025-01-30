TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLewiston 40, Moscow 31
MOSCOW — A dominant opening quarter set the Lewiston Bengals on the path to a 40-31 revenge victory over the Moscow Bears in Class 5A Inland Empire League girls basketball competition at Bear Den on Tuesday.
Addy McKarcher led the Bengals (9-11, 2-4) with 14 points, while Breanna Albright knocked down two 3-pointers and scored another nine.
For the Bears (9-11, 2-4), who had beaten Lewiston in the teams’ two previous meetings this season, Jessa Skinner headed things up with 12 points and nine rebounds.
LEWISTON (7-11, 1-3)
Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Skye VanTrease 2 0-2 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 5 3-6 14, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 0 2-4 2, Emery McKarcher 2 0-2 4, Breanna Albright 3 1-2 9, Kylese Samuels 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-16 40.
MOSCOW (9-11, 2-4)
Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-4 4, Brooklyn Becker 3 1-2 9, Jessa Skinner 4 4-8 12, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 1 2-4 4, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-18 31.
Lewiston 12 10 9 9—40
Moscow 4 8 8 11—31
3-point goals — Albright 2, VanTrease, A. McKarcher, Becker 2, Kiblen.
Genesee 52, Highland 44
CRAIGMONT — Chloe Grieser surpassed the thousand-point career threshold during a 26-point performance as she helped Genesee finish its 1A Whitepine League season unbeaten with a win over Highland of Craigmont.
The Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0) enjoyed another 14 points from Kendra Meyer, who converted four 3-pointers. Hailey Click (13 points) and Alli-Mae Moddrell (10) led the Huskies (10-8, 5-4), who hung within a possession with each frame until the fourth.
GENESEE (16-1, 10-0)
Sydney Banks 1 1-2 3, Monica Seubert 2 4-8 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 9 5-7 26, Kendra Meyer 4 2-6 14, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-25 52.
HIGHLAND (10-8, 5-4)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 4-9 10, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 4 1-4 9, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 8, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-17 44.
Genesee 14 10 12 16—52
Highland 9 13 11 11—44
3-point goals — Meyer 4, C. Grieser 3, Click 3.
Deary 49, Colton 34
DEARY — Kaylee Wood piled up 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague win over visiting Colton.
Allie Vincent provided another 14 points for Deary (13-3), and Wood and Vincent combined for 17 steals. Ella Nollmeyer headed things up for the Wildcats (11-8) with 20 points.
COLTON (11-8)
Leah Musson 1 1-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-1 2, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 8 3-4 20, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0, A. Alved 0 0-0 0, M. Bell 0 0-2 0, D. Cook 0 0-0 0, N. Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-9 34.
DEARY (13-3)
Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-3 2, Kaylee Wood 8 6-10 24, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 4 1-2 9, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 7-12 14, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-27 49.
Colton 9 10 8 7—34
Deary 14 13 10 12—49
3-point goals — Moehrle 2, Musson, Nollmeyer, Wood 2, Vincent.
Kendrick 44, Troy 23
KENDRICK — Hali Anderson led the way with 12 points and nine rebounds as Kendrick cruised to a 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.
Ashna Casto provided another eight points and six boards for the Tigers (8-9, 7-6), while Jenny Webb had a team-high 11 points for the Trojans (4-12, 3-10)
TROY (4-12, 3-10)
Jenny Webb 5 1-4 11, Clara Chamberlin 3 1-2 8, Tessa Stoner 1 2-4 4, Emma Wells , Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0- 00, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-10 23.
KENDRICK (x-x)
Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 6 0-0 12, Lydia Cowley 2 0-0 4, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fortnine 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 44.
Troy 2 4 9 7—23
Kendrick 10 12 10 12—44
3-point goals — Chamberlin.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLLogos 62, Potlatch 52
POTLATCH — In a game that was deadlocked through the opening half, Logos of Moscow enjoyed “great games off the bench” from multiple players, according to coach Nate Wilson, as it pulled away from 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch down the stretch.
Seamus Wilson (20 points), Baxter Covington (15 points) and Lucius Comis (10 points, 10 rebounds) headed up the victorious effort for the Knights (11-6, 7-2). Everett Lovell (19 points), Chase Lovell (16) and Jameson Morris (10) were the top scorers for the Loggers (8-7, 4-4).
LOGOS (11-6, 7-2)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 2-5 20, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 2-2 15, Lucius Comis 5 0-0 10, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 8, Gunnar Holloway 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 5-8 62.
POTLATCH (8-7, 4-4)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 3 0-2 7, Chase Lovell 5 4-6 16, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 9-12 19, Jameson Morris 4 0-2 10, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-22 52.
Logos 9 17 19 17—62
Potlatch 11 15 14 12—52
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Sentz 2, Monjure 2, Covington 2, Lovell 2, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2, Chambers.
JV — Logos 56, Potlatch 35.
Kendrick 52, Troy 20
KENDRICK — The Tigers delivered a balanced performance with seven different scorers putting up six-or-more points while they held the visiting Trojans to single-digit score totals for each quarter in a 2A Whitepine League win.
Kendrick (8-7, 4-4) ws at its most dominant in the second quarter, putting up 19 points while keeping the Trojans (3-8, 0-8) to one.
TROY (3-8, 0-8)
Alex Paradise 0 1-2 1, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 5, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-2 20.
KENDRICK (8-7, 4-4)
Maddox Kirkland 4 1-2 9, Cade Silflow 3 3-3 9, Ralli Roetcisoender 2 3-4 7, Kolt Koepp 2 1-1 6, Wyatt Cook 4 0-0 8, Nathan Kimberling 2 3-4 7, Hudson Kirkland 2 2-3 6, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-17 20.
Troy 3 1 9 7—20
Kendrick 16 19 11 6—52
3-point goals — Holden, Buchanan, Durrett, Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 56, Troy 25
Deary 44, Colton 18
DEARY — Jaymon Keen scored a season-high 13 points to lead the Mustangs in a nonleague win against visiting Colton.
Deary (8-7) also enjoyed 10 rebounds from Wyatt Vincent to go along with his five points. The Mustangs held the Wildcats (4-15) to no more than six points in any quarter.
COLTON (4-15)
Wyatt Baysinger 2 0-0 4, Joey Hemigaus 0 1-2 1, Tanner Baerlocher 4 1-3 9, Hayden Purnell 0 0-0 0, Silas Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Ivan Mitchel 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 3-9 18.
DEARY (8-7)
TJ Beyer 4 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 3 0-0 7, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mechling 2 1-2 5, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 6-8 44.
Colton 5 6 5 2—18
Deary 12 15 6 11—44
3-point goals — Mitchel, Leonard, Vincent.
JV — Deary 40, Colton 34.
Genesee 67, Highland 32
CRAIGMONT — The Bulldogs flew out to a double-digit lead and didn’t look back in a 1A Whitepine League victory over the Huskies of Craigmont.
Jackson Banks (27 points) led the way for Genesee (5-10, 4-6).
Highland (2-13, 0-10) garnered 13 points from Trevor Knowlton.
GENESEE (5-10, 4-6)
Vince Crowley 2 1-4 5, Noah Bollman 6 1-4 13, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 11 2-3 27, Kalitri Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 6 3-5 15. Totals 28 8-18 67.
HIGHLAND (2-13, 0-10)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 2 9-11 13, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 2 1-3 5, R. Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-14 32.
Genesee 18 14 22 13—67
Highland 4 11 15 2—32
3-point goals — Banks 3, Crow.
Sandpoint 62, Moscow 42
SANDPOINT — Moscow made a strong defensive showing early on to lead 8-3 through the first quarter, but host Sandpoint stepped up and delivered a barrage of 3-point goals to best the Bears in 5A Inland Empire League competition.
Jonas Mordhorst went 5-for-5 from the foul line and led Moscow (6-10, 0-4) with 11 points, while teammate Traiden Cummings added another 10.
MOSCOW (6-10, 0-4)
Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 1 1-1 3, Traiden Cummings 4 2-2 10, Maurice Bethel 1 1-3 3, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 1-2 5, Max Winfree 3 0-0 6, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 4, Jonas Mordhorst 3 5-5 11, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 42.
SANDPOINT (6-8, 2-2)
Knox Williams 2 0-0 6, Logan Iverson 1 1-2 4, Brock Yarbough 2 4-4 9, Logan Roose 6 0-0 17, Kingston Corbett 4 1-4 9, Wil Leisy 1 0-0 3, Emerik Jones 3 4-6 10, Linkin Haddock 1 1-2 3, Caiden G. 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 12-20 42.
Moscow 8 8 10 16—42
Sandpoint 3 21 27 11—62
3-point goals — Roose 5, Williams 2, Yarbough, Iverson, Leisy.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGPullman sweeps on senior night
PULLMAN — On senior night for the Greyhounds, Pullman dominated four visiting teams to defend its home pool at Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center.
With 256 points, the Hounds nearly tripled second-place Ridgeline of Liberty Lake’s total of 87.
Leading their honored senior class was University of Tennessee signee Jake McCoy, who won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly 30 seconds in a time of 4 minutes, 39.68 seconds and swam legs of three winning relays: the 200 medley (along with Luke Gao, Zaine Pumphrey and Noland Pollestad), 200 freestyle (with Kevin Gu, Gavian Gomez and Zaine Pumphrey) and 400 freestyle (with Brock Pollestad, Gao and Gu). Levi Ritter posted another first-place finish for Pullman in the 100 butterly with a mark of 58.06.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 256; 2. Ridgeline 87; 3. Cheney 65; 4. East Valley 6; 5. Lewis & Clark 2.
MONDAY/SUNDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLAsotin 53, Colton 38
ASOTIN — For the first time in at least 19 years, the Asotin Panthers defeated the Colton Wildcats in nonleague girls baskeball action. The Panthers won 53-38 on Monday in Asotin.
Georgia Schaefer’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double paved the way for the victory for Asotin (5-12). Abby Ausman added 10 points and Brooklyn Hall dished six assists.
Ella Nollmeyer’s 17 points were tops for Colton (11-6).
“I told them at the end of the game, I’m not sure exactly how long it’s been since we beat Colton, but … we won not only for ourselves but all the teams that came before us, too,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said.
COLTON (11-6)
Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 0 1-2 1, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 7-9 17, Kiya Soza 1 1-2 3, Clair Moehrle 3 2-2 9, Lola Walsborn 2 0-0 5, Mere Belle 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.
ASOTIN (5-12)
Kelsey Thummel 4 0-0 9, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 5 0-0 10, Carly Browne 3 2-3 8, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 3, Georgia Schaefer 8 5-8 21. Totals 22 7-11 53.
Colton 4 7 14 13—38
Asotin 14 15 17 7—53
3-point goals — Mussen, Moehrle, Walsborn, Thummel, Hall.
Prairie 65, Logos 28
MOSCOW — Following a 24-point first quarter, the Pirates beat the Knights in 2A Whitepine League action.
Kylie Schumacher (18 points, eight rebounds), Sage Elven (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lexi Schumacher (15 points) led the way for Prairie (16-1, 12-0). Hailey Hanson added eight points, seven assists and six steals.
Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-12, 2-11) of Moscow with 16 points.
PRAIRIE (16-1, 12-0)
Lexi Schumacher 6 1-2 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 17, Kylie Schumacher 8 2-2 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 65.
LOGOS (4-12, 2-11)
Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 16, Jemma Driskill 0 0-2 0, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 5-8 7, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.
Prairie 24 15 16 10—65
Logos 5 9 6 8—28
3-point goals— L. Schumacher 2, Elven, Taylor 2, Mau.
JV — Prairie won 37-5.
Deary 37, Potlatch 25
DEARY— After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Mustangs picked up the pace with a 14-point fourth quarter to firmly beat the Loggers in a nonleague encounter.
Kaylee Wood led Deary (12-3) with 19 points and Allie Vincent added nine points and 12 steals.
Kathryn Burnette scored 12 points for Potlatch (2-14).
DEARY (12-3)
Emily Bovard 2 1-3 5, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 7 5-9 19, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 3-6 9, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-18 37.
POTLATCH (2-14)
Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 6 0-0 12, Cadance Carlson 3 1-1 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell , Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 25.
Potlatch 6 4 6 9—25
Deary 6 7 10 14—37
3-point goals — None.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 65, Oregon State 57
CORVALLIS — Senior Tara Wallack scored 12 points, each off of four 3-pointers, Astera Tuhina hit her 100th career triple and the Cougars beat the Beavers in West Coast Conference action.
WSU (13-10, 8-4) held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter before exploding for 27 points in the second, while holding Oregon State (9-13, 5-6) to just nine points.
The Cougs cooled in the second half with 12 and 11 points between the third and fourth quarters respectively as the Beavers — behind Catarina Ferreira’s 13 points and five players scoring at least seven — cut into the Cougars’ 42-21 halftime lead with a 23-point fourth quarter.
The Cougars sit in third place in the WCC behind second-place tied teams Saint Mary’s and Portland and first-place Gonzaga.
WASHINGTON ST. (13-10, 8-4)
Covill 3-6 2-2 8, Tuhina 3-10 2-2 10, Eleonora Villa 5-12 1-2 11, Jenna Villa 1-4 0-0 3, Wallack 4-7 0-0 12, Mendes 2-6 2-2 7, Kpetikou 2-8 0-0 4, Abraham 2-3 0-0 6, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-58 7-8 65.
OREGON ST. (9-13, 5-6)
Rees 2-14 0-0 5, Bolden 4-12 0-0 9, Ferreira 4-9 5-5 13, Marotte 3-9 0-0 7, Shuler 2-7 0-0 4, Yepes 1-2 0-0 3, Heide 4-5 1-2 9, Navarro 0-1 0-0 0, Schimel 2-8 1-2 7. Totals 22-67 7-9 57.
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 10-17 (Tuhina 2-3, E.Villa 0-1, J.Villa 1-3, Wallack 4-4, Mendes 1-3, Abraham 2-3), Oregon St. 6-30 (Rees 1-6, Bolden 1-5, Ferreira 0-2, Marotte 1-5, Shuler 0-2, Yepes 1-2, Navarro 0-1, Schimel 2-7). Assists — Washington St. 14 (E.Villa 4), Oregon St. 10 (Bolden 4). Fouled Out — Washington St. J.Villa. Rebounds — Washington St. 39 (Kpetikou 8), Oregon St. 40 (Ferreira 7, Heide 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 15, Oregon St. 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 3,844.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLKamiah 65, Kendrick 58
KAMIAH — Jaydon Crowe drilled four 3-pointers and racked up 20 points as the undefeated Kamiah Kubs withstood a late rally and dispatched the Kendrick Tigers 65-58 in a 2A Whitepine League boys basketball contest at their home court on Saturday.
Matthew Oatman (18 points) and Dave Kludt (10 points) also reached double figures for Kamiah (13-0, 8-0), which currently ranks No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling. The Kubs led by as many as 20 points before Kendrick (7-7, 3-4) cut into the lead down the stretch.
The Tigers were led by Maddox Kirkland with 16 points and Ralli Roetcisoender with 15.
KENDRICK (7-7, 3-4)
Maddox Kirkland 8 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 3 0-1 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 6 2-3 15, Kolt Koepp 3 1-2 9, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 0-0 7, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-6 58.
KAMIAH (13-0, 8-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 8 0-0 20, Jack Engledow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 7 3-4 18, Everett Oatman 3 2-4 8, Dave Kludt 5 0-0 10, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 4 0-0 9, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 65.
Kendrick 6 14 19 19—58
Kamiah 15 18 24 8—65
3-point goals — Koepp 2, Silflow, Roetcisoender, Kirkland, Crowe 4, M. Oatman, Landmark.
JV — Kendrick def. Kamiah.
Lakeland 59, Moscow 50
MOSCOW — A third-quarter resurgence was not enough for the host Bears in a 5A Inland Empire League defeat against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Tyson Izzo put up a team-high 13 points for Moscow (6-9, 0-3), which got 10 scorers on the board.
LAKELAND (8-7, 2-2)
Garrett Varner 1 0-0 2, Mason Hensley 3 0-0 6, Jaron Yager 2 0-0 5, Jace Taylor 1 10-10 12, Ben Roth 1 1-2 3, Peyton Hillman 3 5-9 12, Gabe Harris 4 1-2 10, Brayden Carrel 3 2-4 8, Evan Trevena 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 20-29 59.
MOSCOW (6-9, 0-3)
Tyson Izzo 5 3-4 13, Abram Godfrey 0 2-2 2, JP Breese 3 0-2 6, Traiden Cummings 2 2-2 6, Maurice Bethel 2 0-0 4, Connor Isakson 1 1-2 3, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Max Winfree 1 2-2 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 3 2-2 8, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-16 50.
Lakeland 14 13 13 19—59
Moscow 10 6 18 16—50
3-point goals — Yager, Hillman, Harris.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Logos 67, Lapwai 55
LAPWAI — In the teams’ third meeting of the season, Logos of Moscow raised its game in the middle quarters to gut out a 2A Whitepine League victory over Lapwai.
Seamus Wilson scored a game-high 27 points with the help of a 13-for-14 showing from the foul line, adding eight rebounds, five steals and five assists for the triumphant Knights (10-6, 6-2). Lucius Comis provided another 20 points along with 13 boards and two assists.
For the Wildcats (7-7, 2-6), Vincent Kipp put up 17 points and LaRicci-George Smith had 12.
This was the Knights’ second consecutive “revenge” win against an opponent to whom they had lost their most recent meeting.
LOGOS (10-6, 6-2)
Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 6 13-14 27, Bo Whitling 1 0-2 3, Baxter Covington 1 1-2 3, Lucius Comis 8 2-2 20, Jes Brower 1 2-4 4, Bear Lopez 1 0-0 3, Ransom Sentz 0 1-2 1, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-24 67.
LAPWAI (7-7, 2-6)
Marcisio Noriega 2 4-6 9, DaRon Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 6, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 4 6-8 17, Jared Marek 2 2-5 6, LaRicci George-Smith 5 2-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.
Logos 10 20 19 18—67
Lapwai 12 11 11 21—55
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Comis 2, Lopez, Whitling, McCormack 2, Noriega, Kipp.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai.
Prairie 74, Troy 38
TROY — Briggs Rambo tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Prairie of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League win over the host Trojans.
A full-court press coming out of the gates helped the Pirates (8-5, 3-4) shoot to a 27-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Riley Shears (16 points, six assists), Nate Forsmann (13 points) and Phil Schwartz (11 points, six assists) each had a big day of his own for Prairie.
Rowan Tyler was the top scoreboard contributor for Troy (3-7, 0-7) with 10 points.
PRAIRIE (8-5, 3-4)
Logan Weber 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 4 1-2 11, Briggs Rambo 11 0-2 22, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 0-1 13, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 4-5 16, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 5-10 74.
TROY (3-7, 0-7)
Wade Moser 0 1-2 1, Rowan Tyler 2 6-10 10, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 7, Connor Wilson 3 2-4 8, Braddock Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 3, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 3, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-16 38.
Prairie 27 15 23 9—74
Troy 4 10 15 9—38
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Shears 2, VonBargen, Forsmann, Wemhoff, Buchanan 2, Holden, Durrett, Mason.
JV — Prairie 45, Troy 44.
Garfield-Palouse 58, Oakesdale 46
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Traveling Garfield-Palouse started strong and maintained its edge, remaining undefeated in Southeast 1B League competition with a win against Oakesdale.
Lane Collier shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line and led the Vikings (13-5, 13-0) with 17 points on the day.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-5, 13-0)
Bryce Pfaff 4 1-1 10, Lane Collier 5 5-5 17, Macent Rardon 2 1-1 5, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 1 2-4 4, Brendan Snekvik 2 1-2 5, Kieran Snekvik 3 2-2 9, Riley Pfaff 1 0-1 2, Landon Orr 2 0-0 6, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-16 58.
OAKESDALE (11-7, 6-4)
K. Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, R. Reed 7 2-2 18, E. Anderson 6 0-0 12, J. Melhaus 1 0-2 3, C. Wagner 1 0-0 2, A. Roper 0 0-0 0, D. Lobdell 2 2-2 7, C. Henning 1 0-0 2, C. Lisenbee 0 0-0 0, A. Palumbo 0 0-0 0, G. Opitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 46.
Garfield-Palouse 19 14 11 14—58
Oakesdale 8 15 11 12—46
3-point goals — Orr 2, Pfaff, Snekvik, Reed 2, Melhaus, Lobdell.
Colton 49, Highland 38
COLTON — The host Wildcats raised their game in the second half to overcome Highland of Craigmont in nonleague play.
Wyatt Baysinger (15 points), Tanner Baerlocher (14) and Ryan Impson (12) did the bulk of the scoring for Colton (4-14), while Aiden Miller put up a team-high 10 points for the beaten Huskies (2-11).
HIGHLAND (2-11)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 1 5-10 7, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 3 1-2 8, Aiden Miller 5 0-0 10, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Gill 1 0-0 2, Desmond Lunders 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 1 2-2 4, Chaz Wiley 0 0-0 0, Kade Moses 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 38.
COLTON (4-14)
Wyatt Baysinger 6 0-2 15, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 3 5-6 12, Tanner Baerlocher 6 2-4 14, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Hayden Purnell 0 2-2 2, S. Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Chalmers 0 0-0 0, I. Michel 1 0-0 3, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-4 49.
Highland 11 11 2 14—38
Colton 11 9 11 18—49
3-point goals — Kinzer, Crow, Baysinger 3, Impson, Moehrle, Michel.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLGenesee 64, Timberline 32
GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, honorees Kendra Meyer and Monica Seubert combined for 28 points to help the Bulldogs double up visiting Timberline of Weippe on the scoreboard in 1A Whitepine League competition.
Chloe Grieser of Genesee (15-1, 9-0) was the top individual scorer with 24 points. Hailey Rodgers led the way for the Spartans (0-14, 0-10) with 15 points.
TIMBERLINE (0-14, 0-10)
Hailey Rodgers 7 0-0 15, Cassidy Thomson 2 0-0 5, Harlee Harris , Jamie Binder , Arri Presnell , Harmony Lovell , Nya Bonner , Kathryn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jaelynn Willis 2 1-3 6, Alyss Stewart 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-3 32.
GENESEE (15-1, 9-0)
Sydney Banks 1 2-3 4, Monica Seubert 5 0-0 11, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 2-2 5, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 10 3-4 24, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 17, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-13 64.
Timberline 10 2 6 14—32
Genesee 20 27 12 5—64
3-point goals — Rodgers, Thomson, Willis, Meyer 3, Seubert, Baysinger, C. Grieser.
Kamiah 57, Kendrick 40
KAMIAH — The Kubs celebrated senior night with a 2A Whitepine League victory against the Tigers.
The senior duo of Kelsee Hunt (11 points, seven assists, five steals) and Addison Skinner (seven points) were honored before the game for Kamiah (14-3, 10-2).
The Kubs’ Emma Krogh led all scorers with 25 points, and Hali Anderson tallied 19 for Kendrick (7-9, 6-6).
Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said freshman Lily Campbell (10 points, eight rebounds) is also turning into a difference-maker for the team.
KENDRICK (7-9, 6-6)
Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 0-0 7, Hali Anderson 7 1-2 19, Ivy Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 0-0 4, Hailie Hoffman 4 0-0 9, Blake Boyer 0 1-5 1. Totals 16 2-7 40.
KAMIAH (14-3, 10-2)
Emma Krogh 11 1-3 25, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 4 2-4 10, Kelsee Hunt 4 1-4 11, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 2 1-2 7, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-13 57.
Kendrick 5 11 15 9—40
Kamiah 18 8 19 12—57
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Heimgartner, Hoffman, Krogh 2, Hunt, Skinner 2.
Garfield-Palouse 53, Oakesdale 46
OAKESDALE — Trailing 22-13 midway through the second quarter, Garfield-Palouse found its spark and scored the last 13 points of the opening half to take the lead en route to a Southeast 1B League win over Oakesdale.
Ellie Collier went 6-for-6 from the foul line and totaled 22 points while Kyra Brantner scored another 10 for the Vikings (17-1, 13-0), who tallied their 17th consecutive win.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-1, 13-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 3 1-4 7, Kyra Brantner 4 2-2 10, Ellie Collier 7 6-6 22, Morgan Lentz 1 1-2 3, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 4 1-3 9, Molly Huffman 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-19 53.
OAKESDALE (6-3, 5-1)
Megan Crider 2 0-0 6, Lucy Hockett 4 0-0 10, Bradyn Henley 4 8-11 18, Lyla Kjack 2 0-0 4, Autumn Roper 1 0-0 3, Grace Perry 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 8-13 46.
Garfield-Palouse 11 15 13 14—53
Oakesdale 14 8 14 10—46
3-point goals — Collier 2, Crider 2, Henley 2, Perry, Roper.
Prairie 70, Troy 12
TROY — The Pirates of Cottonwood laid successful siege to Troy in 2A Whitepine League play, leading 40-5 at halftime and hardly letting up after intermission.
Kylie Schumacher (18 points, 11 rebounds), Lexi Schumacher (22 points), Hailey Hanson (11 points, five assists) and Sage Elven (nine points, 11 rebounds, eight steals) were among the key leaders for Prairie (15-1, 11-0), which held the Trojans (4-11, 3-9) to no more than six points in any one quarter.
PRAIRIE (15-1, 11-0)
Lexi Schumacher 10 1-4 22, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 5 0-1 11, Nadia Cash 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 1 0-2 2, Ellie Nuxoll 2 0-2 4, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 4 0-0 9, Kylie Schumacher 9 0-0 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 1-9 70.
TROY (4-11, 3-9)
Jenny Webb 0 3-4 3, Clara Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Tessa Stoner 1 3-6 5, Emma Wells 0 0-0 0, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 1 0-0 2, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 6-10 12.
Prairie 18 22 21 9—70
Troy 3 2 6 1—12
3-point goals — L. Schumacher, Hanson, Elven.
Lapwai 66, Logos 39
LAPWAI — After a close opening quarter, Lapwai took over in the second en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Logos of Moscow.
Madden Bisbee (18 points, six assists, five steals), Amasone George (18 points) and Lois Oatman (eight points, nine rebounds) were among the key contributors to the victorious effort for the Wildcats (13-3, 9-2). Elena Spillman (15 points) and Naomi Taylor (14) led the way for the Knights (4-12, 2-10).
LOGOS (4-12, 2-10)
Naomi Taylor 6 1-1 14, Jemma Driskill 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Crawford 2 0-0 5, Peyton Bentley 0 1-2 1, Elena Spillman 6 3-8 15, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-11 39.
LAPWAI (13-3, 9-2)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 7 2-3 18 , Andrea Domebo 1 4-4 7, Lois Oatman 3 0-1 8, Cavell Samuels 2 0-0 5, Junee Picard 2 0-0 5, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 6 5-7 18. Totals 23 11-15 66.
Logos 19 2 12 6—39
Lapwai 23 15 19 9—66
3-point goals — Taylor, Crawford, George 2, Oatman 2, Payne, Domebo, Samuels, Picard, Bisbee.
Colton 32, Highland 27
COLTON — The Wildcats edged past visiting Highland of Craigmont in nonleague play.
Rori Weber hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and shot two-for-two from the line to tally 11 points for Colton (11-6), while Kylee Beck scored a matching 11 for the Huskies (9-8).
HIGHLAND (9-8)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 0-0 2, Sheradyn Stamper 3 0-2 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 1 0-2 3, Kylee Beck 5 1-1 11, Shyanne Stamper 1 3-4 5, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-9 27.
COLTON (11-6)
Leah Musson 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 3 2-2 11, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 3-8 9, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 6-12 32.
Highland 9 4 10 4—27
Colton 13 9 4 6—32
3-point goals — K. Beck, Weber 3, Moehrle 2, Musson.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGBengals sweep Quad-Cities Championships
PULLMAN — The Lewiston Bengals reigned supreme at the Quad Cities Championships held at Pullman High School, which featured a round robin of team duals between Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman.
Lewiston posted emphatic wins against all three other schools, more-than-doubling them on the scoreboard. Moscow handled Pullman and Clarkston, and the Bantams edged the host Greyhounds out by a single point.
Moscow’s Eian Schwecke won both 126-pound matches he contested, including a hard-fought 9-7 decision over Lewiston’s Riley Johnson.
TEAM SCORES
Lewiston 86, Clarkston 17
Lewiston 62, Moscow 15
Lewiston 60, Pullman 24
Moscow 44, Clarkston 27
Moscow 51, Pullman 24
Clarkston 43, Pullman 42