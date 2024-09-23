Sections
SportsNovember 23, 2011

Moscow defensive back Tanner Morgan, left, was of one six Bears selected to the 2011 All-IEL Team.
Moscow defensive back Tanner Morgan, left, was of one six Bears selected to the 2011 All-IEL Team.Geoff Crimmins

Offensive MVP - Eric Cooper, SR., Lakeland

Defensive MVP - Troy Carr, JR., Lakeland

Offensive Newcomer of the Year - Hunter Redinger, JR., Moscow

Defensive Newcomer of the Year - Chase Rodriguez, SO., Sandpoint.

Coach of the Year - Tim Kiefer, Lakeland

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Eric Cooper, SR., Lakeland.

Running back - Corey Hansel, JR., Lakeland.

Wide receiver - Taylor Campbell, SR., Lakeland; Matt Horne, JR., Lakeland; Cael Wear, SR., Moscow; Tommy Fury, JR., Sandpoint.

Offensive line - Tyler Navarro, SR., Sandpoint; Bryan Barrett, SR., Lakeland; Bo Olmstead, JR., Moscow; Danny McGurkin, SR., Moscow; R.J. Webber, SR., Sandpoint.

DEFENSE

Linebacker - Adam Couch, SR., Sandpoint; Braydon Davis, SR., Lakeland; Tommy Behre, SR., Moscow.

Defensive line - Trevor Litzell, SR., Sandpoint; Jeff Good, SR., Lakeland; Levi Barber, SR., Lakeland; Tyler Finley, SO., Lakeland.

Defensive backs - Quinn McIntire, SR., Sandpoint; Kyle Snyder, JR., Moscow; Tanner Morgan, SR., Moscow; Casey Thorne, JR., Lakeland.

football
