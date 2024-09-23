field and 2-for-3 from the foul line. Daniel Kwon put up another 18 points on an 8-for-13 night from the field, and Vaughn Holstad added 14 by hitting four 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts.
The Greyhounds finish the regular season second in 2A GSL standings, and will have a bye through the first round of Districts before beginning competition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.
EAST VALLEY (3-17, 2-9)
Tyson Rigby 4 4-4 13, Michael Martin 3 1-1 8, Kamijay White 1 2-2 5, Josiah Terry 1 0-0 3, Lucas Bragdon 1 0-0 2, Carsen Martens 0 0-2 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Flahavin 1 0-03, Malaki Nunn 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 9-11 40.
PULLMAN (15-5, 9-2)
Gavyn Dealy 10 2-3 23, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 2-2 14, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Ryan Ha 2 0-0 5, Carson Forar 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-10 71.
East Valley 4 10 15 11—40
Pullman 10 22 23 16—71
3-point goals — Rigby, Martin, White, Terry, Flahavin, Holstad 4, Dealy, Kwon, Lee, Ha.
Kendrick 67, Lapwai 44
LAPWAI — A big second quarter put the visiting Tigers in charge en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwai to wrap up the regular season.
Ralli Roetcisoender led Kendrick (14-7, 8-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hudson Kirkland added another 16 points with the help of a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line, and Maddox Kirkland scored 10 for the Tigers, who finished third in league standings.
LaRicci George-Smith had a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats (11-8, 5-7).
KENDRICK (14-7, 8-4)
Maddox Kirkland 4 2-2 10, Cade Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 1-1 20, Kolt Koepp 2 3-8 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Hudson Kirkland 4 6-6 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-18 67.
LAPWAI (11-8, 5-7)
Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 1 1-1 3, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 6, Triston Konen 2 0-0 4, Jereese McCormack 0 1-2 1, Douglas Pappan 1 0-0 3, Vincent Kipp 3 1-1 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 6 2-2 14, Marcus Guzman 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 7-9 44.
Kendrick 11 29 15 12—67
Lapwai 11 13 11 9—44
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, H. Kirkland 2, Wheeler 2, Pappan.
JV — Kendrick 69, Lapwai 56.
Prairie 62, Potlatch 56
POTLATCH — Riley Shears put up 25 points and Levi Gehring added 17 in a pair of season-highs as Prairie of Cottonwood topped 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch in a regular-season finale.
Nate Forsmann notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while making five blocks for the victorious Pirates (11-8, 5-7). For the Loggers (9-11, 4-8), Everett Lovell scored 20 points, Chase Lovell put up 13 and Brody Mitchell had 11.
Potlatch outscored Prairie by one point apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, but the Pirates dominated the second to secure their winning edge.
PRAIRIE (11-8, 5 -7)
Levi Gehring 6 2-2 17, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 4-6 16, Riley Shears 9 3-4 25, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 62.
POTLATCH (9-11, 4-8)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 2-3 6, Chase Lovell 5 0-0 13, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 8 2-4 20, Jameson Morris 2 0-0 6, Brody Mitchell 3 5-6 11, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 56.
Prairie 12 18 14 18—62
Potlatch 13 9 15 19—56
3-point goals — Shears 4, Gehring 3, C. Lovell 3, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2.
JV — Prairie 41, Potlatch 35.
Troy 67, Genesee 58
GENESEE — Moving to a full-court press yielded a big third quarter that put the visiting Trojans in the dirver’s seat for a nonleague win over Genesee to conclude their regular season.
Dominic Holden had a complete game for Troy (5-14) with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Makhi Durrett scored a team-high 21 points.
Noah Bollman of Genesee (6-13) led all scorers with 25 points.
TROY (5-14)
Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 1 4-4 6, Alex Paradise 2 0-0 5, Dominic Holden 7 2-2 18, Connor Wilson 2 0-1 4, Braddock Buchanan 2 2-2 7, Makhi Durrett 9 1-1 21, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 9-10 67.
GENESEE (6-13)
Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 10 4-9 25, Ryder Uhlenkott 2 0-0 6, Jackson Banks 2 2-6 7, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-2 0, Joshua Ketcheson 2 3-8 7. Totals 22 10-27 58.
Troy 14 19 26 8—67
Genesee 12 18 16 12—58
3-point goals — Holden 2, Durrett 2, Buchanan, Paradise, Uhlenkott 2, Bollman, Banks.
JV — Troy 18, Genesee 16 (one half).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 86, East Valley 23
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds got four scorers in double figures as they crushed East Valley of Spokane in their regular-season finale.
