AP Chip Kelly speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Northeast Philadelphia Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013, in Philadelphia. Oregon's enigmatic NCAA college football head coach of four years surprised the school with an early morning phone call Wednesday to say he was leaving to become head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team, just a little more than a week after he told Oregon he was staying. (AP Photo/The Philadelphia Inquirer, David Swanson) PHIX OUT; TV OUT; MAGS OUT; NEWARK OUT