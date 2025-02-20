Reardan 64, Colfax 54

SPOKANE VALLEY — After trailing early, Colfax pulled ahead briefly in the third quarter, only for Reardan to reassert itself and deal the Bulldogs a defeat in 2B district tournament semifinal action at West Valley High School.

Adrik Jenkin (13 points), Jayce Kelly (13) and Ledger Kelly (11) headed things up for Colfax (20-3), while Rysen Soliday of Reardan (21-1) was the overall high-scorer with 22 points.

“It was a good game between two really good teams,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.

The Bulldogs next compete against Liberty of Spangle in a loser-out game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. back at West Valley.

COLFAX (20-3)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 5 0-1 11, Jayce Kelly 6 0-2 13, Dillon Thompson 2 2-2 7, Adrik Jenkin 5 2-2 13, JP McAnally 0 2-2 2, Caleb Lustig 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-9 54.

REARDAN (21-1)

Justin Vaughn 3 0-0 9, Maverick Sobotta 3 2-3 8, Zander Thornton 1 0-0 3, Evan Krupke 1 0-0 3, Jakari Singleton 8 3-6 19, Rysen Soliday 8 4-4 22. Totals 24 9-13 64.

Colfax 12 15 11 16—54

Reardan 20 9 16 19—64

3-point goals — L. Kelly, J. Kelly, Thompson, Jenkin, Vaughn 3, Soliday 2, Thornton, Krupke.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colfax 44, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42

SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs kept their season alive by the barest of margins, pulling past Lind-Ritzville/Sprague to conclude a back-and-forth 2B district tournament loser-out game at West Valley High School.

Allie Jenkin connected three times from beyond the arc and led Colfax (12-12) with 15 points. Compatriot Lola Hennigar went 6-for-6 from the foul line and added 12 points, while Ava Swan rounded out the team’s double-digit contributors with 11.

This result was a near-duplicate of the Bulldogs’ and Broncos’ meeting on Feb. 1, in which Colfax won 42-40.

Colfax will see its next action facing Freeman of Rockford, Wash., on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back at West Valley High School.

COLFAX (12-12)

Brenna Gilchrist 1 1-2 4, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Allie Jenkin 6 0-0 15, Ava Swan 4 3-6 11, Cianna Gibb 0 2-2 2, Lola Hennigar 3 6-6 12. Totals 14 12-16 44.

LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (14-9)

Zoe Galbreath 8 4-4 20, Saige Galbreath 1 1-2 3, Addy Colbert 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Claire Wellsandt 3 0-0 6, Maddi Cameron 2 0-0 4, Ally Mendez 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 7-8 42.

Colfax 6 17 7 14—44

LRS 7 11 12 12—42

3-point goals — Jenkin 3, Gilchrist, Mendez.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING

MOSCOW — Hayley McNeal of Potlatch claimd a 152-pound title to lead the Loggers to a fourth-place team finish in the District I-II tournament held at Bear Den on Tuesday.

Champions and runners-up from the meet qualified for State, while third-place finishers are alive for possible wildcard bids.

The Idaho state girls wrestling championships will be held Feb. 28-March 1 at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.

Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 241; 2. Post Falls 169.5; 3. Lewiston 108; 4. Potlatch 102; 5. Bonners Ferry 88.5; 6. Coeur d’Alene 62; 7. Lake City 60; 8. Timberlake 37; T9. Clearwater Valley 24; T9. Deary 24; 11. Lakeland 21; 12. Moscow 16; 13. Clark Fork 15; T14. Prairie 12; T14. Priest River 12; T16. Kellogg 8; T16. St. Maries 8; 18. Wallace 7.

Area state qualifiers

132 — Shelby Prather, Potlatch.

145 — Ciel Sattler, Deary.

152 — Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.

185 — Bria Miller, Lewiston; Tierney Prather, Potlatch.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Conference relay gold for Cougs

HOUSTON, Texas — A first-place 200-yard medley relay finish highlighted Washington State’s Day 1 outing in the Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Houston.

The Cougars’ lineup of Anna Rauchholz, Emily Lundgren, Addy Lewis and Darcy Revitt combined for a winning time of 1 minute, 36.51 seconds in the event — only .21 seconds shy of the meet record.

In team scoring, the Cougars sit in seventh place with 116 points, 68 behind first-place San Diego State’s 184.

The Mountain West Championships continue today through Saturday.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Renner takes silver for Cougs