Grace Kuhle continued to lead the offense, putting up 28 total points with the help of four 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance. River Sykes added another 16 points, Eloise Clark had 15 and Taylor Darling scored 11. The Knights were held to single-digit team totals in each of the four quarters.
Through the regular season, Pullman went 13-7 overall and 8-4 in 2A Greater Spokane League competition — good for third place.
Pullman opens its district tournament facing East Valley once again at 6 p.m. on Monday at home.
EAST VALLEY (3-17, 1-11)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.
PULLMAN (13-7, 8-4)
Bri Rasmussen 2 1-2 6, Grace Kuhle 10 4-4 28, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Taylor Darling 3 5-6 11, River Sykes 7 2-5 16, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 6 2-2 15. Totals 33 14-19 86.
East Valley 9 9 3 2—23
Pullman 24 34 11 17—86
3-point goals — Dach 2, Salinas-Taylor, Seamone, Kuhle 4, Rasmussen, Clark.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sandpoint 54, Moscow 28
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Eian Scwhecke (126 pounds), Sam Drake-Weiss (144), Aidan Prakash (150) and Paul Dixon (285) delivered match wins for Moscow, but the Bears dropped a team dual to Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
Contesting his first match back from an injury layoff, Dixon scored a first-round pin over the Bulldogs’ Gavin Walters. Drake-Weiss took just 29 seconds to earn what coach Zac Carscallen called a “huge win” over Sandpoint’s Daniel Borisov.
98 — Ty Wood, Spt, won forfeit; 106 — Nathan Fiorillo, Mos, won forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Zak Wood, Spt, p. Ryder Perry; 126 — Eian Schwecke, Mos, dec. Conner Brown; 132 — Ashlei Hawkins, Spt, p. Benson Godfrey; 138 — Gage Martin, Spt, p. Marcus Swift; 144 — Sam Drake-Weiss, Mos, p. Daniel Borisov; 150 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, p. Eli Taylor; 157 — Colter Cates, Spt, p. Will Vieux; 165 — Daniel Holman, Spt, p. Keith Gulbrandsen; 175 — Charlie Becker, Spt, won forfeit; 190 — Jorden Tyler, Spt, p. Erik Gulbrandsen; 215 — Jackson Holman, Spt, TF Peter Story; 285 — Paul Dixon, Mos, p. Gavin Walters.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
WSU’s Kurui shatters 5k record
Freshman Evans Kurui broke Washington State’s 49-year-old 5,000-meter indoor record in Seattle while sophomore Grant Buckmiller lowered his own school mark in the 400 in South Carolina to highlight the Cougars’ coast-to-coast day across four venues nationally.
Kurui’s first-place finish personal best time of 13 minutes, 17.16 seconds broke John Ngeno’s record set in 1976 by nearly 17 seconds. Buckmiller’s 400 time of 46.20 seconds nosed past his own previous school record of 46.22.
Cougars were in action at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., Whitworth Invitational in Spokane and Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M. At the last of those meets, Idaho’s Blossom Omogor won the women’s 400 in a time of 54.30.
All four meets continue today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arkansas 3-14, Washington State 2-2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Cougars opened the 2025 season with a doubleheader at fourth-ranked Arkansas, dropping a 10-inning defensive battle in Game 1 before falling in seven innings in Game 2.
Logan Johnstone blasted a solo home run for WSU (0-2) in the sixth inning of Game 1 for what was perhaps the Cougs’ highlight of the day. Johnstone would also notch a double in Game 2, giving him the Cougs’ only two extra-base hits in the twinbill.
In Game 2, Wazzu’s Jonah Shull recorded his first career hit, then followed it up with another.
The series continues with a single game today at 11 a.m. Pacific.
Arkansas 3, Washington State 2 (10)
Washington State 000 001 000 1—2 6 2
Arkansas 000 001 000 2—3 6 2
Griffin Smith, Troy Shepard (6), Bryce Chambers (9), Trevor Stowe (10) and Will Cresswell; Gaeckle, McEntire (6), Coil (8), Foutch (9) and Helfrick. W — Foutch; L — Stowe.
WSU hits — Johnstone 2 (HR), Hartman, Skhonsby, Obenour, Watterson.
Arkansas hits — Davalan, Aloy, Maxwell, Iredale, Souza, Helfrick.
