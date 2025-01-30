TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLewiston 40, Moscow 31

MOSCOW — A dominant opening quarter set the Lewiston Bengals on the path to a 40-31 revenge victory over the Moscow Bears in Class 5A Inland Empire League girls basketball competition at Bear Den on Tuesday.

Addy McKarcher led the Bengals (9-11, 2-4) with 14 points, while Breanna Albright knocked down two 3-pointers and scored another nine.

For the Bears (9-11, 2-4), who had beaten Lewiston in the teams’ two previous meetings this season, Jessa Skinner headed things up with 12 points and nine rebounds.

LEWISTON (7-11, 1-3)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 1 0-0 2, Skye VanTrease 2 0-2 5, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 2, Addy McKarcher 5 3-6 14, Avery Lathen 0 0-0 0, Taylor Holman 0 2-4 2, Emery McKarcher 2 0-2 4, Breanna Albright 3 1-2 9, Kylese Samuels 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-16 40.

MOSCOW (9-11, 2-4)

Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-4 4, Brooklyn Becker 3 1-2 9, Jessa Skinner 4 4-8 12, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 1 2-4 4, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 8-18 31.

Lewiston 12 10 9 9—40

Moscow 4 8 8 11—31

3-point goals — Albright 2, VanTrease, A. McKarcher, Becker 2, Kiblen.

Genesee 52, Highland 44

CRAIGMONT — Chloe Grieser surpassed the thousand-point career threshold during a 26-point performance as she helped Genesee finish its 1A Whitepine League season unbeaten with a win over Highland of Craigmont.

The Bulldogs (16-1, 10-0) enjoyed another 14 points from Kendra Meyer, who converted four 3-pointers. Hailey Click (13 points) and Alli-Mae Moddrell (10) led the Huskies (10-8, 5-4), who hung within a possession with each frame until the fourth.

GENESEE (16-1, 10-0)

Sydney Banks 1 1-2 3, Monica Seubert 2 4-8 8, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 9 5-7 26, Kendra Meyer 4 2-6 14, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 13-25 52.

HIGHLAND (10-8, 5-4)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 3 4-9 10, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 5 0-2 13, Kylee Beck 4 1-4 9, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 3 2-2 8, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-17 44.

Genesee 14 10 12 16—52

Highland 9 13 11 11—44

3-point goals — Meyer 4, C. Grieser 3, Click 3.

Deary 49, Colton 34

DEARY — Kaylee Wood piled up 24 points to lead the Mustangs to a nonleague win over visiting Colton.

Allie Vincent provided another 14 points for Deary (13-3), and Wood and Vincent combined for 17 steals. Ella Nollmeyer headed things up for the Wildcats (11-8) with 20 points.

COLTON (11-8)

Leah Musson 1 1-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-1 2, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 8 3-4 20, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Lola Walsborn 0 0-0 0, A. Alved 0 0-0 0, M. Bell 0 0-2 0, D. Cook 0 0-0 0, N. Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-9 34.

DEARY (13-3)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-3 2, Kaylee Wood 8 6-10 24, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 4 1-2 9, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 7-12 14, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 14-27 49.

Colton 9 10 8 7—34

Deary 14 13 10 12—49

3-point goals — Moehrle 2, Musson, Nollmeyer, Wood 2, Vincent.

Kendrick 44, Troy 23

KENDRICK — Hali Anderson led the way with 12 points and nine rebounds as Kendrick cruised to a 2A Whitepine League win over Troy.

Ashna Casto provided another eight points and six boards for the Tigers (8-9, 7-6), while Jenny Webb had a team-high 11 points for the Trojans (4-12, 3-10)

TROY (4-12, 3-10)

Jenny Webb 5 1-4 11, Clara Chamberlin 3 1-2 8, Tessa Stoner 1 2-4 4, Emma Wells , Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0- 00, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-10 23.

KENDRICK (x-x)

Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Mercedes Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 6 0-0 12, Lydia Cowley 2 0-0 4, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2, Callie Warner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Fortnine 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 44.

Troy 2 4 9 7—23

Kendrick 10 12 10 12—44

3-point goals — Chamberlin.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLLogos 62, Potlatch 52

POTLATCH — In a game that was deadlocked through the opening half, Logos of Moscow enjoyed “great games off the bench” from multiple players, according to coach Nate Wilson, as it pulled away from 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch down the stretch.

Seamus Wilson (20 points), Baxter Covington (15 points) and Lucius Comis (10 points, 10 rebounds) headed up the victorious effort for the Knights (11-6, 7-2). Everett Lovell (19 points), Chase Lovell (16) and Jameson Morris (10) were the top scorers for the Loggers (8-7, 4-4).

LOGOS (11-6, 7-2)

Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 8 2-5 20, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 6 2-2 15, Lucius Comis 5 0-0 10, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 2 0-0 6, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 8, Gunnar Holloway 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 5-8 62.

