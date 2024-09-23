AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals blast Bears in IEL volleyball showdown

MOSCOW — The visiting Lewiston Bengals handled the Moscow Bears 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in an Inland Empire League volleyball showdown on Thursday.
The Bengals (12-3, 1-1) enjoyed a big showing from Emery McKarcher with 29 assists, 10 digs and three blocks, while Anna Ready added 11 kills and six digs and Jordyn Albright had six kills plus five blocks. The Bears slipped to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in league.
“Overall, really great showing for my team,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “They serve-received 2.02 out of 3, so really incredible, and it really started us off on a great foot — kept us in system and able to use our offensive weapons.”
JV — Lewiston 3-0
C — Lewiston 3-0
Hounds subdue Wolfpack
SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman picked up its first 2A Greater Spokane League win of the season, topping North Central of Spokane 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.
Camber Wolfe (29 assists, seven aces), Ella Forster (14 kills) and Lexi Doumit (15 digs) led the way for the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-1).
Troy rolls out new offense
LAPWAI — Troy swept the host Wildcats by set scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 in 2A Whitepine League play.
Teagan Gale led the Trojans (14-0, 9-0) with 13 kills and Nicole Hunter was 14-for-16 from the service line, providing three aces and eight digs.
It was Troy’s first match attempting a new offensive style in an effort to get tougher, coach Deborah Blazzard said.
Bulldogs lick Lumberjacks
ST. MARIES — Traveling Grangeville handled St. Maries 25-23, 25-9, 25-21 in 3A Central Idaho League play.
Caryss Barger (12 kills, eight digs), Adalei Lefebvre (10 kills, 13 digs), Addie Vanderwall (23 assists) and Madalyn Green (12-for-12 serving, five kills) spearheaded the victorious effort for Grangeville (2-3, 1-1).
JV — Grangeville def. St. Maries 2-1.
Loggers cut down Knights
MOSCOW — The match grew closer with each set, but visiting Potlatch managed to finish off 2A Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow in straight sets.
The final scoreline read 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 in favor of the Loggers (7-2, 5-0), who finished off the Knights (2-9, 1-5) on an Aubree Lisher kill.
Brooklyn Mitchell had a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs for Potlatch, which also enjoyed 12 digs from Olivia Smith and a 15-for-17 serving performance from Lisher.
JV — Potlatch def. Logos 3-0.
Pirates keep their bearings
DAYTON, Wash. — Unbeaten Pomeroy bested Dayton in Southeast 1B League play by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14.
Five girls added at least four kills, led by Kendyll Potoshnik with five, in what Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt called a “balanced attack.” Setters Hollie Van Vogt and Hazen Kimble dished out 14 and eight assists respectively for the Pirates (5-0, 4-0).
JV — Pomeroy def. Dayton
Mustangs punish Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Deary dug in for a four-set win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, winning 26-24, 25-20, 12-25, 25-12 in 1A Whitepine League action.
Maddie Proctor provided 10 kills and Emily Bovard sent five service aces over the net for the triumphant Mustangs (5-1, 4-0).
JV — Deary def. St. John Bosco
Bulldogs conquer Spartans
WEIPPE — Genesee remained perfect in 1A Whitepine League play with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Timberline of Weippe.
Makayla Herman (12 kills) and Monica Seubert (four aces) were offensive standouts for the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0), who pulled away from the Spartans (4-5, 2-3) in the latter stages of each set after closer starts.
“I thought we were able to take control with our serving and our offense all three sets,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-8, 25-21
Pirates cage Tigers
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood topped visiting Kendrick in four sets of 2A Whitepine League play.
Prairie won with set scores of 25-15, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-18.
Lexi Schumacher racked up 15 kills and 32 digs while posting a near-perfect 15-for-16 mark from the serving line for the victorious Pirates (7-4, 4-2), who also enjoyed seven kills and seven blocks from Hailey Hanson.
“It was a good night,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “Everyone played very well and pitched in.”
JV — Prairie def. Kendrick
C — team Prairie def. Orofino
Vikings down Screamin’ Eagles
ROSALIA — The unbeaten Garfield-Palouse Vikings won a nonconference road match in four sets over Southeast 1B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia.
Gar-Pal improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Stags stampede over Bantams
DEER PARK, Wash. — Making its 2A Greater Spokane League season debut, Clarkston suffered a 25-7, 25-15, 25-20 defeat to host Deer Park.
