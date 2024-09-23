* At annual review, professors not meeting criteria are encouraged to undertake a "professional development plan," which would be mandatory after three years of substandard reviews. Lasting from one to three years, the plan might include additional resources.

* Progress on development plan is checked annually. At plan's end a report is made and a decision rendered on successful completion.

* A professor could be fired if performance remains subpar at end of plan period.

* Peers would be included throughout process, which could be appealed at several decision points.