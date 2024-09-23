Idaho Briefs
Royse hired as UI basketball assistant -- The University of Idaho hired Erin Royse as an assistant women's basketball coach Tuesday.
Royse, 26, is the first coach to join the staff of Hilary Recknor, chosen to replace former Idaho coach Julie Holt, who resigned March 11.
Royse served as a graduate assistant for two years at Northern Arizona, co-champion of the Big Sky Conference in 1997-98. She received her master's of education degree from there in 1998. Before her stint at Northern Arizona, Royse was the assistant coach at the University of Puget Sound in 1995-96 and head coach of the AAU Seattle Magic in 1994-95.
Royse played for one year at Bellevue Community College where Recknor was head coach for six years. She finished her playing and academic careers at Idaho State, graduating with a degree in secondary education. Royse is a graduate of Bellarmine High in Tacoma, Wash.
Vandals sign fourth volleyball recruit -- Kristin DeBello, a 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Sebastopol, Calif., signed a national letter-of-intent to play volleyball at the University of Idaho.
DeBello, a four-year scholar-athlete at Analy High School, earned second-team all-league honors her senior year and was an honorable-mention all-league pick as a junior.
She led her team to a 25-9 record last season and a ninth-place finish in the state.
DeBello, a three-year starter, also led Analy High to a 25-4 record her junior year. DeBello, primarily an outside hitter in high school, had167 kills her senior year and had a .366 hitting percentage. She joins outside hitter Heather Kniss (Gresham, Ore.), setter Jennifer Neville (Sonoma, Calif.) and outside hitter Kelly Weiss (Mesa, Ariz.) in the 1998 Idaho recruiting class.
Three recruits ink with Vandal golf -- The University of Idaho has signed three recruits to help the growing golf programs.
Joining the Vandal women's team will be Noelle Hamilton, who graduates this spring from Olympia High School, and Julie Wells, a 1998 graduate of Marist High School in Eugene, Ore. Joshua Nagelmann, who graduates from Meridian High School this month, is the most recent addition to the men's team.
Hamilton was a four-time medalist at matches this spring after finishing sixth in the 1996 and seventh in 1997 at the Washington 2A state tournament. She was her team's low shooter in 1997 and is a captain this year.
Wells is a three-time district champion and twice a state high school champion. She also was her team's captain for four successive seasons and was the captain for Oregon's Junior America's Cup team.
Nagelmann was the 1997 Idaho Class A state champion.