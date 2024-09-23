Sections
SportsAugust 27, 1998

Alex Pond Staff Writer

Genesee plans on being in thick of WPL raceFresh off back-to-back six-victory seasons, the Genesee Bulldogs figure to be right in the thick of the race for the Class A-4, 8-man Whitepine League title.

The Bulldogs, looking for a playoff berth for the first time since 1996, open the season Friday night when they host defending champion Deary.

The first task at hand for seventh-year head coach Lee Tilleman is to replace five starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

"We're kind of inexperienced, but the kids are working real hard," Tilleman said. "I guess it's a little bit of a rebuilding year, but we expect to do well in league."

Tilleman said the Bulldogs are shooting for a record "at least as good or better" than last season's 6-2 mark.

Offensively, Genesee hopes to keep the defense guessing, using a variety of offensive sets ad formations.

Junior quarterback Travis Grieser will be at the helm of the offense.

"He's very good at running the option and he throws a good ball," Tilleman said. "He's a real smart player."

One of the primary targets for Grieser will be senior tight end Mike Marquez, while senior Kasey Watson is expected to open up some massive holes on the offensive line.

Defensively, the Bulldogs will come at opponents with a 3-3 base formation, with junior middle linebacker Shane Moser and junior cornerback Nate Blyleven leading the way.

"They both have a really good nose for the ball, and Nate is a great cover guy," Tilleman said.

