AREA ROUNDUP
Pullman took second in team scoring from a field of 19 on the boys side behind high jump and pole vault victories from Seth Hathaway and Chris Druffel, respectively, as the Greyhounds and other teams opened their season on Friday at this year’s Sweeney Invitational, the first track-and-field meet ever held at Lewiston’s new P1FCU Sports Complex.
Other standouts on the boys side included shot put and long jump winners Carson Hogan and Sawyer Hewett of Kendrick. In girls competition, Pullman fielded a triumphant 1,600 relay team of Sidney Johnson, Alison Hathaway, Amelia Cobos and Ada Harris, while Kathryn Burnette of Potlatch claimed a decisive shot put victory with a throw of 40 feet, 8 1/2 inches — nearly three feet ahead of any other entrant.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 91; 2. Pullman 83; 3. Lewiston 77; 4. Lake City 59; 5. Post Falls 55.5; 6. St. Maries 44; 7. McCall-Donnelly 42; 8. Connell 38; 9. Kendrick 35; 10. Prairie 31; 11. Clarkston 29; 12. Moscow 27.5; 13. Lakeland 25; 14. Kellogg 16; 15. Grangeville 13.5; 16. T16. Pomeroy 10; T16. Priest River Lamanna 10; 18. Genesee 8; 19. Deer Park 7.5.
100 — Giovanni Carlino, PF, 11.19; 2. Caden Tony, LC, 11.23; 3. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 11.30.
400 — 1. Ayden Arnett, Gra, 51.92; 2. Luke Siler, Clk, 52.03; 3. Ben Secrest, Pra, 52.58.
800 — 1. Mitchell Rietze, Cda, 2:03.21; 2. Demitrios Kalomiros, LC, 2:04.42; 3. Matthew Asher, LC, 2:11.76.
1,600 — 1. Brayden Lamanna, PR, 4:41.54; 2. Judah Pitzgerald, Pul, 4:50.47; 3. Frank McCarthy, Lak, 4:55.41.
3,200 — 1. Rowan Henry, Cda, 9:43.96; 2. Wyatt Morgenstern, Cda, 9:46.29; 3. Ben Farr, Gen, 9:47.22.
110 hurdles — 1. Isaiah Gustaffe, SM, 16.62; 2. Hayden Defoort, SM, 17.38; 3. Ben Walker, MD, 17.42.
300 hurdles — 1. Walker, MD, 42.80; 2. Gustaffe, SM, 43.82; 3. Wyatt Kuklinski, Cda, 44.69.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Chase Young, Boston Shull, Britton Johnson, Tony), 43.97; 2. Lewiston, 44.26; 3. Coeur d’Alene, 45.00.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Cole Duclos, Matthew Wemhoff, Secrest, Dylan Uhlenkott), 1:33.12; 2. Lewiston, 1:33.37; 3. Post Falls, 1:33.96.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Duclos, Wemhoff, Secrest, Uhlenkott), 3:35.06; 2. Pullman, 3:35.50; 3. Lewiston, 3:39.52.
4,000 medley relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Zackery Cervi-Skinner, Wyatt Carr, Rietze), 10:33.83; 2. Lake City, 11:28.02; 3. Post Falls, 11:46.09.
Shot put — 1. Carson Hogan, Ken, 45-10; 2. Seth Weller, MD, 44-0; 3. Brayden Carrel, Lak, 43-10.
Discus — 1. Weller, MD, 147-7 1/2; 2. Jackson Sims, Cda, 138-1; 3. Adam Mauia, Con, 127-2 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Carson Lloyd, Con, 173-3; 2. Benjamin Naef, Con, 164-9; 3. Weller, MD, 150-9.
High jump — 1. Seth Hathaway, Pul, 6-0; 2. Davin Harju, Kel, 6-0; 3. Ryan Ha, Pul, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Chris Druffel, Pul, 12-0; 2. Levi Bowen, Pom, 11-6; 3. Darryl Fu, Pul, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Hewett, Ken, 20-9; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 20-3; 3. Alexander Haakinson, PF, 20-1.
Triple jump — 1. Julien Ceja-Grimaldo, SM, 41-6; 2. Riley Frazier, Cda, 40-8 3/4; 3. Haakinson, PF, 40-7.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 104.5; 2. Coeur d’Alene 85.5; 3. Lake City 71.5; 4. Post Falls 69; 5. Prairie 65.5; 6. Lakeland 60; 7. Pullman 44; 8. Moscow 43; 9. Connell 34.5; 10. Potlatch 28; 11. Deer Park; T12. Asotin 22; T12. McCall-Donnelly 22; 14. Clarkston 19.5; 15. St. Maries 10; 16. Kellogg 8; 17. Pomeroy 7; 18. Kootenai 6; T19. Genesee 5; T19. Orofino 5; 21. Grangeville 2.
