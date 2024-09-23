AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — A dramatic fourth-quarter rally by fourth-seeded Colfax came up just short in a 59-56 Washington Class 2B boys basketball state tournament semifinal defeat against No. 1 Columbia-Burbank at Spokane Arena on Friday.
The game was a rematch of a state final between the same teams last season.
After leading early, the Bulldogs (24-4) fell behind 24-22 by halftime and into a deep hole at 47-32 through three quarters. The deficit grew as great as 17 points in the fourth quarter before an 11th-hour Colfax explosion brought things back within a single possession.
Colfax intercepted an inbound pass with one second left in regulation, but did not have time to get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.
“We needed one more minute,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Jayce Kelly led the way for the Bulldogs with 30 points, hitting five 3-pointers and going 7-for-7 in free throw attempts. Ledger Kelly put up another 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Quincy Scott of Columbia-Burbank was the game’s top scorer with 35 points.
Colfax returns to action today facing the Reardan Screaming Eagles in a third/fifth-place game at 11:15 a.m.
COLFAX (24-4)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 6 0-0 13, Jayce Kelly 9 7-7 30, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Adrik Jenkin 2 4-4 9, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-11 56.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK (26-1)
Mason Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Crew Pariera 0 0-2 0, Tristan Frimodt 6 1-2 14, Caden Ross 3 1-4 8, Quincy Scott 12 5-6 35, Brandon Leahy 1 0-2 2, Braxton Couch 0 0-1 0. 22 7-17 59
Colfax 12 10 10 24—56
Columbia 9 15 23 12—59
3-point goals — J. Kelly 5, L. Kelly, Jenkin, Scott 6, Frimodt, Ross.
Columbia 68, Lewiston 62
NAMPA, Idaho — The Bengals’ season ended with an Idaho Class 5A state tournament consolation game defeat against Columbia of Nampa at Rocky Mountain High School.
Parker Bogar headed things up for Lewiston (20-6) with 19 points. Royce Fisher scored 13 points while making a team-high five assists and Jordan Walker added another 12 points to the Bengal ledger.
Tavin Jones (23 points), Max Keller (20) and Blake Hansen (12 points, 10 rebounds) led Columbia (15-13) to victory.
LEWISTON (20-6)
Dray Torpey 1 0-0 3, Royce Fisher 3 6-9 13, Drew Alldredge 1 1-2 3, Jordan Walker 4 2-2 12, Brady Rudolph 2 0-0 5, Blaze Hepburn 2 1-1 5, Parker Bogar 8 0-1 19. Totals 22 10-15 62.
COLUMBIA (15-13)
Tavin Jones 8 4-5 23, Marcus Deleon 1 0-0 2, Easton Lott 1 0-2 2, Blake Hansen 5 2-4 12, Ford Zickgraf 0 0-0 0, Noah Landin 0 0-0 0, Max Keller 6 6-7 20, Brenten Thueson 4 1-2 9. Totals 25 13-20 68.
Lewiston 16 7 14 25—62
Columbia 14 15 13 26—68
3-point goals — Bogar 3, Walker 2, Torpey, Fisher, Rudolph, Jones 3, Keller 2.
Watersprings 68, Nezperce 56
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Nighthawks fell victim to a dominant fourth-quarter performance by Watersprings of Idaho Falls in a season-ending Idaho 1A state tournament consolation game defeat.
Trailing by a single possession through the first two quarters, Nezperce (13-7) pulled ahead 52-50 by the end of a high-scoring third. Watersprings (21-4) held the Nighthawks to only four points in the final frame to pull away for the double-digit margin of victory.
Aidan McLeod led Nezperce with 15 points, while Brennen McLeod (12), Slater Kuther (12) and Carter Williams (10) all joined him in double figures. The Warriors’ Ryan Demkowicz topped all scorers with 25 points.
NEZPERCE (13-7)
Blayne Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 4 3-9 12, Jace Cronce 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 3 1-2 10, Brennen McLeod 4 3-3 12, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 6 2-4 15, Zane Wilcox 1 0-2 3, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-20 56.
