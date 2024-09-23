Birnbaum's a cool cat in debut

Considering how most of the other Pacific-10 teams hit the ground running into the Top 25, Washington State's seven-point win over Illinois unlikely created hauteur in players, coaches or followers.

The Illini are widely described as "downtrodden," but I guarantee they get off that 0-18 "Schneid" on Saturday.

Only seven of the first 22 on the Cougar offense and defense were starters or alternate starters last season and few of the other 15 had much, if any, game experience.

So there were mistakes. Oddly, some of the more obvious ones were made by veterans.

FOR INSTANCE Nian Taylor, who put a dazzling reverse move on three Illini as he scored WSU's 14-0 touchdown after catching a Steve Birnbaum pass, put an equally mystifying move on the WSU goalline when he fielded a kickoff in his end zone, hesitated, then lurched out to the Coug 5.

WSU didn't need that bad field, nursing a 7-point lead with 5:46 left. But the goof proved painless when on the next snap DeJuan Gilmore, running a zone-blocked dive, saw zilch at left tackle, reversed and circled the right corner to the 22, a most helpful improvisation as the Cougs made two more first downs from there and punted into the UI end zone with 34 seconds left.

The same Gilmore lost two fumbles, one of which led indirectly to the Illinois touchdown. But it was Gilmore whose run for a first down on third-and-2, 3:15 left, from the old two-back, "robust" goalline set, sewed up the victory.

WSU ALSO USED new two-back stuff, and those plays accounted for many of Kevin Brown's 111 yards in a splendid debut, as well as Gilmore's 60.

No way the Cougs will go away from their one-back, or Jack Elway-Dennis Erickson-Mike Price offense, if you need a name tag, but the two-back changes were productive, varied for an opening game, and usually well-executed.

But the brightest thing visible on this 90-degree day -- apparently no Cougar cramps, thanks to Mark Smaha and his training staff -- was the composure and production of Birnbaum in his first start.

He looked cool, never mind how he felt. WSU's two-thirds-new offensive line, counting tight end Love Jefferson, pass-protected well against an Illinois defense that showed a lot of Eagle-Okie looks, stunts and blitzes. Birnbaum has a large-caliber arm and a quick, concise throwing motion.

He seemed to make timely checks and audibles. For one example, it was second-and-8 at the 25. Illinois jumped into a "jailbreak blitz" front during the snap count and Birnbaum appeared to change the play to a quick sweep, on which Brown circled the right corner to just inside the 10 for Rian Lindell's 20-10 field goal.