AREA ROUNDUP: Bengals blast Bears in IEL volleyball showdown

MOSCOW — The visiting Lewiston Bengals handled the Moscow Bears 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in an Inland Empire League volleyball showdown on Thursday.

The Bengals (12-3, 1-1) enjoyed a big showing from Emery McKarcher with 29 assists, 10 digs and three blocks, while Anna Ready added 11 kills and six digs and Jordyn Albright had six kills plus five blocks. The Bears slipped to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in league.

“Overall, really great showing for my team,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “They serve-received 2.02 out of 3, so really incredible, and it really started us off on a great foot — kept us in system and able to use our offensive weapons.”

JV — Lewiston 3-0

C — Lewiston 3-0

Hounds subdue Wolfpack

SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman picked up its first 2A Greater Spokane League win of the season, topping North Central of Spokane 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.

Camber Wolfe (29 assists, seven aces), Ella Forster (14 kills) and Lexi Doumit (15 digs) led the way for the Greyhounds (2-3, 1-1).

Troy rolls out new offense

LAPWAI — Troy swept the host Wildcats by set scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 in 2A Whitepine League play.

Teagan Gale led the Trojans (14-0, 9-0) with 13 kills and Nicole Hunter was 14-for-16 from the service line, providing three aces and eight digs.

It was Troy’s first match attempting a new offensive style in an effort to get tougher, coach Deborah Blazzard said.

Bulldogs lick Lumberjacks

ST. MARIES — Traveling Grangeville handled St. Maries 25-23, 25-9, 25-21 in 3A Central Idaho League play.

Caryss Barger (12 kills, eight digs), Adalei Lefebvre (10 kills, 13 digs), Addie Vanderwall (23 assists) and Madalyn Green (12-for-12 serving, five kills) spearheaded the victorious effort for Grangeville (2-3, 1-1).

JV — Grangeville def. St. Maries 2-1.

Loggers cut down Knights

MOSCOW — The match grew closer with each set, but visiting Potlatch managed to finish off 2A Whitepine League foe Logos of Moscow in straight sets.

The final scoreline read 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 in favor of the Loggers (7-2, 5-0), who finished off the Knights (2-9, 1-5) on an Aubree Lisher kill.

Brooklyn Mitchell had a double-double of 14 kills and 11 digs for Potlatch, which also enjoyed 12 digs from Olivia Smith and a 15-for-17 serving performance from Lisher.

JV — Potlatch def. Logos 3-0.

Pirates keep their bearings

DAYTON, Wash. — Unbeaten Pomeroy bested Dayton in Southeast 1B League play by set scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14.

Five girls added at least four kills, led by Kendyll Potoshnik with five, in what Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt called a “balanced attack.” Setters Hollie Van Vogt and Hazen Kimble dished out 14 and eight assists respectively for the Pirates (5-0, 4-0).

JV — Pomeroy def. Dayton

Mustangs punish Patriots

COTTONWOOD — Deary dug in for a four-set win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, winning 26-24, 25-20, 12-25, 25-12 in 1A Whitepine League action.

Maddie Proctor provided 10 kills and Emily Bovard sent five service aces over the net for the triumphant Mustangs (5-1, 4-0).

JV — Deary def. St. John Bosco

Bulldogs conquer Spartans

WEIPPE — Genesee remained perfect in 1A Whitepine League play with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Timberline of Weippe.

Makayla Herman (12 kills) and Monica Seubert (four aces) were offensive standouts for the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0), who pulled away from the Spartans (4-5, 2-3) in the latter stages of each set after closer starts.

“I thought we were able to take control with our serving and our offense all three sets,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.

JV — Timberline def. Deary 25-8, 25-21

Pirates cage Tigers

COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood topped visiting Kendrick in four sets of 2A Whitepine League play.

Prairie won with set scores of 25-15, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-18.

Lexi Schumacher racked up 15 kills and 32 digs while posting a near-perfect 15-for-16 mark from the serving line for the victorious Pirates (7-4, 4-2), who also enjoyed seven kills and seven blocks from Hailey Hanson.

“It was a good night,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “Everyone played very well and pitched in.”

JV — Prairie def. Kendrick

C — team Prairie def. Orofino

Vikings down Screamin’ Eagles

ROSALIA — The unbeaten Garfield-Palouse Vikings won a nonconference road match in four sets over Southeast 1B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia.

Gar-Pal improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in league.

Complete information was not available at press time.

Stags stampede over Bantams

DEER PARK, Wash. — Making its 2A Greater Spokane League season debut, Clarkston suffered a 25-7, 25-15, 25-20 defeat to host Deer Park.

Ella Leavitt had seven kills to head up the offense for the beaten Bantams (1-4, 0-1).

Panthers bow to LRS

ASOTIN — After its home league opener, Asotin is still looking for its first win of the season, having fallen 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Asotin drops to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in Northeast 2B League play.

Wildcats fall at home

COLTON — The host Wildcats were swept by St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Southeast 1B League action with set scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-18.

Colton drops to 0-3 overall and in league.

Complete information was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Lewiston 3, Coeur d’Alene 0

Two goals in the first six minutes put Lewiston in the driver’s seat against visiting Coeur d’Alene en route to the Bengals’ seventh straight victory and third straight shutout.

Trinity Bonebrake had a goal and an assist for the Bengals (8-2, 6-0). Lewiston goalkeeper Solana Inzunza made one save to keep her run of clean sheets going.