100 — 1. Sapphire Ruelle, Lak, 13.23; 2. Ione Biassaillon, LC, 13.32; 3. Maricela Nelson, Cda, 13.38.
200 — 1. Ruelle, Lak, 27.18; 2. Reagan Hutchison, PF, 27.47; 3. Raevyn Yearout, SM, 27.64.
400 — 1. Chloe Van Volkinburg, PF, 1:00.03; 2. Trinity Bonebrake, Lew, 1:02.36; 3. Aubree Geis, Pra, 1:03.62.
800 — 1. Sydney Shears, Pra, 2:27.19; 2. Hazel Kunnkel, LC, 2:27.73; 3. Ada Harris, Pul, 2:32.46.
1,600 — 1. Olivia May, Cda, 5:26.29; 2. Shears, Pra, 5:36.20; 3. Cora Crawford, Mos, 5:40.05.
3,200 — 1. Dakota Keyworth, Cda, 12:16.39; 2. Olivia Cline, MD, 12:39.62; 3. Lucy Campbell, Con, 12:41.25.
100 hurdles — 1. Cadance Carlson, Pot, 18.17; 2. Annabelle Tucker, PF, 18.42; 3. Aspen Kiser, LC, 18.78.
300 hurdles — 1. Addy Paynter, Lew, 51.44; 2. Kiser, LC, 52.22; 3. Paige Hunt, Cda, 52.37.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Melia Gilbert, Jordin Cysewski, Karstyn Kiefer, Ruelle), 51.86; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 52.16; 3. Moscow, 52.46.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Hutchison, Trinity Byrne, Rihanna Legler, Van Volkinburg), 1:50.74; 2. Lakeland, 1:53.83; 3. Connell, 1:54.13.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman (Sidney Johnson, Alison Hathaway, Amelia Cobos, Harris), 4:24.20; 2. Lewiston, 4:25.04; 3. Prairie, 4:26.10.
4,000 medley relay — 1. Lake City (Kyliegh Chapman, Violet Hernandez, Macie Zimmerman, Kunkel), 14:05.82; 2. Post Falls, 14:07.27; 3. Coeur d’Alene, 14:49.20.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Pot, 40-8 1/2; 2. Hannah Appleford, Aso, 37-11 1/2; 3. Kelsey Carroll, Cda, 35-2.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Pra, 138-3 1/2; 2. Carroll, Cda, 127-8 1/2; 3. Mara Kessinger, 118-9 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Carly Browne, Aso, 106-0; 2. Kara Stanger, Lew, 96-2; 3. Hannah Huffman, Lew, 94-2.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clk, 5-0; 2. Trieste Marek, Kel, 5-0; 3. Aliah Winterbottom, Lew, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Legler, PF, 9-0; 2. Maile Sandberg, Pul, 8-6; 3. Tyla Dittman, Koo, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Avery Lathen, Lew, 17-0; 2. Jacey Boesel, DP, 16-6; 3. Emma Wheaton, Mos, 15-8.
Triple jump — 1. Evey McGraw, Cda, 36-11; 2. Sydnea Crea, Lew, 33-11 1/4; 3. Ella Julye, Mos, 33-7 3/4.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow splits at Win the Pitch tourney
MERIDIAN, Idaho — In the Win the Pitch Tournament play, Moscow defeated Centennial of Boise 11-9 before falling to host Meridian 14-6.
In the victory, Sadie Newlan, Hannah Robertson and Kaci Kiblen all hammered home runs for the Bears (1-2). Robertson’s four RBI were tops on the team.
Kiblen added three runs against Meridian, while Robertson tripled and Ella McCallie hit a homer.
Centennial 002 7—9 9 1
Moscow 334 1—11 8 1
B. Simpson, K. Mardis (2) and I. Shank; E. McCallie, T. Williams (1) and M. Hennrich.
Centennial hits — C. Moorhouse 2 (2B), B. Simpson 2, J. Moorehouse (HR), B. Shankland, I. Shank, A. Simpson, K. Mardis.
Moscow hits — S. Newlan 2 (HR), H. Robertson 2 (HR), K. Kiblen, S. Pfiffner, A. Espy, T. Williams.
