Genesee plans on being in thick of WPL raceFresh off back-to-back six-victory seasons, the Genesee Bulldogs figure to be right in the thick of the race for the Class A-4, 8-man Whitepine League title.

The Bulldogs, looking for a playoff berth for the first time since 1996, open the season Friday night when they host defending champion Deary.

The first task at hand for seventh-year head coach Lee Tilleman is to replace five starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

"We're kind of inexperienced, but the kids are working real hard," Tilleman said. "I guess it's a little bit of a rebuilding year, but we expect to do well in league."

Tilleman said the Bulldogs are shooting for a record "at least as good or better" than last season's 6-2 mark.

Offensively, Genesee hopes to keep the defense guessing, using a variety of offensive sets ad formations.