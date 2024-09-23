ANALYSIS: Handing out first quarter grades for the Vandals

The fourth-ranked Idaho Vandals are a quarter of the way through their season, so it’s a perfect time to go back to school and give out a quarter-mark report card.

Idaho has started strong with a 2-1 record with victories over a Football Bowl Subdivision team in Wyoming and a ranked Football Championship Subdivision squad in UAlbany. The one loss was a surprisingly close game against then-No. 3 Oregon with the Vandals only trailing by a field goal in the fourth quarter. However, that does not mean everything for Idaho will get top marks.

There are still things to be concerned about going forward with the No. 4 team in the FCS.

Here are the Idaho Vandal quarter grades:

Offense — C

This was the hardest grade to give because starting quarterback Jack Layne broke his collarbone in the first game of the season against Oregon. Jack Wagner has come in and done an admirable job as his backup, but there is a lot of growth that needs to be done still.

The running game continues to find its groove as the season has come along. Against the Ducks there just was no room and running backs Elisha Cummings and Nate Thomas had nowhere to go. The Vandals leaned on the running game more against Wyoming, but it was not until that home opener that Cummings and Thomas were able to shine. The duo combined for 146 yards on 19 carries before getting to watch the fourth quarter from the sidelines in the 41-13 blowout win.

Sophomore Jordan Dwyer has been the go-to receiver for Wagner and redshirt freshman Mark Hamper has shown glimpses of being a solid No. 2 option, but Idaho needs other players to stand out. Jake Cox leads all tight ends with three catches so far and only seven different players have a reception in 2024.

Defense — A

There has been so much said about the Vandal defense this year already, but Idaho has balled out on the defensive side.

The total yards numbers have gotten a bit skewed early on in the season as UAlbany had a lot of junk time yardage. Of the 350 yards that the Great Danes gained on the Vandals, 219 came in the final three drives of the game after Idaho had a 41-3 lead.

Oregon was able to move up and down the field against Idaho in the opener and finished the game with 487 yards. However the Ducks only scored 24 points, a season low for Oregon early in the year.

Senior defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby has six sacks on the season — more than he had all of last year — to lead a Vandal pass rush that already has 11 sacks. Idaho only had 24 sacks last year.

Special teams — A

Andrew Marshall returned a punt for a touchdown last week and had another fantastic return called back by penalty. Marshall has a 17.4 yards per return average.

Abraham Willams and Cummings have only had one chance each to return a kick this season, so kick returns are a TBD mark on the grade, but you expect them to be great if given the opportunity.