Bears roll early, hold on late against Sandpoint

Comstock, Busch propel Moscow to 2-2 in Border LeagueWant to know the difference between the Border League and Intermountain League?

No easy victories.

The Sandpoint High boys basketball team drilled that fact home Tuesday night, rallying from a 14-point deficit at halftime to within five points in the fourth quarter before finally succumbing to Moscow 48-39 at Bear Den.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Bears, who improved to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the Border League. Sandpoint fell to 4-2, 3-2.

"In this league we are going to have to compete every night," Moscow coach Don Dudley said. "A lot of people said the reason Coeur d'Alene won state last year was because of the Border League."

Could be.

Employing the same tenacious deny defense that has lifted them into the A-2 state championship game the past three seasons, the Bears looked every bit the dominant team in the first half Tuesday as they rolled to a 28-14 advantage behind the hot shooting of Adam Busch and Corey Comstock. The two combined to score 13 consecutive Moscow points in a four-minute stretch of the late second quarter. Busch hit three straight 3-point baskets for nine of his game-high 15 points during the run.

Sandpoint, however, answered with a 10-2 run to open the second half on an assortment of inside baskets and stayed with striking distance until a Busch steal and floating transition layup gave the Bears a 46-37 advantage with 1:40 to play.

Moscow played keep-away for much of the waning moments of the game, getting its final basket from Comstock, who finished with 12 points and six of Moscow's eight in the fourth quarter.

Comstock's solid scoring effort helped lessen any burden on sophomore point guard Darnell Williams, who finished with just five points after averaging 19 points per game in his last three outings. Williams still came up big in the third quarter with a conventional three-point play on a driving layup and a soaring putback.