AREA ROUNDUP: Bear boys post shutout senior night soccer victory

On senior night for the Moscow boys soccer team, the Bears delivered a 2-0 shutout of Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum on Saturday at Moscow.
Yazid Saad and Ty Kindelspire supplied Moscow’s two goals while goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched three saves. Coach Caleb Brooks described Kindelspire’s goal as coming off an “incredible” shot into the upper right corner, which Kindlespire celebrated with his “trademark backflip.”
Saad, Kindlespire and Thornycroft were among the program’s 14 seniors honored before the match, along with Hashem Alayat, Tanner Fealy, Jeremiah Balemba, Arman Khachatryan, Levani Tiklauri, Mohammed Aboutaleb, McCoy Colvin, Elijah Ting, Emeth Toebben, William Vieux and Nicholas Odberg. After an 0-4 start to the season, the Bears (3-5, 3-2) have now won three of their last four contests.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 1 1—2
Moscow — Yazid Saad, 5th
Moscow — Ty Kindelspire, 46th
Shots — Lakeland NA, Moscow 36. Saves — Lakeland NA, Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Loggers take touring matches
It was a long day of action, but the Potlatch Loggers came out on top in the end playing as visitors at Kamiah and then at Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, both of which also hosted Logos of Moscow.
Potlatch overcame the Kubs in a 24-26, 30-28, 20-25, 25-12, 15-12 epic — its first five-setter of the season — before having a slightly easier time in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 showing against the Rams.
Emma Patten served 38-for-40 and totaled 28 assists, 17 digs and 11 kills on the day to lead the way for the Loggers (9-2, 7-0). Brooklyn Mitchell had a team-high 19 kills against Kamiah and Olivia Smith made 13 digs while serving 12-for-12 against Clearwater Valley.
Kamiah would rebound to defeat Logos 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15. Emma Krogh totaled 38 kills on the day for the Kubs.
Rounding out the day’s action, the Knights rallied from two sets down to top Clearwater Valley 15-12 in the fifth in a match for which complete set scores were not available. Tabatha Smyth led the beaten Rams with 12 kills.
JV — Potlatch def. Kamiah 3-0; Potlatch def. Clearwater Valley 2-1.
Bulldogs battle back
GRANGEVILLE — The host Grangeville Bulldogs reverse swept the Priest River Spartans in 3A Central Idaho League play, losing the first two sets and then roaring back to win the last three.
The Bulldogs halted the Spartans’ march to victory with set scores of 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 15-12.
Adalei Lefebvre tallied 22 kills, 12 digs and a perfect 22-of-22 serving record, Madalyn Green added 10 kills and three assists, Caryss Barger delivered seven kills and 17 digs and Addie Vanderwall dished out 32 assists with 15 digs for Grangeville (3-3, 2-1).
Bears break even
POST FALLS — Traveling Moscow suffered a straight-sets Inland Empire League defeat to Post Falls, but rebounded with a four-set nonleague win over the University Titans of Spokane.
The Bears went down 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 against the Trojans before battling through 26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 against the Titans.
Eva Biladeau and Jessa Skinner combined for 31 kills and eight blocks while Sammy Pfiffner dished out 43 assists in the victorious effort for Moscow (5-7, 1-4).
Bulldogs nip Timberwolves
COLFAX — In a nonleague dogfight, the host Bulldogs turned back a third-set rally from Goldendale en route to a four-set victory.
The final scoreline read 25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16 in favor of Colfax, which moved to 2-2 on the season.
Ava Swan amassed 30 kills for the Bulldogs, while Cianna Gibb supplied 44 assists, Brenna Gilchrist put up 25 digs and Ruby Simmons fired four aces.
JV — Colfax def. Goldendale.
C — Colfax def. Goldendale.
Panthers prevail over Cougars
ASOTIN — The host Panthers scored their first win of the season, prevailing in four sets against White Swan (Wash.).
Asotin improved to 1-3 on the season.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville 2, McCall-Donnelly 1
MCCALL, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville scored its third consecutive win and biggest of the season, topping previously unbeaten McCall-Donnelly in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (3-3) were outshot 14-7, but proved more opportunistic, with Sophia Gallagher and Makenna Elliott converting one Grangeville goal in each half. The result avenged a 5-0 defeat to the Vandals (6-1-1) that the Bulldogs had endured in their season debut.
Grangeville 2 0—2
McCall-Donnelly 0 1—1
Grangeville — Sophia Gallagher, 26th
Grangeville — Makenna Elliott, 76th
McCall-Donnelly — Unknown.
Shots — Grangeville 7, McCall-Donnelly 14.
Lakeland 4, Moscow 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Moscow failed to get on the board in an Inland Empire League clash with host Lakeland.
The Bears slipped to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougs advance in All-American championships
CARY, N.C. — Washington State juniors Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy each won their opening-round singles matches during the first day of play at the ITA All-American Championships at Cary Tennis Park.
Alvarez Sande, who dropped her opening match at last year’s All-American Championships, battled through to improve on that result, holding off Utah’s Kaila Barksdale 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.
Murphy, a redshirt junior playing her first collegiate event since 2023 after missing last season due to injury, upset ninth-seeded Carmen Gallardo Guevara of Purdue in another three-setter, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
WSU senior Elyse Tse could not overcome a service break in each set as she dropped a 6-4, 6-3 contest to Stetson’s Cheri Darley.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors drop slugfest
Lewis-Clark State dropped a tightly contested four-setter to Cascade Conference foe Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The final scoreline read 25-22, 25-27, 25-20, 30-28 in favor of the visiting Raiders (12-1, 6-1), who are ranked fifth in the NAIA.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar (19 kills), Esther Kailiponi (25 assists), Felix Guimaraes Natany (20 digs), Abbey Neff (22 assists, 12 digs) and Missy Mortsensen (10 blocks) were statistical leaders for the Warriors (6-4, 6-2). LCSC out-blocked SOU 16-7 as a team, had a .216-.211 edge in attack percentage, and held a set point to force the contest to a fifth, but the visitors came through clutch at the tail end of the extended fourth.
Vandals fall in three
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Idaho closed out its nonconference season with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 defeat at the hands of USC Upstate.
The Vandals (1-10) benefited from nine kills by Emma Patterson, 17 assists from Miya Carmichael and 13 digs courtesy of Ada Isik, but had a team attack percentage of .229 that lagged well behind the .333 posted by the Spartans (4-8).