———
Meridian 202 0(10)—14 16 2
Moscow 101 04—6 4 1
R. Morris and J. Dunkle; Williams, McCallie (5), Newlan (5) and Hennrich.
Meridian hits — M. Clark 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), M. Dresie 3 (HR, 2B), A. Pittman 3 (2B), R. Morris 2, M. Diffin (2B), M. Ward, A. Little, R Thompson, J. Dunkle.
Moscow hits — Robertson 2 (3B), McCallie (HR), R. Hurley.
Genesee 8-17, Clearwater Valley 1-5
Genesee dominated a twinbill against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Kendra Meyer pitched throughout both games for the unbeaten Bulldogs (4-0), racking up 14 strikeouts while recording two hits including a double. Alia Wareham homered for Genesee in the first game, and Makayla Herman did the same in the second.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 000 100 0—1 3 3
Genesee 013 013 x—8 9 3
G. Schuster and E. Schuger; K. Meyer and R. Baysinger.
Clearwater Valley hits — M. Myers (2B), E. Lundgren, A. Mortemez.
Genesee hits — A. Wareham 2 (2B, HR), K. Meyer 2 (2B), R. Baysinger 2, K. O’Connell, K. Krick, J. Vanderwall.
———
GAME 2
Genesee 027 215—17 15 1
Clearwater Valley 014 000— 5 6 3
K. Meyer and R. Baysinger; R. Parsons and M. Myers.
Genesee hits — K. O’Connell 3 (2B), Baysinger 3, M. Herman 2 (HR), J. Osborn 2, A. Wareham 2, M. Grieser (3B), K. Krick (2B), P. Haley.
Clearwater Valley hits — Schuster 2 (3B), E. Boller (2B), J. Rice, A. Martinez, L. Lycon.
Bengals drop a pair
CALDWELL, Idaho — Jenna Barney homered against Twin Falls and Taren Nuxoll had two hits including a double against host Vallivue for Lewiston, but the Bengals dropped both games to start their run in the Win the Pitch Tournament.
Lewiston slipped to 2-2 on the season.
Twin Falls 15, Lewiston 4
Lewiston 202 00— 4 6 4
Twin Falls 194 1x—15 11 1
H. Robins, J. Barney (3) and L. Hernandez; M. Hodge, A. Gourley (5) and M. Hudson, B. Watkins.
Lewiston hits — Hernandez 2, J. Barney (HR), A. Thorson, A. Schnell, M. Miller.
Twin Falls hits — M. Hudson 3, H. Hudson 2 (3B), L. Torgrim 2, Hodge, Gourley, B. Iverson, B. Holcomb.
———
Vallivue 8, Lewiston 5
Vallivue 130 013—8 8 2
Lewiston 000 410—5 5 5
M. Farner and C. Child; A. Schnell and B. Hogaboam.
Vallivue hits — A. Eggleston 3, K. Leuthold 2 (2B), J. Engle (2B), S. Kassotis, A. Aguila.
Lewiston hits — T. Nuxoll (2B), J. Barney, A. Thorson, Schnell, Hogaboam.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bengals split Bucks Bat games
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston posted a 10-0 shutout over Bishop Kelly of Boise with the help of a four-hit showing from Peyton Bonebrake, but suffered a 7-1 defeat to Ridgevue of Nampa as it played its first day of the Bucks Bag Tournament.
The Bengals, who moved to 5-2 on the season, will continue their run in the tournament today facing Skyview of Nampa at 11:30 a.m. Pacific.
Lewiston 10, Bishop Kelly 0
Bishop Kelly 000 000— 0 1 6
Lewiston 301 051—10 7 0
L. Quilici, A. Boyd (5) and I. Darrahh; G. Kennedy and P. Bonebrake.
Bishop Kelly hits — Quilici.
Lewiston hits — Bonebrake 4, B. Schumacher 2, Richardson.
———
Ridgevue 7, Lewiston 1
Lewiston 100 000 0—1 5 3
Ridgevue 010 015 x—7 9 4
A. Topp, C. Henson (3), L. Crosby (4), Z. McFee (6) and P. Bonebrake; L. Hirasaki, B. Dance (3), E. Johnson (6) and J. Johnson.
Lewiston hits — Dance 2 (2B), Z. Forster 2, Hirasaki, E. Jamison, C. Schreiber, O. Mallard, P. Wade.
Ridgevue hits — B. Schumacher 2, G. Krasselt, K. Phillips, R. Stamper.
Colfax claims season-opening wins
ASOTIN — The Colfax Bulldogs burst out of the gates with twin 11-1 victories over Orofino and Genesee to start their season at the Asotin Tournament.
