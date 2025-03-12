AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow's Abendroth tabbed to All-IEL team

AREA ROUNDUP
Grant Abendroth of Moscow was among the honorees named to the Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball awards released recently.
Lewiston junior Royce Fisher won the Player of the Year award and the Bengals’ Brooks Malm was named Coach of the Year.
Malm oversaw league and district titles along with the first state tournament berth in eight years for the Bengals.
The complete all-League selections are listed below.
Coach of the Year — Brooks Malm, Lewiston.
Player of the Year — Royce Fisher, Lewiston.
IEL Team — Grant Abendroth, Moscow; Mason Hensley, Lakeland; Jordan Walker, Lewiston; Logan Roos, Sandpoint; Parker Bogar, Lewiston; Emerik Jones, Sandpoint.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Hounds third at Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Parker Legried placed sixth among individuals with a 1-below par showing to lead the way for Pullman and teammate Trae Fredrickson was a single stroke behind him in seventh in the Walla Walla Invitational.
The Greyhounds took third in team scoring.
Pullman individuals — 6. Parker Legried 71; 7. Trae Fredrickson 72; 16. Parker Lee 75; 44. Karson Dunlap 83; 74. Brandon Brown 95.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Warriors win match-play draw
BANDON, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State defeated Cascade Conference opponent Southern Oregon via a tiebreaker in the championship round of the Bandon Crossings Collegiate match play tournament, its spring season opener.
Lucas Ortega and Oscar Behle came through with clutch play to force the breaker, in which Luke West, Jaxon Moon, Alex Navarro and Behle combined to edge out SOU by one stroke.
LC State had previously defeated NCAA Division II Jessup and NAIA program Simpson (Calif.).
“Great way to start the spring season,” Warriors coach Zach Anderson said. “We played three solid teams in all the matches; in my opinion we had the toughest road to the championship, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Idaho 10th at Bandon Dunes
BANDON, Ore. — In another tournament played at the same location, Idaho hosted and placed 10th in the conventionally scored Bandon Dunes Championship.
Samuel Johnson led the Vandals with an eighth-place individual finish after a 7-above par three-round performance. Dane Huddleston of Utah Valley shot 11-under par to win the individual championship, while Oregon took top team honors with a 4-over par combined showing.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Seven wins for Warriors
SPOKANE — Lewis-Clark State recorded seven individual first-place finishes as it opened its outdoor season competing in the Sam Adams Classic meet held at Whitworth of Spokane.
Emily Collins notched women’s 100- and 200-meter dash wins for the Warriors. On the men’s side, London Kirk (400), Griffen Parsells (800), Keith Uitdewilligen (3,000 steeplechase), Jacob Adams (3,000) and James Bogdanowicz (pole vault) each topped one event.
Uitdewilligen’s steeplechase victory came in a personal-record time of 9 minutes, 52.26 seconds — the fifth-fastest in program history.
Team scores — 1. Spokane Community College 65; 2. Whitworth 48; 3. Lewis-Clark State 42.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon State 15, Washington State 1
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State gave up a flood of runs in the middle innings and dropped its opener in a two-game road series against No. 8 Oregon State.
Logan Johnstone drove in Ollie Obenour in the sixth inning for the lone run of the day by the Cougars (5-11).
The series concludes with Game 2 starting today at 3:05 p.m.
WSU 000 001 000— 1 5 0
OSU 020 940 00x—15 10 0
Ingmar Hutzezon, Bryce Chambers (2), Gabe Schneider (4), Jake Robinson (7) and Noah Thein, Griffin Myers; Kellan Oakes, James DeCremer (6), Zach Kmatz (7), Adam Haight (9) and Wilson Weber, Bryce Hubbard. W — Oakes; L — Hutzezon.
Washington State hits — Max Hartman, Ollie Obenour, Ryan Skjonsby, Ricco Longo, Gavin Roy.
Oregon State hits — Weber 3 (2B, HR), Aiva Arquette 2 (2B, 3B), Dallas Macias (2B), Trent Caraway, Carson McEntire, Easton Talt, AJ Singer.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Vandal dual postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled team dual between the Idaho Vandals and host UC San Diego was postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.