Bombers Baseball, a team consisting of 13-year-olds from Colfax, Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston, took third place in Kennewick at the April Fools Fest, hosted by Northwest Nations Youth Baseball. Pictured are, front row: Cade Knott, Cal Gregory, Spencer Walker, Jake Mendiola and Glenn Gosse. Back row: Cooper Larson, Riley Way, Cameron Lang, Devin Carscallen, Micheal Peterson and Griffin Bashaw.