AREA ROUNDUP: Bears break Bengals’ winning streak in girls soccer

MOSCOW — The host Moscow Bears were outshot 11-6, but still found one goal in each half and blanked visiting Lewiston in girls soccer competition on Tuesday.
Hazel Stevens scored in the 36th minute to give Moscow (6-4) the lead. Winnie Colvin added an insurance goal in the 69th minute off an assist from Bryn Bowersox.
The win snapped a three-match skid for the Bears. For Lewiston (9-3), the result ended an eight-match winning streak.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow 1 1—2
Moscow — Hazel Stevens, 36th.
Moscow — Winnie Colvin (Bryn Bowersox), 69th.
Shots: Lewiston 11; Moscow 6.
Saves: Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 5; Ky Winther 6.
Pullman 9, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds improved to 3-0 in 2A Greater Spokane League action with a rout of visiting Rogers.
Pullman is now 5-1 overall. Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Bengals blitz Bantams
Lewiston was able to outmatch visiting cross-river rival Clarkston 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in a nonleague contest.
Lewiston coach Halle White called the win a “total team effort.” Her Bengals (13-3) totaled 34 kills, 47 digs, 10 aces and eight blocks.
White said she was proud of the way her team stayed composed in the rivalry match.
“Definitely with these big rivalry games with Clarkston, there is a lot of high emotion going,” White said.
Clarkston dropped to 2-6 on the season with the loss.
JV — Lewiston def. Clarkston 3-0
C — Lewiston def. Clarkston 3-0
Greyhounds pound Pirates
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds made quick work of Rogers of Spokane, prevailing 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Jasmyne Washington had 14 kills and three blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-1), Kate Armstrong added eight digs, and Camber Wolfe led the team with 26 assists and seven aces.
Trojans tackle Loggers
TROY — The host Trojans dominated Potlatch 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 in a clash of 2A Whitepine League unbeatens.
Troy (16-0, 10-0) enjoyed a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs from Teagan Gale, while teammate Emma Wells hit eight kills and served 15-for-18 with three aces.
The Loggers dropped to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in league.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Prairie survives in five
KOOSKIA — Prairie of Cottonwood battled to a five-set victory in a 2A Whitepine League clash with Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Pirates won with set scores of 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 15-5.
Lexi Schumacher had 39 digs and nine kills in the match and was 23-of-24 serving with six aces for Prairie (8-5, 5-3).
Clearwater Valley fell to 2-9 overall and 1-8 in league action.
JV — Prairie def. CV 2-1.
C — Prairie def. CV 3-0.
Nighthawks nip Mustangs
NEZPERCE — In a 1A Whitepine League epic, Nezperce fought back from two-sets-to-one down to upset visiting Deary.
The Nighthawks prevailed with a final scoreline of 21-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, 15-10, moving to 4-5 on the season and 3-3 in league.
Morgan Kirkland served 10 straight points to help power Nezperce through the final set, while Avery Lux notched five aces on the day to help overcome the Mustangs (5-2, 5-1).
JV — Nezperce def. Deary.
Maniacs battle back
OROFINO — In a 3A Central Idaho League, host Orofino rallied to top Grangeville in five.
The set scores read 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-10 as the Maniacs moved to 7-4 on the season and 3-1 in league.
Kennedy Coleman (25 digs) and Rachael Province (17 kills) were key leaders for Orofino, which cleaned up its errors after the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2) took the opening set comfortably.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-16, 25-18, 12-15
Tigers take control
KENDRICK — After three tight sets, host Kendrick asserted itself in the fourth for its first 2A Whitepine League victory of the season, besting Logos of Moscow.
The final scoreline read 25-22, 28-26, 19-25, 25-6 in favor of the Tigers (2-6, 1-6).
Hali Anderson (12 kills, five aces) and Hayden Kimberling (seven kills, 21-for-25 serving, five aces) helped lead the Tigers past the Knights (5-12, 2-7).
Kubs sweep Wildcats
KAMIAH — Host Kamiah defeated Lapwai 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 in 2A Whitepine League competition.
The Kubs (7-6, 5-4) benefited from nine aces in a 100% serving performance from Madilyn Stuivenga, as well as 17 digs by Lily Campbell.
The Wildcats dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in league.
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai 3-0.
Vikings tame Wildcats
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse remained undefeated with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 win over Colton in Southeast 1B League play.
Garfield-Palouse is now 4-0 overall and in league, while Colton is 0-6 and 0-5.
Pirates’ perfect run ends
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Traveling Pomeroy suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Southeast 1B League foe Oakesdale in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-10, 25-19, 25-13 as the Pirates slipped to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in league.
“We had a lot of really good rallies,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We just too often made the first mistake tonight.”
Bulldogs bow in three
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax ran Lind-Ritzville/Sprague close in the second and third sets of a Northeast 2B League contest, but ultimately fell 25-16, 25-23, 26-24.
Colfax coach Megan Dorman said it was a good “experience game” for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1).
JV — LRS def. Colfax 2-1.
C — Colfax def. LRS 3-0.
Asotin loses at home
ASOTIN — The Panthers fell in a 2B Northeast match to Freeman 25-10, 25-6, 25-13.
Carly Browne had nine digs for Asotin (2-4, 0-2). Kelsey Thummel added eight digs and two kills.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston 2, Moscow 0
The Bengals found two goals in close succession early in the second half en route to earning their first 5A Inland Empire League victory, shutting out the visiting Bears.
Lewiston improved to 2-7-2 overall and 1-4-2 in league play. Moscow (3-6, 3-3) outshot the Bengals 10-6, but could not find the net.
Complete scoring plays were not available.
Moscow 0 0—0
Lewiston 0 2—2
Lewiston — unknown, 52nd.
Lewisotn — unknown, 56th.
Shots — Moscow 10, Lewiston 6. Saves — Lewiston: uknown 5, Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs’ Johansson sets record
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Washington State sophomore Alice Johansson shared the individual title and set a 54-hole school record of 11-under 205 as the Cougars finished 11th in team competition at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic.
Johansson shot a 1-under 71 in the final round. UC Davis’ Abigail Leighton rallied with a 6-under 66 to share the individual crown.
Team scores — 1. UC Davis 280—843; 2. Cal Poly 288—852; 3. Colorado State 293—865; 4. Grand Canyon 285—866; 5. Colorado 289—867; 6. CSU Fullerton 299—872; 7. Long Beach State 294—873; 8. Nevada 299—875; 9. San Diego State 302—883; 10. Wyoming 306—891; 11. Washington State 294—893.
Individual medalists — Alice Johansson, Washington State 71—205 and Abigail Leighton, UC Davis 66—205.
Other WSU individuals — T41. Sarah Bils 73—228; T44. Sara Pineros 74—230; 50. Agnes Brink 76—233; T55. Madelyn Gamble 80—236.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
WSU’s Alvarez Sande wins consolation
CARY, N.C. — Junior Eva Alvarez Sande of Washington State won her final match at the 2024 All-American Championships, defeating Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles 6-1, 7-5 in a consolation match.
COLLEGE HONORS
Two LC State players earn weekly awards
Volleyball player Juliauna Forgach Aguilar and women’s golfer Isabella Barquet of Lewis-Clark State earned Cascade Conference Athlete of the Week honors.
Junior outside hitter Forgach Aguilar had 41 kills combined in her two matches against Oregon Tech and No. 5 Southern Oregon.
The Warrior attacker earned volleyball attacker of the week for her performances.
Barquet finished a career-best eighth place with a 7-over 223 at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational.
The sophomore earned her first weekly honor.