Isaac Nelson produced a no-hitter in the first game, fanning seven batters in the process in six innings. At the plate, Caden Inderrieden recorded three runs, two RBI and two hits for Colfax.
Against Genesee, starting pitcher Jacob Melhus notched six strikeouts and Inderrieden once again led the Bulldogs (2-0) at the plate with two hits, two RBI and three completed runs.
Colfax 11, Orofino 1
Orofino 000 010—1 0 2
Colfax 220 007—11 14 1
Q. Naranjo, E. Gilmore (2), N. Bonner (6) and H. Gamble; I. Nelson and A. Burt.
Orofino hits — None.
Colfax hits — T. Peterson 3 (2B), E. Andersen 3, C. Inderrieden 2 (2B), E. Christiansen 2, Burt, D. Lobdell, R. Reed, J. Melhus.
———
Colfax 11, Genesee 1
Colfax 702 2—11 7 1
Genesee 001 0— 1 2 2
J. Melhus, D. Lobdell (4) and A. Burt; N. Jarolimek, R. Wingler, C. Seubert (4) and N. Bollman.
Colfax hits — T. Peterson 2 (2B), C. Inderrieden 2, E. Andersen 2, Lobdell.
Genesee hits — Bollman, N. Holmes.
Genesee 5, Asotin JV 4
ASOTIN — Genesee overcame Asotin’s JV by a single run in Asotin Tournament play.
The Bulldogs are now 3-2 on the season.
Complete statistics for the game were not available.
Vallivue 8, Moscow 7
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Bears went down narrowly to host Vallivue of Caldwell in Bucks Bags Tournament play, suffering their first loss of the season.
Moscow (3-1) enjoyed a big four-run first inning, but Vallivue quickly struck back with a five-run second and nosed ahead with two more scores in the third. The Bears could not quite close the gap before the six-inning game’s conclusion.
Andrew Hurley had two hits including a double to lead the way for Moscow, which had a 5-3 edge in base hits but was ultimately the less-opportunistic team on the day.
Moscow 420 100—7 5 3
Vallivue 152 00x—8 3 4
C. Crutcher, unknown (3) and C. Cyganik; K. Clark, M. Winfree (2) and T. Izzo.
Moscow hits — A. Hurley 2 (2B), J. Breese, D. Fitt, M. Helbling.
Vallivue hits — C. Cope, E. Daniel, Crutcher.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston 9, Post Falls 3
POST FALLS, Idaho — The visiting Bengals swept all six of the day’s singles matches and both mixed doubles encounters to open their 5A Inland Empire League season with a team dual win over Post Falls.
Dylan Smith was “looking super strong,” according to coach Sandi Stocks, as he posted the Bengals’ most emphatic win with a clean 6-0, 6-0 shutout at boys No. 1 singles.
Lewiston (2-2, 1-0) was also scheduled to contest a dual afterward against Lakeland of Rathdrum, another IEL foe, but the event was postponed due to rain. A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Girls singles — Malley George, Lew, def. Natalie McGraw 6-3, 6-3; River Hoover, Lew, def. Rian Schaible 6-4, 6-2; Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Kaydence Denton 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Girls doubles — Alexis Keller/Skye VanTrease, Lew, def. Demi Mocko/Rachel Reece 6-1, 6-1; Faith Banks/Alexa Raihl, PF, def. Jazmyn Smith/Kalen Kelley 6-3, 6-1.
Boys singles — Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Bryce Russell 6-0, 6-0; J.J. Pacheco, Lew, def. Nigel Greaser 6-0, 6-2; Isaac Dover, Lew, def. Michael Teisl 6-0, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Bronson Morse/Isaiah Robinson, PF, def. Cayden Beehler/Brennan Rice 6-4, 6-2; Taylor Holding/Noah Ingle, PF, def. Sam Beckstead/Bean Beehler 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-6.
Mixed doubles — Wes Heiss/Taylor Musser, Lew, def. Athens May/Abby Lloyd 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Destiny Ellenwood/Fillippo Greggio, Lew, def. Tyler Korn/Sydney Muir 6-4, 6-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Clarkston hosts a scramble
Juniors Mason Gange and Myles Gehring led the host Bantams with a combined score of 76 in the Clarkston Invite 2-Man Scramble tournament held Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., won the event in team scoring, with Gonzaga Prep coming in second.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State 13, San Diego State 3
PULLMAN — Griffin Smith went the distance pitching with six strikeouts while Luke Thiele batted 4-for-4 and Logan Johnstone had a home run and double for Washington State in a Mountain West Conference win over San Diego State at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule, moving the Cougars to 7-14 on the season and 2-2 in conference play.
