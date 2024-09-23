Sections
SportsFebruary 22, 2025

Genesee High School's #10 looks through defense to pass the ball Nezperce High School Thursday at Nampa High School
Genesee High School's #2 Nezperce High School's #4 Thursday at Nampa High School
Nezperce High School's #4 Genesee High School's #14 Thursday at Nampa High School
Genesee High School's #22 Nezperce High School's #14 Thursday at Nampa High School
Nezperce High School's #4 Genesee High School's #2 Thursday at Nampa High School
Genesee High School's #10 and #2 shut the door on Nezperce High School's #24. The Genesee defense ran full court press and were tough the whole game. Thursday at Nampa High School
Nezperce High School's #4 Genesee High School's #2 Thursday at Nampa High School
Genesee High School's #8 keeps the ball away from Nezperce High School's #12 Thursday at Nampa High School
