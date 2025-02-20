Reardan 64, Colfax 54
SPOKANE VALLEY — After trailing early, Colfax pulled ahead briefly in the third quarter, only for Reardan to reassert itself and deal the Bulldogs a defeat in 2B district tournament semifinal action at West Valley High School.
Adrik Jenkin (13 points), Jayce Kelly (13) and Ledger Kelly (11) headed things up for Colfax (20-3), while Rysen Soliday of Reardan (21-1) was the overall high-scorer with 22 points.
“It was a good game between two really good teams,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
The Bulldogs next compete against Liberty of Spangle in a loser-out game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. back at West Valley.
COLFAX (20-3)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 5 0-1 11, Jayce Kelly 6 0-2 13, Dillon Thompson 2 2-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 5 2-2 13, JP McAnally 0 2-2 2, Caleb Lustig 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-9 54.
REARDAN (21-1)
Justin Vaughn 3 0-0 9, Maverick Sobotta 3 2-3 8, Zander Thornton 1 0-0 3, Evan Krupke 1 0-0 3, Jakari Singleton 8 3-6 19, Rysen Soliday 8 4-4 22. Totals 24 9-13 64.
Colfax 12 15 11 16—54
Reardan 20 9 16 19—64
3-point goals — L. Kelly, J. Kelly, Thompson, Jenkin, Vaughn 3, Soliday 2, Thornton, Krupke.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax 44, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs kept their season alive by the barest of margins, pulling past Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to conclude a back-and-forth 2B district tournament loser-out game at West Valley High School.
Allie Jenkin connected three times from beyond the arc and led Colfax (12-12) with 15 points. Compatriot Lola Hennigar went 6-for-6 from the foul line and added 12 points, while Ava Swan rounded out the team’s double-digit contributors with 11.
This result was a near-duplicate of the Bulldogs’ and Broncos’ meeting on Feb. 1, in which Colfax won 42-40.
Colfax will see its next action facing Freeman of Rockford, Wash., on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at West Valley High School.
COLFAX (12-12)
Brenna Gilchrist 1 1-2 4, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 6 0-0 15, Ava Swan 4 3-6 11, Cianna Gibb 0 2-2 2, Lola Hennigar 3 6-6 12. Totals 14 12-16 44.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (14-9)
Zoe Galbreath 8 4-4 20, Saige Galbreath 1 1-2 3, Addy Colbert 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Claire Wellsandt 3 0-0 6, Maddi Cameron 2 0-0 4, Ally Mendez 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 7-8 42.
Colfax 6 17 7 14—44
LRS 7 11 12 12—42
3-point goals — Jenkin 3, Gilchrist, Mendez.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
MOSCOW — Hayley McNeal of Potlatch claimd a 152-pound title to lead the Loggers to a fourth-place team finish in the District I-II tournament held at Bear Den on Tuesday.
Champions and runners-up from the meet qualified for State, while third-place finishers are alive for possible wildcard bids.
The Idaho state girls wrestling championships will be held Feb. 28-March 1 at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 241; 2. Post Falls 169.5; 3. Lewiston 108; 4. Potlatch 102; 5. Bonners Ferry 88.5; 6. Coeur d’Alene 62; 7. Lake City 60; 8. Timberlake 37; T9. Clearwater Valley 24; T9. Deary 24; 11. Lakeland 21; 12. Moscow 16; 13. Clark Fork 15; T14. Prairie 12; T14. Priest River 12; T16. Kellogg 8; T16. St. Maries 8; 18. Wallace 7.
Area state qualifiers
132 — Shelby Prather, Potlatch.
145 — Ciel Sattler, Deary.
152 — Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.
185 — Bria Miller, Lewiston; Tierney Prather, Potlatch.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Conference relay gold for Cougs
HOUSTON, Texas — A first-place 200-yard medley relay finish highlighted Washington State’s Day 1 outing in the Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Houston.
The Cougars’ lineup of Anna Rauchholz, Emily Lundgren, Addy Lewis and Darcy Revitt combined for a winning time of 1 minute, 36.51 seconds in the event — only .21 seconds shy of the meet record.
In team scoring, the Cougars sit in seventh place with 116 points, 68 behind first-place San Diego State’s 184.
The Mountain West Championships continue today through Saturday.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Renner takes silver for Cougs
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Sam Renner finished in a tie for second place with an 8-below par three-round total of 205 strokes to lead Washington State in The Prestige tournament.
Renner was knotted up with Freddie Turnell of Little Rock and sat three strokes behind overall winner Ryan Abuan of San Diego. As a team, the Cougars placed 22nd with a plus-12 total, taking 41 strokes more than champion San Diego.
Tuesday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLDeary 57, Clearwater Valley 43
DEARY — Blake Cark racked up a big double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds as the Mustangs stampeded past the Rams in a 1A Whitepine League game.
