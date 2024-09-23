Birnbaum's a cool cat in debut
Considering how most of the other Pacific-10 teams hit the ground running into the Top 25, Washington State's seven-point win over Illinois unlikely created hauteur in players, coaches or followers.
The Illini are widely described as "downtrodden," but I guarantee they get off that 0-18 "Schneid" on Saturday.
Only seven of the first 22 on the Cougar offense and defense were starters or alternate starters last season and few of the other 15 had much, if any, game experience.
So there were mistakes. Oddly, some of the more obvious ones were made by veterans.
FOR INSTANCE Nian Taylor, who put a dazzling reverse move on three Illini as he scored WSU's 14-0 touchdown after catching a Steve Birnbaum pass, put an equally mystifying move on the WSU goalline when he fielded a kickoff in his end zone, hesitated, then lurched out to the Coug 5.
WSU didn't need that bad field, nursing a 7-point lead with 5:46 left. But the goof proved painless when on the next snap DeJuan Gilmore, running a zone-blocked dive, saw zilch at left tackle, reversed and circled the right corner to the 22, a most helpful improvisation as the Cougs made two more first downs from there and punted into the UI end zone with 34 seconds left.
The same Gilmore lost two fumbles, one of which led indirectly to the Illinois touchdown. But it was Gilmore whose run for a first down on third-and-2, 3:15 left, from the old two-back, "robust" goalline set, sewed up the victory.
WSU ALSO USED new two-back stuff, and those plays accounted for many of Kevin Brown's 111 yards in a splendid debut, as well as Gilmore's 60.
No way the Cougs will go away from their one-back, or Jack Elway-Dennis Erickson-Mike Price offense, if you need a name tag, but the two-back changes were productive, varied for an opening game, and usually well-executed.
But the brightest thing visible on this 90-degree day -- apparently no Cougar cramps, thanks to Mark Smaha and his training staff -- was the composure and production of Birnbaum in his first start.
He looked cool, never mind how he felt. WSU's two-thirds-new offensive line, counting tight end Love Jefferson, pass-protected well against an Illinois defense that showed a lot of Eagle-Okie looks, stunts and blitzes. Birnbaum has a large-caliber arm and a quick, concise throwing motion.
He seemed to make timely checks and audibles. For one example, it was second-and-8 at the 25. Illinois jumped into a "jailbreak blitz" front during the snap count and Birnbaum appeared to change the play to a quick sweep, on which Brown circled the right corner to just inside the 10 for Rian Lindell's 20-10 field goal.
The downside was that the Cougs didn't get a touchdown from there, as they hadn't when their opening drive made a first down inside the UI 10.
COUGAR DEFENSE didn't allow a run longer than 17 yards or a pass completion of more than 15, held Illinois to 268 yards.
Those are excellent figures but it must be appended that Illini quarterback Mark Hoekstra was an inoffensive thrower with little success except for quick corner routes. Add that the UI running game seemed to have been cribbed from former Stanford coach John Ralston's book, "My 112 Best Draw Plays."
Further note that too often, defenders well-positioned against those draw plays had their tackles broken, especially by Illinois' chunky tailback and former fullback, Steve Havard.
Seasoned viewers hearked back to the mid-70s and the voice of beloved coach Jim Sweeney on the TV replays, counseling, "Wrap 'em up, Dennis Dobberpuhl!."
As the Cougs prepare for Boise State and more blue and orange, the Pac-10 looks far deeper in contenders than the advertised struggle among Arizona State, UCLA and Washington.
BROCK HUARD'S pass to rapid tight end and former linebacker Reggie Davis, on fourth-and-17, was good for 63 yards and the winning touchdown on the last possession of the 42-38 UW triumph over ASU in Tempe.
Naturally it took two former Idaho offense coordinators to run up that score, Scott Linehan, AC for UW and Dan Cozzetto for ASU.
And here comes Oregon, 48-14 over Michigan State, and USC, easy Aug. 30 winner over Purdue.
Five Pac-10 teams populate the AP top 25, and six are in the CNN top 26.
RYAN LEAF didn't look good in his regular-season pro debut. Threw four picks, two erased by Buffalo penalties. His San Diego team looked no better than Leaf, especially when Doug Flutie came on to QB Buffalo, which missed field goals of 21 and 39 yards, the last at 0:07 after Charger coach Kevin Gilbride nuttily used his times-out, allowing Buffalo to shorten the upwind try by some 5 yards. San Diego's fans wanted an opening win for Leaf in the worst way -- and that's how they got it.
Not to worry. Ryan Leaf has what it takes and he'll soon prove it.
Harry Missildine is a sports columnist for the Daily News.