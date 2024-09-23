AREA ROUNDUP: Bears break Bengals’ winning streak in girls soccer

MOSCOW — The host Moscow Bears were outshot 11-6, but still found one goal in each half and blanked visiting Lewiston in girls soccer competition on Tuesday.

Hazel Stevens scored in the 36th minute to give Moscow (6-4) the lead. Winnie Colvin added an insurance goal in the 69th minute off an assist from Bryn Bowersox.

The win snapped a three-match skid for the Bears. For Lewiston (9-3), the result ended an eight-match winning streak.

Lewiston 0 0—0

Moscow 1 1—2

Moscow — Hazel Stevens, 36th.

Moscow — Winnie Colvin (Bryn Bowersox), 69th.

Shots: Lewiston 11; Moscow 6.

Saves: Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 5; Ky Winther 6.

Pullman 9, Rogers 0

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds improved to 3-0 in 2A Greater Spokane League action with a rout of visiting Rogers.

Pullman is now 5-1 overall. Complete information was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Bengals blitz Bantams

Lewiston was able to outmatch visiting cross-river rival Clarkston 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in a nonleague contest.

Lewiston coach Halle White called the win a “total team effort.” Her Bengals (13-3) totaled 34 kills, 47 digs, 10 aces and eight blocks.

White said she was proud of the way her team stayed composed in the rivalry match.

“Definitely with these big rivalry games with Clarkston, there is a lot of high emotion going,” White said.

Clarkston dropped to 2-6 on the season with the loss.

JV — Lewiston def. Clarkston 3-0

C — Lewiston def. Clarkston 3-0

Greyhounds pound Pirates

PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds made quick work of Rogers of Spokane, prevailing 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.

Jasmyne Washington had 14 kills and three blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-1), Kate Armstrong added eight digs, and Camber Wolfe led the team with 26 assists and seven aces.

Trojans tackle Loggers

TROY — The host Trojans dominated Potlatch 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 in a clash of 2A Whitepine League unbeatens.

Troy (16-0, 10-0) enjoyed a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs from Teagan Gale, while teammate Emma Wells hit eight kills and served 15-for-18 with three aces.

The Loggers dropped to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in league.

JV — Potlatch def. Troy.

Prairie survives in five

KOOSKIA — Prairie of Cottonwood battled to a five-set victory in a 2A Whitepine League clash with Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

The Pirates won with set scores of 25-21, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 15-5.

Lexi Schumacher had 39 digs and nine kills in the match and was 23-of-24 serving with six aces for Prairie (8-5, 5-3).

Clearwater Valley fell to 2-9 overall and 1-8 in league action.

JV — Prairie def. CV 2-1.

C — Prairie def. CV 3-0.

Nighthawks nip Mustangs

NEZPERCE — In a 1A Whitepine League epic, Nezperce fought back from two-sets-to-one down to upset visiting Deary.

The Nighthawks prevailed with a final scoreline of 21-25, 25-20, 12-25, 25-18, 15-10, moving to 4-5 on the season and 3-3 in league.

Morgan Kirkland served 10 straight points to help power Nezperce through the final set, while Avery Lux notched five aces on the day to help overcome the Mustangs (5-2, 5-1).

JV — Nezperce def. Deary.

Maniacs battle back

OROFINO — In a 3A Central Idaho League, host Orofino rallied to top Grangeville in five.

The set scores read 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-10 as the Maniacs moved to 7-4 on the season and 3-1 in league.

Kennedy Coleman (25 digs) and Rachael Province (17 kills) were key leaders for Orofino, which cleaned up its errors after the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-2) took the opening set comfortably.

JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-16, 25-18, 12-15

Tigers take control

KENDRICK — After three tight sets, host Kendrick asserted itself in the fourth for its first 2A Whitepine League victory of the season, besting Logos of Moscow.