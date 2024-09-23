Bears roll early, hold on late against Sandpoint
Comstock, Busch propel Moscow to 2-2 in Border LeagueWant to know the difference between the Border League and Intermountain League?
No easy victories.
The Sandpoint High boys basketball team drilled that fact home Tuesday night, rallying from a 14-point deficit at halftime to within five points in the fourth quarter before finally succumbing to Moscow 48-39 at Bear Den.
The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Bears, who improved to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the Border League. Sandpoint fell to 4-2, 3-2.
"In this league we are going to have to compete every night," Moscow coach Don Dudley said. "A lot of people said the reason Coeur d'Alene won state last year was because of the Border League."
Could be.
Employing the same tenacious deny defense that has lifted them into the A-2 state championship game the past three seasons, the Bears looked every bit the dominant team in the first half Tuesday as they rolled to a 28-14 advantage behind the hot shooting of Adam Busch and Corey Comstock. The two combined to score 13 consecutive Moscow points in a four-minute stretch of the late second quarter. Busch hit three straight 3-point baskets for nine of his game-high 15 points during the run.
Sandpoint, however, answered with a 10-2 run to open the second half on an assortment of inside baskets and stayed with striking distance until a Busch steal and floating transition layup gave the Bears a 46-37 advantage with 1:40 to play.
Moscow played keep-away for much of the waning moments of the game, getting its final basket from Comstock, who finished with 12 points and six of Moscow's eight in the fourth quarter.
Comstock's solid scoring effort helped lessen any burden on sophomore point guard Darnell Williams, who finished with just five points after averaging 19 points per game in his last three outings. Williams still came up big in the third quarter with a conventional three-point play on a driving layup and a soaring putback.
"This team is a lot like we've always been E you can't just try to stop one guy," Dudley said. "I like the way we played. We showed good decision making and took the open shot."
Sandpoint, a step slower than Moscow on the perimeter, made up for its relative lack of quickness with a solid inside attack. Adrian Menard and Devon Rinaldi, a pair of book end 6-foot-6 power forwards, and Paul Nieman, the 6-3 brother of Idaho women's standout Alli Nieman, scored 11 points each to lead the Vikings. The Bears, however, crashed the boards for a 30-23 rebound advantage, Moscow also forced 23 turnovers with 17 steals.
Sandpoint coach Kurt Lundblad lauded Moscow's effort following the game, but also said he didn't see an inspired effort on the part of his players.
"We were going through the motions and a couple guys were mentally not there," he said. "Those were the two worst halves of basketball we've played this season."
* Moscow returns to action Friday in a 7:45 p.m. rematch of its Dec. 8 loss at Pullman by a finals of 84-66. Don't expect a similar result the second time around, Busch said. "Everybody will be ready to go E it's our house and our fans," he said. "I think it will be a different game this time."
* Moscow JV 56, Sandpoint 48 -- Scott Brown scored 22 points and Drew Burton added 12 points for the Bears, who improved to 1-5 on the season. John Thill added six points and Joel Sumner five for Moscow.
Sandpoint59187-- 39
Moscow1315128-- 48
Sandpoint (4-2 overall, 3-2 Border League) -- Paul Nieman 5 1-1 11, Joe Bopp 0 0-0 0, Joe Singleton 0 0-0 0, Jevon Watson 2 1-2 6, Ben Palmer 0 0-0 0, Greg Malone 0 0-0 0, Adrian Menard 4 3-3 11, Devon Rinaldi 4 3-8 11. Totals 15 8-14 39.
Moscow (2-3, 2-2) -- B.J. Garrett 2 0-0 5, Chris Walker 0 0-0 0, Adam Busch 5 2-2 15, Corey Comstock 6 0-0 12, Levi Johnson 0 0-0 0, Darnell Williams 2 1-1 5, Ben Lee 2 0-0 5, Josh Keep 2 0-0 4, Ryan Gilmore 0 0-0 0, Jon Shupe 0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 3-3 48.
3-point baskets -- Watson, Busch 3, Garrett, Lee. Rebounds -- Moscow 30 (Comstock 7, Williams, Johnson 5), Sandpoint 24 (Nieman 6). Turnovers -- Moscow 20, Sandpoint 23. Steals -- Moscow 17 (Busch, Comstock, Gilmore 3). Assists -- Moscow 15 (Walker 4). Totals fouls -- Sandpoint 11, Moscow 15. Fouled out -- none. Technical fouls -- none.