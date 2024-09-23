field and 2-for-3 from the foul line. Daniel Kwon put up another 18 points on an 8-for-13 night from the field, and Vaughn Holstad added 14 by hitting four 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts.

The Greyhounds finish the regular season second in 2A GSL standings, and will have a bye through the first round of Districts before beginning competition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.

EAST VALLEY (3-17, 2-9)

Tyson Rigby 4 4-4 13, Michael Martin 3 1-1 8, Kamijay White 1 2-2 5, Josiah Terry 1 0-0 3, Lucas Bragdon 1 0-0 2, Carsen Martens 0 0-2 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Flahavin 1 0-03, Malaki Nunn 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 9-11 40.

PULLMAN (15-5, 9-2)

Gavyn Dealy 10 2-3 23, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 2-2 14, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Ryan Ha 2 0-0 5, Carson Forar 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-10 71.

East Valley 4 10 15 11—40

Pullman 10 22 23 16—71

3-point goals — Rigby, Martin, White, Terry, Flahavin, Holstad 4, Dealy, Kwon, Lee, Ha.

Kendrick 67, Lapwai 44

LAPWAI — A big second quarter put the visiting Tigers in charge en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwai to wrap up the regular season.

Ralli Roetcisoender led Kendrick (14-7, 8-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hudson Kirkland added another 16 points with the help of a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line, and Maddox Kirkland scored 10 for the Tigers, who finished third in league standings.

LaRicci George-Smith had a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats (11-8, 5-7).

KENDRICK (14-7, 8-4)

Maddox Kirkland 4 2-2 10, Cade Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 1-1 20, Kolt Koepp 2 3-8 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Hudson Kirkland 4 6-6 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-18 67.

LAPWAI (11-8, 5-7)

Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 1 1-1 3, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 6, Triston Konen 2 0-0 4, Jereese McCormack 0 1-2 1, Douglas Pappan 1 0-0 3, Vincent Kipp 3 1-1 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 6 2-2 14, Marcus Guzman 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 7-9 44.

Kendrick 11 29 15 12—67

Lapwai 11 13 11 9—44

3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, H. Kirkland 2, Wheeler 2, Pappan.

JV — Kendrick 69, Lapwai 56.

Prairie 62, Potlatch 56

POTLATCH — Riley Shears put up 25 points and Levi Gehring added 17 in a pair of season-highs as Prairie of Cottonwood topped 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch in a regular-season finale.

Nate Forsmann notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while making five blocks for the victorious Pirates (11-8, 5-7). For the Loggers (9-11, 4-8), Everett Lovell scored 20 points, Chase Lovell put up 13 and Brody Mitchell had 11.

Potlatch outscored Prairie by one point apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, but the Pirates dominated the second to secure their winning edge.

PRAIRIE (11-8, 5 -7)

Levi Gehring 6 2-2 17, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 4-6 16, Riley Shears 9 3-4 25, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 62.

POTLATCH (9-11, 4-8)

Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 2-3 6, Chase Lovell 5 0-0 13, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 8 2-4 20, Jameson Morris 2 0-0 6, Brody Mitchell 3 5-6 11, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 56.

Prairie 12 18 14 18—62

Potlatch 13 9 15 19—56

3-point goals — Shears 4, Gehring 3, C. Lovell 3, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2.

JV — Prairie 41, Potlatch 35.

Troy 67, Genesee 58

GENESEE — Moving to a full-court press yielded a big third quarter that put the visiting Trojans in the dirver’s seat for a nonleague win over Genesee to conclude their regular season.

Dominic Holden had a complete game for Troy (5-14) with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Makhi Durrett scored a team-high 21 points.

Noah Bollman of Genesee (6-13) led all scorers with 25 points.

TROY (5-14)

Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 1 4-4 6, Alex Paradise 2 0-0 5, Dominic Holden 7 2-2 18, Connor Wilson 2 0-1 4, Braddock Buchanan 2 2-2 7, Makhi Durrett 9 1-1 21, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 9-10 67.

GENESEE (6-13)

Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 10 4-9 25, Ryder Uhlenkott 2 0-0 6, Jackson Banks 2 2-6 7, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-2 0, Joshua Ketcheson 2 3-8 7. Totals 22 10-27 58.

