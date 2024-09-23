Foul victory for Trojans

By Ryan Metcalfe

Staff Writer

It was supposed to be a battle between two of the best girls basketball teams in the Palouse, but it turned out to be more of a free-throw shooting contest than a basketball game.

Troy High and Garfield-Palouse combined for 49 free throws in Tuesday night's game at Troy in a game with 50 fouls.

Before you think the Trojans were served a little home cooking, think again. Troy shot 25 free throws to the Vikings' 24, but made 18 to Gar-Pal's 10 and that was the difference in the 40-33 nonleague contest.

Neither team left with much appreciation for the officiating, but both had plenty of comments for the opposition.

"It was ticky-tacky," Troy senior Lindy Kirkland said. "It wasn't just us -- both teams were in foul trouble. We went from free-throw line to free-throw line. It was frustrating. We didn't get to go up and down the floor and the game went slow."

Gar-Pal coach Craig Brantner agreed the officiating was fair, but felt the number of whistles was more detrimental to his team.

"I thought the refs took us out of our style of play," Brantner said. "We are a scrappy team and we foul a lot, but all three guards had three fouls in the first half. They called it both ways, but it didn't fit our style. Troy likes to work the ball around and we like to run more."

Another factor working against the running Vikings was the fact the game was played in Idaho and not Washington. Idaho has no shot clock and the Vikings have grown accustomed to playing with a 30-second shot clock.

"They held the ball for two minutes on one play," Gar-Pal junior Katie Coles said. "We are not used to having to play defense for that long. They made us switch a lot and as a team we don't usually do that."

Troy's two-minute possession came in the fourth quarter after Coles made a layup assisted from Jessica Hayden, who made the pass while falling to the floor. The layup would cut the lead which was once 32-22 to 32-26 and force a Troy timeout with 5:52 remaining.

Troy assistant coach Jennifer Ulrich said the Trojans were not stalling.