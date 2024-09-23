AREA ROUNDUP

SPOKANE — Hayden Line was dominant in Clarkston’s 15-1 win over East Valley of Spokane.

Line fanned 15 batters in a five-inning complete game on the mound, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

Line also shined at the plate with a two-RBI triple.

Gillis Simpson led the Bantams with three RBI and Kendry Gimlin had two RBI.

Seven different Bantams had at least one hit to earn Clarkston (1-3) its first win of the season.

Clarkston 413 34—15 8 0

East Valley 100 00—1 2 6

Hayden Line and Gillis Simpson; Matthew Forsman, Dakota Jackson (4) and Colby Bergman. W — Line; L — Forsman.

Clarkston hits — Jace Cometto 2, Line, Kendry Gimlin, Simpson, Treven Smith, Isaiah Woods, Gavin Hiebert.

East Valley hits — Bergman, Mason Watt.

Pullman 7, North Central 6

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds beat North Central of Spokane with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Cash McCann hit a single in the bottom of the eighth, then three straight walks were given up by North Central to score McCann and give Pullman the victory.

The Greyhounds had three separate players with multiple hits and Brayden Randall led the team with two RBI.

North Central 001 003 20—6 6 3

Pullman 121 110 01—7 9 4

K. Carruthers, D. Madsen (8) and T. Carruthers, K. Carruthers (8); Brayden Randall, Brady Coulter (7) and James Halverson. W — Coulter; L — Madsen.

North Central hits — T. Carruthers 2, Madsen, N. Elliot, B. Haasch, Player Unknown.

Pullman hits — Cash McCann 2, Will Focht 2, Joey Hecker 2, Randall, Coulter, Adrian Hecker.

Garfield-Palouse 10, Genesee 10

GENESEE — Neither team came away with a victory in an eight-inning tie between Garfield-Palouse and Genesee.

Cooper Wells led the Vikings with three hits and two RBI. Rowan Edwards was second on the team with two hits.

Ryder Uhlenkott and Jackson Banks led the Bulldogs with two hits each.

Garfield-Palouse 300 120 40—10 9 0

Genesee 205 101 1x—10 10 4

Cooper Wells, Maxwell Mitzimberg (3) and Preston Olson; Joe Frye, Devon McGlothen (5), Neil Jarolimek (7) and Carson Warner-Hall, Noah Bollman.

Garfield-Palouse hits — Wells 3, Rowan Edwards 2 (2B), Olson, Mitzimberg, Eldyn Fiscus, Brody Pfaff (2B).

Genesee hits — Jackson Banks 2, Ryder Uhlenkott 2, Vice Crowley (2B), Bollman, Frye, McGlothen, Conrad Seubert, Cameron Holmes.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clarkston 9, Asotin 8

ASOTIN — Joey Miller led the Bantams with three hits and three RBI in Clarkston’s one-run victory over Asotin. Miller hit a home run and a double.

Aneysa Judy also hit a home run and hit a double.

The game went a full seven innings with the Panthers jumping to a quick five-run lead. Clarkston scored in the second, third and fourth innings to lead 7-5. Then in an eventful seventh inning, the Bantams scored two runs and had a cushioned-enough lead to negate the Panthers three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Clarkston 013 300 2—9 9 5

Asotin 500 000 3—8 8 4

Aneysa Judy, Veyah Craven (1) and Joey Miller; Kiera Nielson and Maddi Lathrop. W — Craven; L — Nielson.

Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 3 (HR, 2B), Judy 2 (HR, 2B), Abby Miller (2B), Ryann Combs, Lily Somers, Jaideyn Goard.

Asotin hits — Leilani Koehler 2 (2B), Isabella Dougan 2 (2 2B), Kiera Nielson (HR), Georgia Schaefer (2B), Elizabeth Alicea, Maddi Lathrop.

Genesee 16-16, Pomeroy 0-0

GENESEE — Kendra Meyer pitched both games in Genesee’s doubleheader against Pomeroy, allowing just two hits and no runs to be scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense went off for 10 runs in the first inning of the first game and 11 in the first inning of the second game. They outscored the Pirates 32-0 in both games combined.

Rylie Baysinger and Sydney Banks each totaled four hits on day with one double each.

GAME 1

Pomeroy 000 0—0 1 6

Genesee (10)03 3—16 5 1

Molly Warren and Kendyll Potoshnik, Kendra Meyer and Rylie Baysinger. W — Meyer; L — Warren.