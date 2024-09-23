Sections
SportsDecember 10, 2011

Moscow guard Brittnay Davis hits a 3-point shot over Lake City guard Jasmyn Smith (3) during the second half of the Bears’ 41-31 loss to the Timberwolves on Dec. 9 at the Bear Den in Moscow.
Moscow guard Brittnay Davis hits a 3-point shot over Lake City guard Jasmyn Smith (3) during the second half of the Bears’ 41-31 loss to the Timberwolves on Dec. 9 at the Bear Den in Moscow.Dean Hare/Daily News

Dean Hare/Daily News Moscow guard Brittnay Davis hits this 3-point shot over Lake City guard Jasmyn Smith (3) during the second half of the Bears 41-31 loss to the Timberwolves, Friday, Dec. 9, 2011, at the Bear Den in Moscow.

