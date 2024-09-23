HEADLINE --EYoung Viking shows old-school move in Gar-Pal victoryTROY -- Jason Fox might be the youngest player on the basketball court for Garfield-Palouse High, but that doesn't mean he can't play like a veteran in the clutch or show off a few old tricks.

Fox, a sophomore, used an old-school hook shot to give the Vikings a 30-28 lead in the fourth quarter and sank a pair of free throws with 16 seconds remaining in the game to preserve Gar-Pal's precarious lead over Troy in a 35-33 nonleague victory Tuesday.

While the free throws were just as necessary, the hook shot was pivotal as both teams struggled to score from the field. Troy (2-3) made only seven baskets in the game. Gar-Pal (4-2) made just 13 field goals and Fox made seven with the seventh via the hook with 5:45 remaining in the game.

"Coach (Steve Swinney) started at the beginning of the year working with us on our post moves," Fox said. "He said me and Zach (Johnson) need to use our height (6-foot-6) and score more inside. No one has been able to stop that one yet."

Swinney said the move comes from his younger days when most ball players picked up the hook from watching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"I used it myself in high school and I figured it worked for me and it could for him with his size and touch," Swinney said. "If he masters it now he is going to be tough."

Following the hook, neither team would score a basket for the next four minutes until Aaron Elder hit a short jumper to put the Vikings back ahead 33-32 with 1:30 left.

The Trojans would then look to Zak Payne, who shouldered the Troy offense with 19 points on the night. The 5-7 senior drove the lane as he did all night, making layups in traffic and getting to the free throw line, but this time Jeremy Kimble slid over with good help defense and blocked Payne's shot with :45 left.

"They started switching the screens more and we didn't do a good job to counter that," Troy coach Brad Malm said. "I have to give Zak credit because with the game on the line he was willing to try to win it. He's probably the only one we've got to do that right now. Everyone in the gym knew we were going to go to him then, but we need some of the other players to step up and take a bit of the pressure off him."

Fox would then get the ball and get fouled. Fox's free throws gave the Vikings a 35-32 lead with 16 seconds to go. Fox said he just tried to block out the fans and the pressure which he said is always tough at Troy.