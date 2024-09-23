On a rather typical first day, Idaho head coach Chris Tormey was generally pleased with what he saw as the Vandal football team hit the field Friday for their first two practices of the 1998 season.

"I thought it went well today," the fourth-year head coach said. "It's too early to say where we are, but we had a good day. I'm really pleased with the effort and I was pleased with the tempo in team drills."

Friday's morning session marked the return for running back Joel Thomas, back for a sixth season after injuring his right knee in the 1997 season opener. Thomas said he felt no effects from the injury and was able to make sharp, pain-free cuts.

As a precautionary measure, Thomas is being limited to one practice a day.

Typical of a team's opening practice, several players were dinged up and sat out portions or all of the afternoon session.

Most the injuries were muscle strains and pulls, Tormey said, and were not believed to be serious.

"It's the first day so they get into competitive drills and they're going full speed one-on-one," Tormey said. "That's when you have some of those things happen."

Tormey said he was impressed with the team's 7-on-7 drill, in which Vandal quarterbacks completed 24 passes in 40 plays.

Nonetheless, Tormey knows his team is a long way from being ready for the Sept. 5 season opener against Eastern Washington.

"I was pleased with the effort today, but I'm not going to make any predictions after the first day of practice," Tormey said.

Practices continue today and the team will be in full pads for the first time Sunday.

"They're anxious to get in pads and hit," Tormey said.

Vandal volleyball begins-- The Idaho volleyball team opened practice earlier this week, beginning the second season of the Carl Ferreira era.

The Vandals were 16-14 in 1997 (10-6 in the Big West's Eastern Division) in Ferreira's first season as head coach.

Ferreira said Friday night that he is pleased with the progress of his team.

"Practice is going exceptionally well," he said. "We are light years ahead of where we were last year at this time."

Three starters return from last season's team, while six recruits have been added to the mix.

The Vandals get the season underway Sept. 1 at Montana, with their home-opener not until Sept. 22 against Washington State.

The start of an era -- The Idaho women's soccer team will take the practice field today in preparation for the Vandals' inaugural season.

Today's two-hour practices, set for 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., are tryout sessions.