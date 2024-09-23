Lake City post Maggie Heidenreich (32) blocks the shot attempt
of Moscow post Chloe Quinnett during the second half of the Bears
41-31 loss to the Timberwolves, Friday, Dec. 9, 2011, at the Bear
Den in Moscow.Dean Hare/Daily News
Dean Hare/Daily News Lake City post Maggie Heidenreich (32) blocks the shot attempt of Moscow post Chloe Quinnett during the second half of the Bears 41-31 loss to the Timberwolves, Friday, Dec. 9, 2011, at the Bear Den in Moscow.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM