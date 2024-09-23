SAN DIEGO - Darren Sproles is making a strong bid to back up NFL rushing champ LaDainian Tomlinson.

Sproles ran for 102 yards and a touchdown in his most extensive preseason work, and the San Diego Chargers scored a late touchdown and 2-point conversion to beat the Seattle Seahawks 18-17 on Monday night.

With Tomlinson a preseason no-show as he gets ready for the regular season, the most heated battle on the Chargers remains between Sproles and rookie Jacob Hester for the No. 2 job.

Score Round 3 for Sproles, the 5-foot-6, 181-pounder who's been plagued by durability questions all the way back to college.

"There has not been any question in my mind," Chargers coach Norv Turner said. "You need all your guys. Darren is an explosive player. There are certain runs that he is very comfortable with. We'll get LT back and playing.

"Mix in Sproles and mix in Jacob and I think we will have a good group there."

Tomlinson, the two-time rushing champion, was out of the lineup as usual for the preseason. But with Hester getting more work in San Diego's first two preseason games, Sproles carried the bigger load against the Seahawks.

"I thought (Sproles) showed that he was really versatile with what he can do," said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. "It was good for him to get in there with the first group and get some work."

Sproles did most of his damage in the first half with 94 yards on 10 carries. Hester finished with 21 yards on nine rushes and scored the late touchdown that brought San Diego within 17-16 with 2:30 left in the game.

Backup quarterback Billy Volek then hit Malcom Floyd for a 2-point conversion to take the lead. The 6-foot-5 Floyd out-jumped Omare Lowe, a 6-1 cornerback, near the left sideline in the end zone.

"It was a mismatch and we took advantage of it," Floyd said. "Billy put it in the right spot and he allowed me to go get it."

Both teams played their starters for most of three quarters, and will likely rest them in their final preseason games Friday.

Rivers completed 11-of-21 passes for 143 yards, driving the Chargers to the 1 yard line on their first possession before a bad snap out of the shotgun formation by backup center Jeremy Newberry was recovered by Seattle.