———
Arkansas 14, Washington State 2
Washington State 000 101 0— 2 5 0
Arkansas 200 612 3—14 13 0
Nick Lewis, Ingmar Hutzezon (4), Miles Chandler (6) and Noah Thein, Kooper Jones; Root, Jimenez (6), McGuire (7) and Helfrick. — Root; L — Lewis.
WSU hits — Shull 2, Johnstone (2B), Myers, Jones.
Arkansas hits — Iredale 3 (2B), K. Aloy 2 (HR), Kozeal 2, Davalan 2, Peppi (2B), Boles, Helfrick, Thomas Jr.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington 6, Washington State 1
SEATTLE — Eva Alvarez Sande pulled out a 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 victory in a deciding super-tiebreak at No. 1 singles and teamed with Maxine Murphy to notch a 6-2 doubles set win, but the Cougs dropped the rest of the day’s competition in a team dual against the Huskies at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
WSU slipped to 7-3 on the season, while UW improved to 4-1.
Doubles — Eva Alvarez Sande/Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Reece Carter/Alexia Jacobs 6-2; Erika Matsuda/Sophie Luescher (UW) def. Elyse Tse/Chisato Kanemaki 6-4; McKenna Koenig/Carina Syrtveit (UW) def. Hania Abouelsaad/Martina Markov 6-1.
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) def. Erika Matsuda 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Reece Carter (UW) def. Maxine Murphy 6-2, 6-4; Alexia Jacobs (UW) def. Elyse Tse 6-4, 3-6, 10-5; McKenna Koenig (UW) def. Hania Abouelsaad 6-2, 7-6 (5); Sophie Luescher (UW) def. Martina Puvill 6-1, 6-4; Carina Syrtveit (UW) vs. Martina Markov 6-3, 2-0 DNF.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lydra leads Cougs
LIHUE, Hawaii — Senior Franklin Lydra fired a 2-under par 68 to lead Washington State during the second round of the John Burns Intercollegiate at the par-70, 7,098-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala.
As a team, the Cougars improved by 12 strokes over Thursday’s opening round, shooting a 2-over 282, and now sit 14th overall.
Play concludes at the John Burns Intercollegiate with a final 18 holes beginning on a shotgun start today at 11 a.m. Pacific.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reardan 41, Colfax 23
SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax led through the opening quarter in a 2B district tournament quarterfinal against Reardan at West Valley High School, but the Screaming Eagles turned the tide in the second and knocked the Bulldogs out of the winners’ bracket.
Brenna Gilchrist led Colfax (10-12) with 14 points. The Bulldogs next face Newport in loser-out play on Satuday at 5 p.m. back at West Valley.
COLFAX (10-12)
Brenna Gilchrist 6 0-0 14, Isabella Huntley 2 0-0 6, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Cianna Gibb 0 0-0 0, Lola Hennigar 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 1-2 23.
REARDAN (19-2)
Lillie Whitman 0 0-0 0, Raegan Soliday 0 0-0 0, Rylynn Green 3 0-0 7, Olivia Wicks 1 0-0 2, Tenice Waters 4 0-0 9, Isabella Abrahamson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Sprecher 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Bjornberg 4 1-5 9, Kipri Denison 0 0-0 0, Chasyn Waters 5 0-1 10. Totals 19 1-6 41.
Colfax 5 3 5 10—23
Reardan 4 13 9 15—41
3-point goals — Gilchrist 2, Huntley 2, Green, Waters.
Oakesdale 60, Colton 30
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats saw their season come to an end as they fell to the host Nighthawks in 1B district tournament play.
Colton finished with an 11-6 record, while Oakesdale improved to 14-3.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 72, St. George’s 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — Caleb Lustig put up 10 of his game-high 20 points in the opening quarter to help Colfax make a 19-2 statement en route to an opening-round Washington Class 2B district tournament victory over St. George’s of Spokane at West Valley High School.
The Bulldogs (20-2) also enjoyed 17 points from Adrik Jenkin, 16 from Jayce Kelly and 10 courtesy of Ledger Kelly.
They will return to action facing Reardan on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. back at West Valley.
ST. GEORGE’S (11-11)
Colin Brennan 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 3 2-5 8, Zach You 0 0-0 0, Joe Jackson 1 0-0 3, Paul Leiland 1 0-0 3, Liam Darcy 0 2-2 2, Mason Zarlingo 4 0-0 11, Elden Pierce 8 0-0 18, Thomas Brennan 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-7 50.
COLFAX (20-2)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 3 1-2 10, Jayce Kelly 7 1-2 16, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 6 1-4 17, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 10 0-0 20, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-8 72.