WATERSPRINGS (21-4)
Korban Nelson 4 1-3 12, Ryan Demkowicz 9 7-8 25, Jonny Thienes 5 0-0 13, Wyatt Iraola 0 0-0 0, Matthew Kinoshita 0 0-0 0, Jacob Gardner 0 0-0 0, Isaac Klosterman 1 0-1 2, Titus Driver 8 0-0 16, Sean Perry 0 0-0 0, Noah Smith 0 0-0 0, Luke Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 8-12 68.
Nezperce 13 11 28 4—56
Watersprings 14 13 23 18—65
3-point goals — Williams 3, Kuther, B. McLeod, A. McLeod, Wilcox, Nelson 3, Thienes 3.
Soda Springs 65, Orofino 56
BOISE — The Maniacs led 32-28 at halftime, but gave way to a post-intermission rally from Soda Springs to see their season end in Idaho 3A state tournament consolation play.
Blake Barlow put up a team-high 12 points for Orofino (9-14), while Nick Bonner, Hudson Schneider and Quinton Naranjo added 11 apiece. Cooper Thompson of Soda Springs (15-11) led all scorers with 24 points.
OROFINO (9-14)
Jake Runia 3 0-0 7, Nick Bonner 5 0-0 11, Hudson Schneider 4 0-0 11, Landon Burnette 0 0-0 0, Landon Connolly 1 1-2 3, Blake Barlow 4 2-2 12, Aiden Olive 0 1-4 1, Quinton Naranjo 4 0-0 11. Totals 21 4-8 56.
SODA SPRINGS (15-11)
Kyen Kirby 5 0-0 10, Kolten Peterson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Hansen 0 0-0 0, Chase Jacobsen 0 0-0 0, Landon Moldenhauer 0 0-0 0, Cooper Thompson 8 3-4 24, Gavin Hansen 6 0-2 14, Konner McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Landon Martinsen 0 0-0 0, Degan Stoor 3 0-0 6, Preston Ozburn 3 0-0 6, Dakota Billman 1 0-2 2, Kayden Harrison 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-8 65.
Orofino 14 18 14 10—56
Soda Springs 20 8 20 17—65
3-point goals — Schneider 3, Naranjo 3, Barlow 2, Runia, Bonner, Thompson 5, Ozburn 3, Hansen 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State 6, Seattle U 4
PULLMAN — Seven different Cougar players collected hits and starting pitcher Griffin Smith worked six innings to help collect a win over Seattle U.
Catcher Will Cresswell drove in three runs, freshman second baseman Ollie Obenour recorded three hits and right fielder Logan Johnstone collected two hits along with two runs scored.
Obenour extended his on-base streak to eight games, Max Hartman took his hitting streak to seven games and Johnstone prolonged his on-base streak to five games.
The Cougars (4-9) will continue their series with the Redhawks today at 2:05 p.m.
WSU 051 000 000 — 6 10 2
Seatlle U 000 040 000 — 4 8 2
Griffin Smith, Troy Shepard (7), Luke Meyers (8) and Will Cresswell; Rafael Espinoza, Patrick Galvin (5), Ryan Morrison (8) and Jackson Lind. W — Smith; L — Espinoza.
WSU hits — Ollie Obenour 3 (2B), Logan Johnstone 2, Max Hartman (2B), Ryan Skjonsby, Gavin Roy, Will Cresswell, Cole Watterson.
Seattle U hits — Jake Wagoner 2, Kenny Ishikawa (2B), Tyler Peterson, Reese Harmon, Sam Kane, Jared Stevenson, Jackson Lind (2B).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State 7, Portland State 0
PULLMAN — The Cougars dropped just one set in their team dual victory over Portland State.
WSU (10-5) jumped out to a quick lead as the nation’s No. 34 ranked pairing of Eva Alvarez Sande and Maxine Murphy beat PSU’s Nika Beukers and Nene Uemura 6-0.
Elyse Tse and Chisato Kanemaki clinched the doubles point by beating Hana Abdalhamid and Scarlett Perkins 6-2.
Murphy earned her 12th dual match win of the season with just three losses. She rallied for a 6-4, 6-3 win over Abdalhamid.