Troy 14 19 26 8—67

Genesee 12 18 16 12—58

3-point goals — Holden 2, Durrett 2, Buchanan, Paradise, Uhlenkott 2, Bollman, Banks.

JV — Troy 18, Genesee 16 (one half).

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pullman 86, East Valley 23

PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds got four scorers in double figures as they crushed East Valley of Spokane in their regular-season finale.

Grace Kuhle continued to lead the offense, putting up 28 total points with the help of four 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance. River Sykes added another 16 points, Eloise Clark had 15 and Taylor Darling scored 11. The Knights were held to single-digit team totals in each of the four quarters.

Through the regular season, Pullman went 13-7 overall and 8-4 in 2A Greater Spokane League competition — good for third place.

Pullman opens its district tournament facing East Valley once again at 6 p.m. on Monday at home.

EAST VALLEY (3-17, 1-11)

Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.

PULLMAN (13-7, 8-4)

Bri Rasmussen 2 1-2 6, Grace Kuhle 10 4-4 28, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Taylor Darling 3 5-6 11, River Sykes 7 2-5 16, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 6 2-2 15. Totals 33 14-19 86.

East Valley 9 9 3 2—23

Pullman 24 34 11 17—86

3-point goals — Dach 2, Salinas-Taylor, Seamone, Kuhle 4, Rasmussen, Clark.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Sandpoint 54, Moscow 28

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Eian Scwhecke (126 pounds), Sam Drake-Weiss (144), Aidan Prakash (150) and Paul Dixon (285) delivered match wins for Moscow, but the Bears dropped a team dual to Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.

Contesting his first match back from an injury layoff, Dixon scored a first-round pin over the Bulldogs’ Gavin Walters. Drake-Weiss took just 29 seconds to earn what coach Zac Carscallen called a “huge win” over Sandpoint’s Daniel Borisov.

98 — Ty Wood, Spt, won forfeit; 106 — Nathan Fiorillo, Mos, won forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Zak Wood, Spt, p. Ryder Perry; 126 — Eian Schwecke, Mos, dec. Conner Brown; 132 — Ashlei Hawkins, Spt, p. Benson Godfrey; 138 — Gage Martin, Spt, p. Marcus Swift; 144 — Sam Drake-Weiss, Mos, p. Daniel Borisov; 150 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, p. Eli Taylor; 157 — Colter Cates, Spt, p. Will Vieux; 165 — Daniel Holman, Spt, p. Keith Gulbrandsen; 175 — Charlie Becker, Spt, won forfeit; 190 — Jorden Tyler, Spt, p. Erik Gulbrandsen; 215 — Jackson Holman, Spt, TF Peter Story; 285 — Paul Dixon, Mos, p. Gavin Walters.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

WSU’s Kurui shatters 5k record

Freshman Evans Kurui broke Washington State’s 49-year-old 5,000-meter indoor record in Seattle while sophomore Grant Buckmiller lowered his own school mark in the 400 in South Carolina to highlight the Cougars’ coast-to-coast day across four venues nationally.

Kurui’s first-place finish personal best time of 13 minutes, 17.16 seconds broke John Ngeno’s record set in 1976 by nearly 17 seconds. Buckmiller’s 400 time of 46.20 seconds nosed past his own previous school record of 46.22.

Cougars were in action at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Whitworth Invitational in Spokane and Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. At the last of those meets, Idaho’s Blossom Omogor won the women’s 400 in a time of 54.30.

All four meets continue today.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas 3-14, Washington State 2-2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Cougars opened the 2025 season with a doubleheader at fourth-ranked Arkansas, dropping a 10-inning defensive battle in Game 1 before falling in seven innings in Game 2.

Logan Johnstone blasted a solo home run for WSU (0-2) in the sixth inning of Game 1 for what was perhaps the Cougs’ highlight of the day. Johnstone would also notch a double in Game 2, giving him the Cougs’ only two extra-base hits in the twinbill.

In Game 2, Wazzu’s Jonah Shull recorded his first career hit, then followed it up with another.

The series continues with a single game today at 11 a.m. Pacific.

Arkansas 3, Washington State 2 (10)

Washington State 000 001 000 1—2 6 2

Arkansas 000 001 000 2—3 6 2