St. George’s 2 17 20 11—50
Colfax 19 17 24 12—72
3-point goals — Zarlingo 3, Pierce 2, Jackson, Leiland, T. Brennan, Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 3, J. Kelly, Thompson.
Kendrick 75, Troy 16
TROY — The visiting Tigers got nine scorers on the board and three in double figures while shooting better than 50% from 3-point range in a 2A Whitepine League rout of Troy.
Ralli Roetcisoender and Cade Silflow put up 17 points apiece and Kolt Koepp added 12 to lead the way for Kendrick (13-7, 7-4). The Tigers, who have now won six straight, held the Trojans (4-14, 0-12) scoreless in the second quarter.
KENDRICK (13-7, 7-4)
Maddox Kirkland 1 3-3 5, Cade Silflow 7 0-0 17, Ralli Roetcisoender 7 0-0 17, Kolt Koepp 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Hudson Kirkland 4 3-4 13, Brock Boyer 1 1-2 3, Landon Sneve 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 8-11 75.
TROY (4-14, 0-12)
Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 0 1-2 1, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 2, Connor Wilson 3 0-0 6, Braddock Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 2 1-1 5, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-3 16.
Kendrick 25 17 22 11—75
Troy 10 0 4 2—16
3-point goals — Silflow 3, Roetcisoender 3, Kirkland 2, Sneve.
JV — Kendrick 70, Troy 31.
Coeur d’Alene 65, Moscow 52
MOSCOW — Maurice Bethel came off the bench to shoot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and score a career-high 13 points for Moscow, but the Bears fell to visiting Coeur d’Alene to conclude their regular season.
Grant Abendroth of Moscow (6-13) led all scorers with 21 points. The Vikings (11-9) enjoyed double-digit performances from three players and outscored the Bears in three of the game’s four quarters.
COEUR D’ALENE (11-9)
Alexander McCall 0 0-0 0, Ben Murray 1 0-0 3, Stockton Montague 5 2-2 13, Tucker Booth 1 0-0 3, Maxwell Riley 1 0-0 2, Kai Wheeler 5 8-9 18, Caden Symons 5 7-7 17, Jack Johnston 0 0-0 0, Evan Robertson 3 1-1 7, T. Stern 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 18-19 65.
MOSCOW (6-13)
Tyson Izzo 1 3-4 6, JP Breese 1 0-2 3, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Maurice Bethel 4 2-4 13, Connor Isakson 1 0-2 2, Grant Abendroth 9 0-1 21, Max Winfree 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 2-2 6, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 8-17 52.
Coeur d’Alene 19 12 17 17—65
Moscow 14 7 17 15—52
3-point goals — Murray, Montague, Bethel 3, Abendroth 3, Booth, Izzo, Breese.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 63, Loyola Marymount 51
PULLMAN — The Cougars had an efficient night shooting at 50% from the field as they defeated Loyola Marymount in West Coast Conference play at Beasley Coliseum.
Washington State (16-11, 11-5) found an advantage in the paint, outscoring the Lions 40-28.
Astera Tuhina finished just shy of her season-high with 15 points for WSU, splashing a trio of 3s to go with four steals, two assists and three rebounds. Dayana Mendes recorded her third double-double, tallying 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
Eleonora Villa scored another 14 Cougar points, and Tara Wallack totaled 12 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (10-13, 4-11)
Hernandez 8-13 1-2 17, Clarke 2-7 0-0 6, Evans 8-21 2-5 20, Heidger 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 2-7 2-3 6, Ogot 0-0 0-0 0, Sitterud 0-2 0-0 0, Somvichian 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 5-10 51
WASHINGTON ST. (16-11, 11-5)
Mendes 7-10 0-0 14, Tuhina 6-11 0-0 15, Jenna Villa 0-2 0-0 0, Eleonora Villa 6-11 2-2 14, Wallack 5-7 2-2 12, Kpetikou 2-4 1-2 5, Abraham 0-4 1-2 1, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 27-54 6-8 63
3-Point Goals — Loyola Marymount 4-15 (Clarke 2-5, Evans 2-8, Williams 0-1, Sitterud 0-1), Washington St. 3-15 (Mendes 0-1, Tuhina 3-7, E.Villa 0-1, J.Villa 0-1, Wallack 0-1, Abraham 0-2, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Assists — Loyola Marymount 7 (Evans 4), Washington St. 8 (Wallack 3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Loyola Marymount 28 (Hernandez 8), Washington St. 34 (Mendes 11). Total Fouls — Loyola Marymount 15, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls — None. A — 890.