SportsMarch 13, 1998

How post-tenure review might work

An ad hoc committee of WSU's faculty senate studying post-tenure review found two systems in use. Either all full professors were reviewed periodically (around every five years), or review was used only for faculty found not to be meeting minimum criteria.

The committee recommended WSU examine the second option and outlined a possible format:

* Departments and schools develop minimum criteria for professors.

* At annual review, professors not meeting criteria are encouraged to undertake a "professional development plan," which would be mandatory after three years of substandard reviews. Lasting from one to three years, the plan might include additional resources.

* Progress on development plan is checked annually. At plan's end a report is made and a decision rendered on successful completion.

* A professor could be fired if performance remains subpar at end of plan period.

* Peers would be included throughout process, which could be appealed at several decision points.

