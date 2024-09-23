AREA ROUNDUP: Bear boys post shutout senior night soccer victory

On senior night for the Moscow boys soccer team, the Bears delivered a 2-0 shutout of Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum on Saturday at Moscow.

Yazid Saad and Ty Kindelspire supplied Moscow’s two goals while goalkeeper Wyatt Thornycroft notched three saves. Coach Caleb Brooks described Kindelspire’s goal as coming off an “incredible” shot into the upper right corner, which Kindlespire celebrated with his “trademark backflip.”

Saad, Kindlespire and Thornycroft were among the program’s 14 seniors honored before the match, along with Hashem Alayat, Tanner Fealy, Jeremiah Balemba, Arman Khachatryan, Levani Tiklauri, Mohammed Aboutaleb, McCoy Colvin, Elijah Ting, Emeth Toebben, William Vieux and Nicholas Odberg. After an 0-4 start to the season, the Bears (3-5, 3-2) have now won three of their last four contests.

Lakeland 0 0—0

Moscow 1 1—2

Moscow — Yazid Saad, 5th

Moscow — Ty Kindelspire, 46th

Shots — Lakeland NA, Moscow 36. Saves — Lakeland NA, Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Loggers take touring matches

It was a long day of action, but the Potlatch Loggers came out on top in the end playing as visitors at Kamiah and then at Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, both of which also hosted Logos of Moscow.

Potlatch overcame the Kubs in a 24-26, 30-28, 20-25, 25-12, 15-12 epic — its first five-setter of the season — before having a slightly easier time in a 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 showing against the Rams.

Emma Patten served 38-for-40 and totaled 28 assists, 17 digs and 11 kills on the day to lead the way for the Loggers (9-2, 7-0). Brooklyn Mitchell had a team-high 19 kills against Kamiah and Olivia Smith made 13 digs while serving 12-for-12 against Clearwater Valley.

Kamiah would rebound to defeat Logos 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15. Emma Krogh totaled 38 kills on the day for the Kubs.

Rounding out the day’s action, the Knights rallied from two sets down to top Clearwater Valley 15-12 in the fifth in a match for which complete set scores were not available. Tabatha Smyth led the beaten Rams with 12 kills.

JV — Potlatch def. Kamiah 3-0; Potlatch def. Clearwater Valley 2-1.

Bulldogs battle back

GRANGEVILLE — The host Grangeville Bulldogs reverse swept the Priest River Spartans in 3A Central Idaho League play, losing the first two sets and then roaring back to win the last three.

The Bulldogs halted the Spartans’ march to victory with set scores of 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 15-12.

Adalei Lefebvre tallied 22 kills, 12 digs and a perfect 22-of-22 serving record, Madalyn Green added 10 kills and three assists, Caryss Barger delivered seven kills and 17 digs and Addie Vanderwall dished out 32 assists with 15 digs for Grangeville (3-3, 2-1).

Bears break even

POST FALLS — Traveling Moscow suffered a straight-sets Inland Empire League defeat to Post Falls, but rebounded with a four-set nonleague win over the University Titans of Spokane.

The Bears went down 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 against the Trojans before battling through 26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 against the Titans.

Eva Biladeau and Jessa Skinner combined for 31 kills and eight blocks while Sammy Pfiffner dished out 43 assists in the victorious effort for Moscow (5-7, 1-4).

Bulldogs nip Timberwolves

COLFAX — In a nonleague dogfight, the host Bulldogs turned back a third-set rally from Goldendale en route to a four-set victory.

The final scoreline read 25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16 in favor of Colfax, which moved to 2-2 on the season.

Ava Swan amassed 30 kills for the Bulldogs, while Cianna Gibb supplied 44 assists, Brenna Gilchrist put up 25 digs and Ruby Simmons fired four aces.

JV — Colfax def. Goldendale.

C — Colfax def. Goldendale.

Panthers prevail over Cougars