Singles — Eva Alvarez Sande, WSU, def. Nika Beukers 6-2, 6-2; Maxine Murphy, WSU, def. Hana Abdelhamid 6-4, 6-3; Elyse Tse, WSU, def. Nene Uemura 6-0, 6-0; Hania Abouelsaad, WSU, def. Scarlett Perkins 6-2, 2-1 ret., Martina Markov, WSU, def. Kasumi Hirayama 4-6, 6-1, 1-0; Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Ayra Salim 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Alvarez Sande/Murphy, WSU, def. Beukers/Uemura 6-0; Tse/Kanemaki, WSU, def. Abdalhamid/Perkins 6-2; Abouelsaad/Markov, WSU, def. Hirayama/Salim 6-3.
LSU Shreveport 4, Lewis-Clark State 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lewis-Clark State picked up a set win in the top doubles slot from the pairing of Beatriz Lambru and April Buckingham, but was swept in its overall team dual tally against LSU Shreveport at the Texas Wesleyan Invitational.
LC State (5-7) was finding success in three singles matches that did not finish before the dual was clinched.
Lewis-Clark State will complete the tournament today taking on Kansas Wesleyan at 6 a.m. Pacific and Our Lady of the Lake at 10 a.m. Pacific.
Singles — Pierina Lescher, LSU, def. Beatriz Lambru 6-2, 6-2; Maike Tiemersan, LSU, def. Rayana Shah 6-2, 6-1; Angela Bastro-Parra, LSU, vs. Heidi Moyo 6-4, 1-5 DNF; Sara Sofia Sanchez, LSU, def. Paige Noble-Lucas 6-3, 6-1; Carisa Lienbenberg, LC, vs. Daniela Maldonado 4-6, 6-3 DNF; Naiara Montero, LC, vs. Ana Mandrot 7-6, 2-3 DNF.
Doubles — April Buckingham/Lambru, LC, def. Lescher/Maldonado 6-2; Tiemersan/Bastro Parra, LSU, def. Moyo/Noble-Lucas 6-1; Lidia Gomez/Sofia Sanchez, LSU, def. Montero/Lienbenberg 6-0.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 6, Eastern Washington 1
MOSCOW — The Vandals edged out Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference play at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in the teams’ 47th meeting in series history.
This counted as the Big Sky Conference debut for the Vandals (6-5, 1-0), as a 7-0 victory over EWU on Feb. 14 was considered nonconference.
Idaho’s Sebastian Medica produced the most dominant performance of the day, snapping a four-match winning streak for EWU’s Caden Kammerer with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash.
Singles — Tyler Waddock, EWU, def. Francisco Gay 6-7, 6-4, 1-0; Chetanna Amadike, ID, def. Tyler Dalos 6-1, 7-6; Sebastian Medica, ID, def. Caden Kammerer 6-0, 6-0; Yu-Shun Lai, ID, def. Drew Dillon 6-4, 6-2; Gabriel Moroder, ID, def. Arshjot Bhatti 7-5, 6-0; Eric Wang, ID, def. Brady Thomas 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Gay/Shun Lai, ID, def. Dalos/Kammerer 6-2; Amadike/Medica, ID, def. Dillon/Bhatti 6-3; Moroder/Noe De Col, ID, def. Waddock/Thomas 6-3.
Lewis-Clark State 4, Williams Woods 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Freshman Pablo Herrera clinched the final point after a battle in the top singles spot as LC State pulled off a major upset at the Texas Wesleyan Invitational, overcoming No. 12 Williams Woods.
The Warriors (5-7) won all three top singles matches to complete the upset. Three of the four Warrior points were claimed by first-year players.
LC State will finish out the Texas Wesleyan Invitational today at 6 a.m. Pacific.
Singles — Pablo Herrera, LC, def. Noah Burton 1-6, 7-6, 6-4; Giacomo Moreira, LC, def. Aoi Ooka 2-6, 6-4, 2-1, ret.; Nell Rollin, LC, def. Thomas Guekemeijer 1-6, 7-5, 6-2; Jesper Seger, WW, def. Austin Swing 6-4, 6-4; Robert Schorr, WW, def. Gautam Balakrishnan 6-4, 6-2; Cesar Coloma, LC, def. Paulo Lopes Ferreira 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Schorr/Burton, WW, def. Herrera/Moreira 6-4; Aoi Ooka/Seger, WW, def. Coloma/Alvaro Camino 6-3; Juan Pablo Naranjo/Swing, LC, def. Thomas Guekemeijer/Lars Ankerman 7-6 (13).