POTLATCH (8-7, 4-4)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 3 0-2 7, Chase Lovell 5 4-6 16, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 9-12 19, Jameson Morris 4 0-2 10, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-22 52.

Logos 9 17 19 17—62

Potlatch 11 15 14 12—52

3-point goals — Wilson 2, Sentz 2, Monjure 2, Covington 2, Lovell 2, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2, Chambers.

JV — Logos 56, Potlatch 35.

Kendrick 52, Troy 20

KENDRICK — The Tigers delivered a balanced performance with seven different scorers putting up six-or-more points while they held the visiting Trojans to single-digit score totals for each quarter in a 2A Whitepine League win.

Kendrick (8-7, 4-4) ws at its most dominant in the second quarter, putting up 19 points while keeping the Trojans (3-8, 0-8) to one.

TROY (3-8, 0-8)

Alex Paradise 0 1-2 1, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Makhi Durrett 2 0-0 5, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-2 20.

KENDRICK (8-7, 4-4)

Maddox Kirkland 4 1-2 9, Cade Silflow 3 3-3 9, Ralli Roetcisoender 2 3-4 7, Kolt Koepp 2 1-1 6, Wyatt Cook 4 0-0 8, Nathan Kimberling 2 3-4 7, Hudson Kirkland 2 2-3 6, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-17 20.

Troy 3 1 9 7—20

Kendrick 16 19 11 6—52

3-point goals — Holden, Buchanan, Durrett, Koepp.

JV — Kendrick 56, Troy 25

Deary 44, Colton 18

DEARY — Jaymon Keen scored a season-high 13 points to lead the Mustangs in a nonleague win against visiting Colton.

Deary (8-7) also enjoyed 10 rebounds from Wyatt Vincent to go along with his five points. The Mustangs held the Wildcats (4-15) to no more than six points in any quarter.

COLTON (4-15)

Wyatt Baysinger 2 0-0 4, Joey Hemigaus 0 1-2 1, Tanner Baerlocher 4 1-3 9, Hayden Purnell 0 0-0 0, Silas Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Ivan Mitchel 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 3-9 18.

DEARY (8-7)

TJ Beyer 4 0-0 8, Mason Leonard 3 0-0 7, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mechling 2 1-2 5, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 4 5-6 13. Totals 18 6-8 44.

Colton 5 6 5 2—18

Deary 12 15 6 11—44

3-point goals — Mitchel, Leonard, Vincent.

JV — Deary 40, Colton 34.

Genesee 67, Highland 32

CRAIGMONT — The Bulldogs flew out to a double-digit lead and didn’t look back in a 1A Whitepine League victory over the Huskies of Craigmont.

Jackson Banks (27 points) led the way for Genesee (5-10, 4-6).

Highland (2-13, 0-10) garnered 13 points from Trevor Knowlton.

GENESEE (5-10, 4-6)

Vince Crowley 2 1-4 5, Noah Bollman 6 1-4 13, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 11 2-3 27, Kalitri Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 6 3-5 15. Totals 28 8-18 67.

HIGHLAND (2-13, 0-10)

Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 2 9-11 13, Aaron Kinzer 1 0-0 2, Rhett Crow 3 0-0 7, Aiden Miller 2 1-3 5, R. Martinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-14 32.

Genesee 18 14 22 13—67

Highland 4 11 15 2—32

3-point goals — Banks 3, Crow.

Sandpoint 62, Moscow 42

SANDPOINT — Moscow made a strong defensive showing early on to lead 8-3 through the first quarter, but host Sandpoint stepped up and delivered a barrage of 3-point goals to best the Bears in 5A Inland Empire League competition.

Jonas Mordhorst went 5-for-5 from the foul line and led Moscow (6-10, 0-4) with 11 points, while teammate Traiden Cummings added another 10.

MOSCOW (6-10, 0-4)

Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 1 1-1 3, Traiden Cummings 4 2-2 10, Maurice Bethel 1 1-3 3, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 1-2 5, Max Winfree 3 0-0 6, Andrew Hurley 2 0-0 4, Jonas Mordhorst 3 5-5 11, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 42.

SANDPOINT (6-8, 2-2)

Knox Williams 2 0-0 6, Logan Iverson 1 1-2 4, Brock Yarbough 2 4-4 9, Logan Roose 6 0-0 17, Kingston Corbett 4 1-4 9, Wil Leisy 1 0-0 3, Emerik Jones 3 4-6 10, Linkin Haddock 1 1-2 3, Caiden G. 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 12-20 42.

Moscow 8 8 10 16—42

Sandpoint 3 21 27 11—62

3-point goals — Roose 5, Williams 2, Yarbough, Iverson, Leisy.

JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGPullman sweeps on senior night

PULLMAN — On senior night for the Greyhounds, Pullman dominated four visiting teams to defend its home pool at Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Center.

