Foul victory for Trojans
By Ryan Metcalfe
Staff Writer
It was supposed to be a battle between two of the best girls basketball teams in the Palouse, but it turned out to be more of a free-throw shooting contest than a basketball game.
Troy High and Garfield-Palouse combined for 49 free throws in Tuesday night's game at Troy in a game with 50 fouls.
Before you think the Trojans were served a little home cooking, think again. Troy shot 25 free throws to the Vikings' 24, but made 18 to Gar-Pal's 10 and that was the difference in the 40-33 nonleague contest.
Neither team left with much appreciation for the officiating, but both had plenty of comments for the opposition.
"It was ticky-tacky," Troy senior Lindy Kirkland said. "It wasn't just us -- both teams were in foul trouble. We went from free-throw line to free-throw line. It was frustrating. We didn't get to go up and down the floor and the game went slow."
Gar-Pal coach Craig Brantner agreed the officiating was fair, but felt the number of whistles was more detrimental to his team.
"I thought the refs took us out of our style of play," Brantner said. "We are a scrappy team and we foul a lot, but all three guards had three fouls in the first half. They called it both ways, but it didn't fit our style. Troy likes to work the ball around and we like to run more."
Another factor working against the running Vikings was the fact the game was played in Idaho and not Washington. Idaho has no shot clock and the Vikings have grown accustomed to playing with a 30-second shot clock.
"They held the ball for two minutes on one play," Gar-Pal junior Katie Coles said. "We are not used to having to play defense for that long. They made us switch a lot and as a team we don't usually do that."
Troy's two-minute possession came in the fourth quarter after Coles made a layup assisted from Jessica Hayden, who made the pass while falling to the floor. The layup would cut the lead which was once 32-22 to 32-26 and force a Troy timeout with 5:52 remaining.
Troy assistant coach Jennifer Ulrich said the Trojans were not stalling.
"You have to give credit to their defense," Ulrich said. "It was not deliberate. We just couldn't get a good shot off because they play good defense,"
The Vikings would speed the game back up with their pressure defense, but couldn't hit the baskets or free throws down the stretch they needed.
While the Vikings struggled at the line and from the field, the Trojans shot free throws as well as they have all year, making 18 of 25.
"It saved us when we didn't have our game going," said Laila Maqbool who made 6 of 8 free throws. "We had good concentration and we were focused."
The free throws were particularly big in the first half when the Trojans struggled from the field. Neither team scored in the first four minutes of the game and both teams made just four field goals in the first half. But Troy hit 7-for-9 and Gar-Pal shot just 3-for-11 from the line to account for a 15-11 lead at the half.
"When there are a lot of fouls called and you don't shoot free throws, you are going to lose," Brantner said. "We are usually better than that. We just missed too many free throws and layins."
Coles came out strong in the second half scoring all of her-team high 11 points after the intermission. Coles opened the second half with a short jumper and a 3-pointer to give Gar-Pal a brief lead at 17-16.
However, Troy went on a 6-0 run in less than a minute capped by a rebound and layup by Kirkland, who led Troy with 12 points. Kirkland's layup ended the run which broke a 19-19 tie and gave the Trojans a 25-19 lead. Troy would never trail again.
Gar-Pal291111 -- 33
Troy871411 -- 40
Gar-Pal (5-1) -- April Nelson 0 1-2 1, Jenny Iverson 0 0-0 0, Sandra Tronsen 1 3-5 5, Katie Coles 4 2-2 11, Jessica Hayden 2 0-2 4, Tasha Swinney 0 1-2 1, Nancy Sheffler 2 1-6 5, Kenon Kildew 2 1-3 5, Eva Hershaw 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 10-24 33.
Troy (6-2) -- Ashley Mann 0 0-1 0, Laila Maqbool 1 6-8 8, Brhe Minkler 1 4-4 6, Lisa Johnson 0 3-6 3, Abby Bollman 2 0-0 4, Lindy Kirkland 5 2-2 12, Sylina Bollman 1 3-4 5, Lacey Bigford 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 18-25 40.
3-point goals -- Coles. Rebounds -- Gar-Pal 27 (Hershaw 8, Hayden 5, Coles 5) Troy 27 (Bollman 8, Minkler 5, Kirkland 5). Total fouls -- Gar-Pal 26, Troy 24. Fouled out -- Iverson, Kirkland, Bollman. Technical fouls -- none.