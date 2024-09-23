Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsMarch 2, 1998

Staff report

A Pullman man injured in a two-car accident on the Pullman-Moscow Highway Saturday was cited for failing to yielding to traffic after he was struck.

Hong Li, 41, was transported to Gritman Medical Center Saturday where he was treated for minor injuries. Moscow Police Capt. Don Lanpher said Li was turning onto the highway from the U-Haul center when he was hit by Kirby J. Broderick, 20, from Oregon.

Broderick was traveling west in a 1997 Toyota Corolla and was not injured in the 12:45 p.m. accident.

Damage estimates were not available. The accident is still under investigation.

u The Associated Press and other news organizations, had been preparing an appeal of the ruling when the judge reversed himself. She said she was glad the media would haUXu@

centsYUuoii!A!A!A

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

"pUUUPyyXU

!"3/4AaaiZX1/2

q'4EU"6wa &p&r3)33 cents333338E8u8u99#:0:1:2:3:q:r:s:t:~:HHU(yayauFG(uHHU(d'@=a/--R@H-:LaserWriter 8"New Century Schlbk

E'

Eu2

inj. accidentMoscow-PullmanMoscow-Pullman

Related
SportsJan. 5
Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC
SportsJan. 5
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars conquer Beavers, sit at second in W...
SportsJan. 5
PREP ROUNDUP: Bears bring down Bengals in Avista tourney thi...
SportsJan. 4
Bears bow to Badgers in hard-fought Avista semifinal
Related
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
SportsJan. 4
WSU hiring former SDSU defensive coordinator Bobbit as new DC
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
SportsJan. 4
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow girls top Pendleton in Avista Holiday Tournament game
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
SportsJan. 4
Clarkston cruises to Avista Holiday Tournament semifinal win over Colfax
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 4
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
SportsJan. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Uhrig notches 100th win, Bear boys advance at Avista Holiday Tournament
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
SportsJan. 3
Vandals beat Bobcats to give Pribble 100th win
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
SportsJan. 2
12th annual Avista Holiday Tournament begins today
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
SportsJan. 2
Idaho hires Dennison as DC, brings in three other assistants
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy