AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — Hayden Line was dominant in Clarkston’s 15-1 win over East Valley of Spokane.
Line fanned 15 batters in a five-inning complete game on the mound, allowing just two hits and one earned run.
Line also shined at the plate with a two-RBI triple.
Gillis Simpson led the Bantams with three RBI and Kendry Gimlin had two RBI.
Seven different Bantams had at least one hit to earn Clarkston (1-3) its first win of the season.
Clarkston 413 34—15 8 0
East Valley 100 00—1 2 6
Hayden Line and Gillis Simpson; Matthew Forsman, Dakota Jackson (4) and Colby Bergman. W — Line; L — Forsman.
Clarkston hits — Jace Cometto 2, Line, Kendry Gimlin, Simpson, Treven Smith, Isaiah Woods, Gavin Hiebert.
East Valley hits — Bergman, Mason Watt.
Pullman 7, North Central 6
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds beat North Central of Spokane with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cash McCann hit a single in the bottom of the eighth, then three straight walks were given up by North Central to score McCann and give Pullman the victory.
The Greyhounds had three separate players with multiple hits and Brayden Randall led the team with two RBI.
North Central 001 003 20—6 6 3
Pullman 121 110 01—7 9 4
K. Carruthers, D. Madsen (8) and T. Carruthers, K. Carruthers (8); Brayden Randall, Brady Coulter (7) and James Halverson. W — Coulter; L — Madsen.
North Central hits — T. Carruthers 2, Madsen, N. Elliot, B. Haasch, Player Unknown.
Pullman hits — Cash McCann 2, Will Focht 2, Joey Hecker 2, Randall, Coulter, Adrian Hecker.
Garfield-Palouse 10, Genesee 10
GENESEE — Neither team came away with a victory in an eight-inning tie between Garfield-Palouse and Genesee.
Cooper Wells led the Vikings with three hits and two RBI. Rowan Edwards was second on the team with two hits.
Ryder Uhlenkott and Jackson Banks led the Bulldogs with two hits each.
Garfield-Palouse 300 120 40—10 9 0
Genesee 205 101 1x—10 10 4
Cooper Wells, Maxwell Mitzimberg (3) and Preston Olson; Joe Frye, Devon McGlothen (5), Neil Jarolimek (7) and Carson Warner-Hall, Noah Bollman.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Wells 3, Rowan Edwards 2 (2B), Olson, Mitzimberg, Eldyn Fiscus, Brody Pfaff (2B).
Genesee hits — Jackson Banks 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Vice Crowley (2B), Bollman, Frye, McGlothen, Conrad Seubert, Cameron Holmes.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 9, Asotin 8
ASOTIN — Joey Miller led the Bantams with three hits and three RBI in Clarkston’s one-run victory over Asotin. Miller hit a home run and a double.
Aneysa Judy also hit a home run and hit a double.
The game went a full seven innings with the Panthers jumping to a quick five-run lead. Clarkston scored in the second, third and fourth innings to lead 7-5. Then in an eventful seventh inning, the Bantams scored two runs and had a cushioned-enough lead to negate the Panthers three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Clarkston 013 300 2—9 9 5
Asotin 500 000 3—8 8 4
Aneysa Judy, Veyah Craven (1) and Joey Miller; Kiera Nielson and Maddi Lathrop. W — Craven; L — Nielson.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 3 (HR, 2B), Judy 2 (HR, 2B), Abby Miller (2B), Ryann Combs, Lily Somers, Jaideyn Goard.
Asotin hits — Leilani Koehler 2 (2B), Isabella Dougan 2 (2 2B), Kiera Nielson (HR), Georgia Schaefer (2B), Elizabeth Alicea, Maddi Lathrop.
Genesee 16-16, Pomeroy 0-0
GENESEE — Kendra Meyer pitched both games in Genesee’s doubleheader against Pomeroy, allowing just two hits and no runs to be scored.
The Bulldogs’ offense went off for 10 runs in the first inning of the first game and 11 in the first inning of the second game. They outscored the Pirates 32-0 in both games combined.
Rylie Baysinger and Sydney Banks each totaled four hits on day with one double each.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 0—0 1 6
Genesee (10)03 3—16 5 1
Molly Warren and Kendyll Potoshnik, Kendra Meyer and Rylie Baysinger. W — Meyer; L — Warren.
Pomeroy hits — Warren (3B).
Genesee hits — Baysinger 2, Sydney Banks (2B), Kaylee Krick (2B), Sophie Johnson (2B).
———
GAME 2
Pomeroy 000—0 1 5
Genesee (11)41—16 10 2
Cameron Claassen and Potoshnik, Meyer and Baysinger. W — Meyer; L — Claassen.
Pomeroy hits — Caroline McKernain (2B).
Genesee hits — Banks 3 (3B), Makayla Herman 2 (2B) (3B), Baysinger 2 (2B), Katie O’Conner, Johnson, Alia Wareham.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston 7, Moscow 5
The Bengals beat the Bears in their 5A Inland Empire League dual.
Moscow won every girls singles match and won the No. 1 girls doubles match.
Lewiston won two of the three boys singles matches and won both the boys doubles match. Lewiston clinched the win over Moscow by winning both the mixed doubles matches.
Singles — Cate Gloeckner, Mos, def. Eliza Pfaff (forfeit); Natalie Godfrey, Mos, def. River Hoover 6-4, 6-6, 7-5; Isa Clark, Mos, def. Jazmyn Smith 6-1, 6-0; JJ Pacheco, Lew, def. Wyatt Thornycroft 6-1, 6-1; Andrew Elder, Mos, def. Isaac Dover 6-1, 6-3; Hezekiah Dover, Lew, def. Caleb Papineau 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — Hayden Wilson/Kayla Windley, Mos, def. Malley Geary/Skye VanTrease 6-2, 4-6, 10-7; Taylor Musser/Jessa Hartwig, Lew, def. Olivia Walker/Alexis Tran 6-1, 6-3; Cayden Beehler/Dylan Smith, Lew, def. Tanner Fealy/Jerry Balembah 6-1, 6-2; Sam Beckstead/Beau Beehler, Lew, def. Micah Broadman/Luke Martin 6-2, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles — Brennan Rice/Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Ben Nuhn/Jacquee Williams 6-2, 6-0; Destiny Ellenwood/Filippo Greggio, Lew, def. Nathaniel Headtke/Ella Hansen 6-2, 6-0.
Clarkston girls 6, Rogers 1
SPOKANE — The Bantams cruised in their 2A Greater Spokane League dual against Rogers.
No. 1 singles player Gabbie Mills and No. 4 singles player Kira Ruckdashel did not drop a game. Neither did No. 1 doubles partners Ella Leavitt and Preslee Dempsey or No. 3 doubles partners Laela Leavitt and Elise McManigle.
Clarkston is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league duals.
Singles — Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Haley Vice 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Gall, Clk, def. Sabrina Schaefer 6-0, 6-1; Daniella Lucas, Clk, def. Cris Gaja 6-2, 6-3; Kira Ruckdashel, Clk, def. unknown 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey, Clk, def. Natalie Ha/Jenny Ngo 6-0, 6-0; Peyton Remington/Ella Makatora, Rog, def. Laney Augir/Raylie Fleshman 6-3, 4-6; Laela Leavitt/Elise McManigle, Clk, def. Daisy Bui/unknown 6-0, 6-0.
Clarkston boys 7, Rogers 0
The Bantams swept their 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers in a dual. Clarkston only lost one game on the singles side, led by No. 1 singles player Cody Whittle, who swept his opponent.
No. 3 singles player Chase Meyer and No. 4 singles player Cole McKenzie each swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0.
Clarkston (3-0, 2-0) beat their opponents 6-0 in nine of the 14 sets.
Singles — Cody Whittle, Clk, def. Arthur Wedge 6-0, 6-0; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Jahan Terrells 6-0, 6-1; Chase Meyer, Clk, def. Duante Morris 6-0, 6-0; Cole Mckenzie, Clk, def. David Moore 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost, Clk, def. Javan Christiansen/Jathan Quifunaj 6-2, 6-1; Avery Bostrom/Markus Ellenwood, Clk, def. Trevor Rumple/Tristinh Doan 6-4, 6-0; Ryle Combs/Brenton Wolf, Clk, def. Kinton Moses/Mica Spenser 6-3, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three local players selected to “All State” games
Colfax has two players and Clarkston has one player selected for the 2025 Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Senior All State Games.
Reese de Groot from Clarkston was selected to the 2A team. Brenna Gilcrest and Ava Swan from Colfax were selected to the 2B team.
The games will take place on Saturday at King’s High School in Seattle. 1B will be playing 2B at 2 p.m., 1A will play 2A at 4 p.m. and 3A will play 4A at 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Two Cougs sign pro deals in the USL
PULLMAN — Reese Tappan and Nadia Cooper, two senior standouts from the Washington State soccer team, have signed contracts to play professional soccer with United Soccer League (USL) clubs.
Tappan was a four-year starter and senior captain at WSU. She signed with Spokane Zephyr FC.
Zephyr is in the second half of its inaugural season and Tappan made her professional debut on Saturday in stoppage time at ONE Spokane Stadium.
Cooper was the starting goalkeeper for the Cougs for the last four seasons. She signed with Minnesota Aurora FC. Cooper joins Aurora FC in its third season, competing in the Heartland Division of the Central Conference in the 93-team league.
Tappan and Cooper join Morgan Weaver as former WSU soccer players playing professional soccer domestically. Weaver began her sixth season with Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League last weekend.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State jumps to No. 20 in NAIA
Lewis-Clark State moved up four spots in the latest NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. LCSC moved from No. 24 to No. 20 in the latest rankings.
LC State holds sole possession of first place in the Cascade Conference heading into another weekend of CCC play.
The Warriors have won eight straight games in sweeps over Eastern Oregon and Corban (Ore.). They outscored their opponents 85-24 in that span.
Lewis-Clark State will head to La Grande, Ore., to finish its series against Eastern Oregon this weekend. The four-game series will be a pair of doubleheaders.