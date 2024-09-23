Idaho Briefs

Royse hired as UI basketball assistant -- The University of Idaho hired Erin Royse as an assistant women's basketball coach Tuesday.

Royse, 26, is the first coach to join the staff of Hilary Recknor, chosen to replace former Idaho coach Julie Holt, who resigned March 11.

Royse served as a graduate assistant for two years at Northern Arizona, co-champion of the Big Sky Conference in 1997-98. She received her master's of education degree from there in 1998. Before her stint at Northern Arizona, Royse was the assistant coach at the University of Puget Sound in 1995-96 and head coach of the AAU Seattle Magic in 1994-95.

Royse played for one year at Bellevue Community College where Recknor was head coach for six years. She finished her playing and academic careers at Idaho State, graduating with a degree in secondary education. Royse is a graduate of Bellarmine High in Tacoma, Wash.

Vandals sign fourth volleyball recruit -- Kristin DeBello, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Sebastopol, Calif., signed a national letter-of-intent to play volleyball at the University of Idaho.

DeBello, a four-year scholar-athlete at Analy High School, earned second-team all-league honors her senior year and was an honorable-mention all-league pick as a junior.