Ella Leavitt had seven kills to head up the offense for the beaten Bantams (1-4, 0-1).
Panthers bow to LRS
ASOTIN — After its home league opener, Asotin is still looking for its first win of the season, having fallen 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Asotin drops to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in Northeast 2B League play.
Wildcats fall at home
COLTON — The host Wildcats were swept by St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League action with set scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-18.
Colton drops to 0-3 overall and in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston 3, Coeur d’Alene 0
Two goals in the first six minutes put Lewiston in the driver’s seat against visiting Coeur d’Alene en route to the Bengals’ seventh straight victory and third straight shutout.
Trinity Bonebrake had a goal and an assist for the Bengals (8-2, 6-0). Lewiston goalkeeper Solana Inzunza made one save to keep her run of clean sheets going.
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Lewiston 2 1—3
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake (Jessa Hartwig), 2nd
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Hartwig), 6th
Lewiston — Lizzy Roy (Bonebrake), 50th
Shots — Lewiston 18, Coeur d’Alene 3. Saves — Coeur d’Alene — Macy Walters 13; Lewiston: Solana Inzunza 1.
Pullman 1, North Central 0
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman pulled off a single-goal shutout of 2A Greater Spokane League opponent North Central.
The Hounds improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Moscow lost a shutout to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears slipped to 5-3 on the season.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Deer Park 2, Clarkston 1
DEER PARK, Wash. — Visiting Clarkston outshot Deer Park 8-7, but was slightly less opportunistic, dropping its 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
Rebecca Skinner, who is closing in on 100 career goals, made the lone conversion of the day for the Bantams (3-1, 0-1) with an assist from Ashley Eggleston.
Clarkston 0 1—1
Deer Park 1 1—2
Deer Park — Sienna Breneman, 42nd
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Ashley Eggleston), 65th
Deer Park — Breneman, 72nd
Shots — Clarkston 8, Deer Park 7. Saves — Clarkston: Lily Somers 5; Deer Park: Samantha Fausti 7.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The host Bears gave up one goal in each half and were unable to get on the board themselves against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
“We held a very good team to only two goals, so I was impressed by our defense,” said Moscow coach Caleb Brooks, whose team dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Lake City 1 1—2
Moscow 0 0—0
Lake City — Jacob Molina, 38th
Lake City — Carter Boykin, 48th
Shots — Lake City 20, Moscow 7. Saves — Lake City: Lukas Ruchti 2; Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 8.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Bear boys second at Lewiston
Chase Lovell shot an individual fourth-place round of 75 to lead the Moscow boys to a second-place team finish in the Lewiston tournament held at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
The host Bengals took third in boys team competition behind a 76-stroke showing from Royce Fisher. On the girls side, Shelby Arellano led Lewiston with a round of 95 and Alexa Lambert shot a team-best 103 for Moscow.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 322; 2. Sandpoint 339; 3. Lake City 415; 4. Lewiston 432; 5. Post Falls 444; 6. Lakeland 458; 7. Moscow 461.
Medalist — Lexi Tuinstra, Sandpoint, 77.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 292; 2. Moscow 322; 3. Lewiston 327; 4. Lakeland 328; 5. Post Falls 347; 6. Sandpoint 354.
Medalist — Ben Focke, Coeur d’Alene, 70.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Deer Park 23, Pullman 14
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds dropped their 2A Greater Spokane League season opener to the Stags.
Pullman slipped to 0-3 on the season and 0-1 in league, while Deer Park is now 2-1 and 1-0.
Complete information was not available at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU 0, Utah State 0
LOGAN, Utah — Washington State became the only team this season to shut out No. 7 Utah State, but was unable to score itself in a scoreless draw.
Senior keeper Nadia Cooper had five saves as the Cougs (3-3-3) survived 15 Utah State shots while attempting seven themselves.
WSU 0 0 — 0
Utah State 0 0 — 0
Shots — WSU 7, Utah State 15; Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper, Utah State: Cora Brendle 4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU outlasts CSN in five
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Washington State claimed its fourth five-set win of this season from five matches to go the distance, taking another thriller versus Cal State Northridge.
The Cougs faced 18 ties in the fourth set on their way to set score scores of 28-26, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28 and 15-13.
Katy Ryan tallied a career-high 23 kills and Sage Brustad added 19 kills, three blocks, an ace and 13 digs. Sophomore Emma Barbero delivered 21 digs, two aces and 10 assists for WSU (5-3).