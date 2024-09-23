Staff report

A Pullman man injured in a two-car accident on the Pullman-Moscow Highway Saturday was cited for failing to yielding to traffic after he was struck.

Hong Li, 41, was transported to Gritman Medical Center Saturday where he was treated for minor injuries. Moscow Police Capt. Don Lanpher said Li was turning onto the highway from the U-Haul center when he was hit by Kirby J. Broderick, 20, from Oregon.

Broderick was traveling west in a 1997 Toyota Corolla and was not injured in the 12:45 p.m. accident.

Damage estimates were not available. The accident is still under investigation.

