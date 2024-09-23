AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow, Asotin among winners in prep football

ST. MARIES, Idaho — The unbeaten Moscow Bears shut host St. Maries out through the first half en route to a 49-13 nonleague road football victory on Friday.

The Bears (5-0) were anchored on defense by Jericho Pike and Ryle Chaney, the latter of whom had 1 1/2 sacks. Noah Velasco passed for four Moscow touchdowns, two of those off Butch Kiblen receptions, while Keaton Frei made two rushing scores.

Complete scoring plays for St. Maries (0-4) were unavailable.

Moscow 15 21 6 7—49

St. Maries 0 0 6 7—13

Moscow — Butch Kiblen 8 pass from Noah Velasco (Connor Isakson pass from Kiblen)

Moscow — Keaton Frei 15 run (Kiblen kick)

Moscow — Kiblen 33 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)

Moscow — JP Breese 5 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)

Moscow — Isakson 13 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)

St. Maries — Unknown (pass failed)

Moscow — Frei 13 run (kick failed)

Moscow — Aiden Prakash 1 run (Austin Mallett kick)

St. Maries — Unkonwn pass from unknown (unknown kick)

Asotin 35, Colfax 13

COLFAX — The hosts notched the first and last touchdowns of the game, but in between that, it was all Asotin in a nonleague victory for the Panthers against Colfax.

Asotin quarterback Cody Ells passed for his team’s first three touchdowns, while Peter Eggleston rushed for 202 yards and had one touchdown apiece off the ground and through the air to help the Panthers (3-0) stay perfect.

Ryker Reed put the host Bulldogs (2-1) ahead with a first-quarter rushing touchdown before things went south for them.

Asotin 7 13 8 7—35

Colfax 7 0 0 6—13

Colfax — Ryker Reed 11 run (Tyler Hough kick)

Asotin — Cody Ells 9 run (Morgan Bunch kick)

Asotin — Peter Eggleston 45 pass from Ells (Bunch kick)

Asotin — Cole Eller 12 pass from Ells (kick failed)

Asotin — Eggleston 39 run (Ells run)

Asotin — Ells 3 run (Bunch kick)

Colfax — John Largent 80 kickoff return (kick blocked)

Bothell 38, Lewiston 10

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Lewiston Bengals dropped a nonleague game against host Bothell.

The loss drops Lewiston’s record to 2-2 on the season.

Complete information was not available at press time.

Kendrick 58, Clearwater Valley 0

KOOSKIA — Maddox Kirkland passed 10-for-15 with 135 yards and four touchdowns to help power undefeated Kendrick in a shutout of 2A Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Cade Silflow and Sawyer Hewett logged one touchdown receiving and one on the ground apiece for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0), who held the Rams (0-4, 0-3) to 132 yards of offense on the day.

Kendrick 8 16 22 12—58

Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 0— 0

Kendrick — Cade Silflow 19 pass from Maddox Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter run)

Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 11 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run)

Kendrick — Carpenter 35 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run)

Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 85 punt return (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland)

Kendrick — Hewett 20 run (pass failed)

Kendrick — Silflow 60 pass from Kirkland (Orion Stewart run)

Kendrick — Stewart 25 run (pass failed)

Kendrick — Blake Morgan 13 run (run failed)

Logos 78, Troy 12

TROY — A near end-zone-to-end-zone 99-yard interception return score by Seamus Wilson highlighted a dominant performance as Logos of Moscow blitzed Troy to remain perfect in 2A Whitepine League competition.

The Knights (4-1, 4-0) enjoyed two special teams touchdowns, two interception return touchdowns, and 251 yards rushing as a team in the run-heavy outing. Host Troy (1-4, 0-2) found its feet with a pair of third-and-fourth quarter touchdowns, but it was too little, too late.

Logos 24 24 30 0—78

Troy 0 0 6 6—12

Logos — Ryan Daniels 72 punt return (Seamus Wilson run)

Logos — Wilson 38 run (Wilson run)

Logos — Baxter Covington 5 run (Covington run)

Logos — Gideon Haney 39 interception return (Covington run)

Logos — Lucius Comis 13 run (Covington run)

Logos — George Evans 29 pass from Wilson (Wilson run)

Logos — Covington 77 kickoff return (pass failed)

Logos — Wilson 99 interception return (Dominic Porras run)

Logos — Covington 8 run (Honour Mallery run)

Logos — Jonathan Grauke 55 pass from Joseph Sensing (Sensing run)

Troy — Makhi Durrett 60 pass from Payton Christensen (pass failed)

Troy — Jackson Marone 70 kickoff return (conversion failed)

Potlatch 34, Lapwai 16

LAPWAI — Visiting Potlatch pitched a shutout through the first half en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwai.

Jay Marshall rushed and passed for one touchdown apiece to help the Loggers (4-0, 2-0) build a 34-0 lead before the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3) finally answered off a Joseph Lightfoot kickoff return.

Potlatch 14 8 12 0—34

Lapwai 0 0 8 8—16

Potlatch — Jay Marshall 1 run (Marshall run)

Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 66 punt return (pass failed)

Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 5 run (Ben Johnson run)

Potlatch — Johnson 40 pass from J. Marshall (run failed)

Potlatch — Johnson 26 run (run failed)

Lapwai — Joseph Lightfoot 82 kickoff return (Marcisio Noriega pass from Jereese McCormick)

Lapwai — Noriega 5 pass from McCormick (Julian Barros run)

Prairie 50, Kamiah 38

COTTONWOOD — Dylan Uhlenkott totaled 209 yards and four touchdowns off 25 carries to spearhead a 2A Whitepine League win for Prairie of Cottonwood over visiting Kamiah.

Matt Wemhoff led the defensive effort for the victorious Pirates (2-1, 2-0), notching six tackles including four sacks. Prairie totaled nine sacks as a team, helping to keep Kamiah quarterback David Kludt in check while Pirates quarterback Levi McElroy “commanded a good game,” according to coach Ryan Hasselstrom.

Kludt still connected on four touchdown passes, including three to Everett Oatman, who also ran a kickoff return score for the Kubs (2-2, 2-1). Kamiah totaled six touchdowns to Prairie’s seven, but converted only once from six attempts on two-point plays.

Kamiah 6 6 18 8—38

Prairie 16 12 8 14—50

Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 51 run (Uhlenkott run)

Kamiah — Everett Oatman 46 pass from David Kludt (run failed)

Prairie — Levi McElroy 3 run (Chris Schumacher pass from McElroy)

Prairie — Uhlenkott 1 run (pass failed)

Prairie — Uhlenkott 3 run (pass failed)

Kamiah — Oatman 40 pass from Kludt (run failed)

Kamiah — Oatman 58 pass from Kludt (pass failed)

Prairie — Schumacher 3 run (McElroy run)

Kamiah — Oatman 92 kickoff return (run failed)

Kamiah — Matthew Oatman 28 pass from Kludt (run failed)

Prairie — Uhlenkott 18 run (McElroy run)

Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 15 pass from Kludt (Oatman pass from Kludt)

Prairie — McElroy 2 run (run failed)

Pomeroy 70, Sunnyside Christian 0

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Unbeaten Pomeroy reached the 50-point threshold before halftime and blanked Sunnyside Christian in Southeast 1B League play.

Jett Slusser had 157 yards passing and 74 rushing to total four touchdowns, while Jacob Reisinger had 99 yards and three touchdowns on only four carries for the Pirates (3-0, 2-0).