With 256 points, the Hounds nearly tripled second-place Ridgeline of Liberty Lake’s total of 87.

Leading their honored senior class was University of Tennessee signee Jake McCoy, who won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly 30 seconds in a time of 4 minutes, 39.68 seconds and swam legs of three winning relays: the 200 medley (along with Luke Gao, Zaine Pumphrey and Noland Pollestad), 200 freestyle (with Kevin Gu, Gavian Gomez and Zaine Pumphrey) and 400 freestyle (with Brock Pollestad, Gao and Gu). Levi Ritter posted another first-place finish for Pullman in the 100 butterly with a mark of 58.06.

Team scores — 1. Pullman 256; 2. Ridgeline 87; 3. Cheney 65; 4. East Valley 6; 5. Lewis & Clark 2.

MONDAY/SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLAsotin 53, Colton 38

ASOTIN — For the first time in at least 19 years, the Asotin Panthers defeated the Colton Wildcats in nonleague girls baskeball action. The Panthers won 53-38 on Monday in Asotin.

Georgia Schaefer’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double paved the way for the victory for Asotin (5-12). Abby Ausman added 10 points and Brooklyn Hall dished six assists.

Ella Nollmeyer’s 17 points were tops for Colton (11-6).

“I told them at the end of the game, I’m not sure exactly how long it’s been since we beat Colton, but … we won not only for ourselves but all the teams that came before us, too,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said.

COLTON (11-6)

Leah Mussen 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 0 1-2 1, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 7-9 17, Kiya Soza 1 1-2 3, Clair Moehrle 3 2-2 9, Lola Walsborn 2 0-0 5, Mere Belle 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.

ASOTIN (5-12)

Kelsey Thummel 4 0-0 9, Maddi Lathrop 1 0-0 2, Abby Ausman 5 0-0 10, Carly Browne 3 2-3 8, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 1 0-0 3, Georgia Schaefer 8 5-8 21. Totals 22 7-11 53.

Colton 4 7 14 13—38

Asotin 14 15 17 7—53

3-point goals — Mussen, Moehrle, Walsborn, Thummel, Hall.

Prairie 65, Logos 28

MOSCOW — Following a 24-point first quarter, the Pirates beat the Knights in 2A Whitepine League action.

Kylie Schumacher (18 points, eight rebounds), Sage Elven (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lexi Schumacher (15 points) led the way for Prairie (16-1, 12-0). Hailey Hanson added eight points, seven assists and six steals.

Naomi Taylor led Logos (4-12, 2-11) of Moscow with 16 points.

PRAIRIE (16-1, 12-0)

Lexi Schumacher 6 1-2 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 2-2 8, Nadia Cash 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 1 1-2 3, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 8 0-0 17, Kylie Schumacher 8 2-2 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 6-8 65.

LOGOS (4-12, 2-11)

Naomi Taylor 7 0-0 16, Jemma Driskill 0 0-2 0, K.B. Monjure 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 1 5-8 7, Mari Wilson 1 0-0 2, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kate Mau 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.

Prairie 24 15 16 10—65

Logos 5 9 6 8—28

3-point goals— L. Schumacher 2, Elven, Taylor 2, Mau.

JV — Prairie won 37-5.

Deary 37, Potlatch 25

DEARY— After scoring just 15 points in the first half, the Mustangs picked up the pace with a 14-point fourth quarter to firmly beat the Loggers in a nonleague encounter.

Kaylee Wood led Deary (12-3) with 19 points and Allie Vincent added nine points and 12 steals.

Kathryn Burnette scored 12 points for Potlatch (2-14).

DEARY (12-3)

Emily Bovard 2 1-3 5, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 7 5-9 19, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 2 0-0 4, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 3 3-6 9, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-18 37.

POTLATCH (2-14)

Brieanna Winther 2 0-0 4, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 6 0-0 12, Cadance Carlson 3 1-1 7, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell , Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-1 25.

Potlatch 6 4 6 9—25

Deary 6 7 10 14—37

3-point goals — None.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 65, Oregon State 57

CORVALLIS — Senior Tara Wallack scored 12 points, each off of four 3-pointers, Astera Tuhina hit her 100th career triple and the Cougars beat the Beavers in West Coast Conference action.

WSU (13-10, 8-4) held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter before exploding for 27 points in the second, while holding Oregon State (9-13, 5-6) to just nine points.

The Cougs cooled in the second half with 12 and 11 points between the third and fourth quarters respectively as the Beavers — behind Catarina Ferreira’s 13 points and five players scoring at least seven — cut into the Cougars’ 42-21 halftime lead with a 23-point fourth quarter.

The Cougars sit in third place in the WCC behind second-place tied teams Saint Mary’s and Portland and first-place Gonzaga.