This was the first installment of a three-game series, with Game 2 set for today at 2:05 p.m.
San Diego State 000 000 3— 3 6 1
Washington State 010 552 x—13 15 3
Omar Serrano, Chris Canavan (5) and Evan Sipe; Griffin Smith and Will Cresswell.
San Diego State hits — Josh Quezada 2, Nevan Noonan, Daniel Arambula, Jonathan Smith, Drew Rutter.
Washington State hits — Luke Thiele 4, Logan Johnstone 3 (2B, HR), Ollie Obenour 2 (2B), Gavin Roy 2, Max Hartman, Ricco Longo, Cresswell, Cole Watterson.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Lundgren wins prelim, gains honor
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Washington State’s Emily Lundgren won her heat in the 100 breaststroke morning prelims with a time of 58.83 seconds on Day 3 of the NCAA Swimming Championships at King County Aquatic Center.
The junior has earned an All-American honorable mention for a second consecutive year.
Lundgren, along with freshman Darcy Revitt and junior Dori Hathazi, will complete the meet today. Competition begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Cougars capture three wins in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Sophomore Zenah Cheptoo along with freshmen Caroline Jepkorir and Evans Kurui captured event wins Friday to pace Washington State at the Aztec Invitational.
In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Jepkorir won her first event of the outdoor season with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 16.68 seconds. Cheptoo completed the 5,000 in 16:11.14 en route to her victory.
In the men’s 1,500, Kurui returned to his winning ways, finishing first with a personal-best time of 3:46.17.
Warriors do double duty
In action at both the Bucs Scoring and Multi in Spokane and the Oregon Preview in Eugene, Lewis-Clark State enjoyed several notable results.
Sophomore Karissa Linder won the women’s 100- and 200-meter sprints at the Bucs meet and was just shy of personal bests in both, clocking in at 12.45 and 25.73 seconds, respectively. LC State’s Sydnie Zywina saw her first outdoor action of the season at the Oregon Preview and placed third in the triple jump.
On the men’s side, freshman Jr Mendoza threw the fifth-best shot put in school history with a distance of 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches in Spokane. Running at Eugene, Griffen Parsells just missed the national standard with a time of 3:54.04.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
William Carey 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Pullman alum Gwyn Heim captured the lone set win of the day for the Warriors, but dropped her No. 4 singles match in a deciding super-tiebreak as LC State was swept by No. 5 William Carey at the Xavier/Dillard Invitational.
LCSC (6-10) continues its run in the tournament facing No. 10 Dillard today at 8 a.m. Pacific.
Doubles — Tiffany Chang/Li-Hsien Lin, WC, def. Heidi Moyo/April Buckingham 6-2; Victoria Vietan/Isabella Lechuga, WC, def. Ana Govea/Beatriz Lambru 6-1; JiAn Kang/Bayley Askin, WC, def. Rayana Shah/Naiara Montero 7-6 (3).
Singles — Vieten, WC, def. Moyo 6-2, 6-0; Kang, WC, def. Shah 6-1, 6-1; Lechuga, WC, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-3, 6-1; Malak Abarkane, WC, def. Gwyn Heim 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Chang, WC, def. Govea 6-3, 6-0; Lin, WC, def. Luciana Marzani 6-0, 6-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
William Carey 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
NEW ORLEANS, La. — LC State’s Nell Rollin took a set at No. 3 singles and the Warriors forced a tiebreak at No. 1 doubles, but the Warriors saw their five-dual winning streak snapped by No. 5 William Carey in a sweep at the Xavier-Dillard Invitational.
LCSC (9-8) resumes its campaign in the tournament facing No. 13 Dillard today at 8 a.m. Pacific.
Doubles — Islam Orynbassar/Ismoil Hayriddinov, WC, def. Austin Swing/Pablo Herrera 7-6 (3); David Bagrinovski/Phil Louis Steinbichler, WC, def. Nell Rollin/Rafael Bonnet de Larbogne 6-4; Matt Shearer/Jean Nicolas Leblanc, WC, def. Juan Pablo Naranjo/ Giacomo Moreira 6-1.
Singles — Orynbassar, WC, def. Herrera 6-2, 6-0; Shearer, WC, def. Moreira 6-2, 7-6 (3); Steinbichler, WC, def. Rollin 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Leblanc, WC, def. Swing 6-1, 6-1; Ismoil Hayriddinov, WC, def. Balakrishnan 6-4, 6-3; Bagrinowski, WC, def. Naranjo 6-1, 6-1.