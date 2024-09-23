PROVO, Utah -- Long Beach State, ranked first or second depending on the national poll, defeated Washington State 15-13, 15-1, 15-9, Saturday afternoon in a nonconference match at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

Rebounding from a horrendous sweep at the hands of No. 6 BYU Thursday night in Provo, WSU (2-3) opened very strong in the first game, tying the contest at 13 before losing 13-15. The second game proved sluggish for the Cougs as they only managed to hit .033. In the third game, WSU came within three trailing 9-12 before the experienced 49ers moved ahead and claimed the victory.

Long Beach State, 6-0, was led by the 20 kills and five blocks of senior Benishe Dillard.

WSU was led by the 15 kills and nine digs of senior Wendy Rouse. Senior Jennifer Stinson also contributed 14 kills and three blocks. Kim Kleven led all players with 11 digs. Senior setter Samantha Spink had 43 assists and three blocks. Providing a strong blocking front at the net for WSU were 6-6 sophomore Colleen Smith and 6-4 freshman Alicia Erickson with six blocks each.

Washington State opens Pac-10 play at home in Beasley Coliseum this weekend hosting No. 25 Arizona on Friday at 7 p.m. and meeting Arizona State Saturday at 1 p.m.

LBSU def. WSU 15-13, 15-1, 15-9