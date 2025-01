The Moscow United Girls U12 team smiles after winning their division at the Three Blind Refs Tournament in Kalispell, Mont. last weekend.Team members from left to right, back row, Coach Braum Barton, Emma Mickas, Hannah Broyles, Rachel Freeman, Brenna Utzman, Jordyn Wolsborn, Coach Joe Bazzoli. Middle row, Lydia Isitt, Elizabeth Dreesmann, Alexa Pattinson, Brooke Barton, Gracee Gropp, Makena Rauch. Front row, Isabella Bazzoli, Jocelyn Gross, Riley Miller.