The game doubled as senior night for Deary (10-10, 8-4), which honored seniors Wyatt Vincent (15 points), TJ Beyer (five), Mason Leonard and Gabe Johnston.
Nolan Hubbard added 15 points for the Mustangs and Harvey Wellard had 16 for Clearwater Valley (11-8, 10-2) of Kooskia.
“Definitely a good game to go into Districts,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “Our guys had a lot of energy and intensity tonight.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-8, 10-2)
Harvey Wellard 7 0-0 16, Hyson Scott 4 1-3 9, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Teagan Altman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Gardner 4 0-0 8, Timuni Moses 4 0-4 8, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 1-7 43.
DEARY (10-10, 8-4)
TJ Beyer 2 0-0 5, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 6 1-2 15, Nolan Hubbard 7 0-0 15, Jacob Mechling 1 0-0 2, Blake Clark 7 2-4 16, Jaymon Keen 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 3-6 57.
CV 12 11 10 10—43
Deary 13 12 16 16—57
3-point goals — Wellard 2, Vincent 2, Beyer, Hubbard.
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 65, East Valley 24 PULLMAN — In a rematch from a Friday game, the Greyhounds obliterated the East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley a second straight time in the first round of the 2A Greater Spokane League district tournament. Pullman (16-5) held East Valley (3-18) to 14 points in the final three quarters.The trio of Grace Kuhle (19 points), River Sykes (17) and Eloise Clark (17) led the Hounds on the day. With the win, Pullman will travel to face Clarkston at 6 p.m. today in the district semifinals.
EAST VALLEY (3-18)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.
PULLMAN (16-5)
Bri Rasmussen 2 0-0 6, Grace Kuhle 6 5-6 19, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-2 0, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 0 0-2 0, River Sykes 7 3-7 17, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 7 0-0 17, Inara Driskell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-17 65.
East Valley 10 3 4 7—24
Pullman 17 19 15 14—65
3-point goals — Salinas-Taylor, Smith, H. Rasmussen, Clark 3, B. Rasmussen 2, Kuhle 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALLArkansas 12, Washington State 2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 4 Razorbacks completed a season-opening sweep of the Cougars with a 10-run victory in seven innings Monday.
Washington State (0-4) received a double and run scored from Ryan Skjonsby along with an RBI-double from Ricco Longo and three shutout innings from Rylan Haider, but not many other highlights on the day.
Arkansas (4-0), ranked in the top 5 in all major preseason polls, tallied 10 hits, took advantage for three Cougar errors and scored five runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to close out the series.
Washington St. 000 011 0—2 6 3
Arkansas 000 560 x—12 10 0
Beidelschies, Bybee (6), Gibler (7) and Helfrick, Becker; Robinson, Haider (1), Chambers (4), Hutzezon (5), Stowe (5) and Cresswell. W— Beidelschies; L — Chambers.
WSU hits — Longo (2B), Skjonsby (2B), Hartman, Roy, Cresswell, Watterson.
Arkansas hits — Boles 2 (2B), W. Aloy 2, K. Aloy (HR), Helfrick (2B), Davalan, Iredale, Kozeal, Thomas.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGMore records for Pullman’s McCoy
PULLMAN — All-American Jake McCoy set new meet records as he won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle to lead the Pullman Greyhound boys swim team to an overall title in a Washington Class 2A district championship meet held at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Saturday.
McCoy’s 200 IM time of 1 minute, 50.06 seconds and and 500 freestyle mark of 4:32.32 broke records he himself had previously set — the latter blowing his own former meet record of 4:46.92 out of the water by over 14 seconds.
The Hounds also enjoyed individual event wins in the 200 freestyle (Nolan Pollestad), 100 butterly (Levi Ritter), 100 backstroke (Luke Gao), 100 breaststroke (Kevin Gu), 200 medley relay (Gao, McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Scott Frye), 200 freestyle relay (Gu, Ritter, Fabian Gomez, Frye) and 400 freestyle relay (Pollestad, Gao, Pumphrey, McCoy).
Pullman will next look to defend its title in the Washington Class 2A state meet at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., this Thursday through Saturday.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 605.5; 2. Selah 400.5; 3. Prosser 269; 4. Toppenish 18; 5. East Valley (Yakima) 62; 6. Naches Valley 39; 7. East Valley (Spokane) 25; 8. Cashmere 6.
WRESTLINGBulldogs’ Phillips grabs district gold
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Cooper Phillips of Colfax claimed a 126-pound title with a major decision over Davenport’s Wayland Holmberg to lead area athletes in the 1B/2B District 6 boys wrestling state-qualifying meet held at Freeman High School.
The Bulldogs qualified nine individuals for State and placed sixth from a field of 24 in team scoring. Six from Asotin and five from Pomeroy will also be making the trip to the Washington Class 1B/2B meet, otherwise known as the Mat Classic XXXVI, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.