AREA ROUNDUP: Moscow, Asotin among winners in prep football

ST. MARIES, Idaho — The unbeaten Moscow Bears shut host St. Maries out through the first half en route to a 49-13 nonleague road football victory on Friday.
The Bears (5-0) were anchored on defense by Jericho Pike and Ryle Chaney, the latter of whom had 1 1/2 sacks. Noah Velasco passed for four Moscow touchdowns, two of those off Butch Kiblen receptions, while Keaton Frei made two rushing scores.
Complete scoring plays for St. Maries (0-4) were unavailable.
Moscow 15 21 6 7—49
St. Maries 0 0 6 7—13
Moscow — Butch Kiblen 8 pass from Noah Velasco (Connor Isakson pass from Kiblen)
Moscow — Keaton Frei 15 run (Kiblen kick)
Moscow — Kiblen 33 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)
Moscow — JP Breese 5 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)
Moscow — Isakson 13 pass from Velasco (Kiblen kick)
St. Maries — Unknown (pass failed)
Moscow — Frei 13 run (kick failed)
Moscow — Aiden Prakash 1 run (Austin Mallett kick)
St. Maries — Unkonwn pass from unknown (unknown kick)
Asotin 35, Colfax 13
COLFAX — The hosts notched the first and last touchdowns of the game, but in between that, it was all Asotin in a nonleague victory for the Panthers against Colfax.
Asotin quarterback Cody Ells passed for his team’s first three touchdowns, while Peter Eggleston rushed for 202 yards and had one touchdown apiece off the ground and through the air to help the Panthers (3-0) stay perfect.
Ryker Reed put the host Bulldogs (2-1) ahead with a first-quarter rushing touchdown before things went south for them.
Asotin 7 13 8 7—35
Colfax 7 0 0 6—13
Colfax — Ryker Reed 11 run (Tyler Hough kick)
Asotin — Cody Ells 9 run (Morgan Bunch kick)
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 45 pass from Ells (Bunch kick)
Asotin — Cole Eller 12 pass from Ells (kick failed)
Asotin — Eggleston 39 run (Ells run)
Asotin — Ells 3 run (Bunch kick)
Colfax — John Largent 80 kickoff return (kick blocked)
Bothell 38, Lewiston 10
BOTHELL, Wash. — The Lewiston Bengals dropped a nonleague game against host Bothell.
The loss drops Lewiston’s record to 2-2 on the season.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Kendrick 58, Clearwater Valley 0
KOOSKIA — Maddox Kirkland passed 10-for-15 with 135 yards and four touchdowns to help power undefeated Kendrick in a shutout of 2A Whitepine League foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Cade Silflow and Sawyer Hewett logged one touchdown receiving and one on the ground apiece for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0), who held the Rams (0-4, 0-3) to 132 yards of offense on the day.
Kendrick 8 16 22 12—58
Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Cade Silflow 19 pass from Maddox Kirkland (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Ralli Roetcisoender 11 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Carpenter 35 pass from Kirkland (Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 85 punt return (Cade Silflow pass from Kirkland)
Kendrick — Hewett 20 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Silflow 60 pass from Kirkland (Orion Stewart run)
Kendrick — Stewart 25 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Blake Morgan 13 run (run failed)
Logos 78, Troy 12
TROY — A near end-zone-to-end-zone 99-yard interception return score by Seamus Wilson highlighted a dominant performance as Logos of Moscow blitzed Troy to remain perfect in 2A Whitepine League competition.
The Knights (4-1, 4-0) enjoyed two special teams touchdowns, two interception return touchdowns, and 251 yards rushing as a team in the run-heavy outing. Host Troy (1-4, 0-2) found its feet with a pair of third-and-fourth quarter touchdowns, but it was too little, too late.
Logos 24 24 30 0—78
Troy 0 0 6 6—12
Logos — Ryan Daniels 72 punt return (Seamus Wilson run)
Logos — Wilson 38 run (Wilson run)
Logos — Baxter Covington 5 run (Covington run)
Logos — Gideon Haney 39 interception return (Covington run)
Logos — Lucius Comis 13 run (Covington run)
Logos — George Evans 29 pass from Wilson (Wilson run)
Logos — Covington 77 kickoff return (pass failed)
Logos — Wilson 99 interception return (Dominic Porras run)
Logos — Covington 8 run (Honour Mallery run)
Logos — Jonathan Grauke 55 pass from Joseph Sensing (Sensing run)
Troy — Makhi Durrett 60 pass from Payton Christensen (pass failed)
Troy — Jackson Marone 70 kickoff return (conversion failed)
Potlatch 34, Lapwai 16
LAPWAI — Visiting Potlatch pitched a shutout through the first half en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwai.
Jay Marshall rushed and passed for one touchdown apiece to help the Loggers (4-0, 2-0) build a 34-0 lead before the Wildcats (2-4, 0-3) finally answered off a Joseph Lightfoot kickoff return.
Potlatch 14 8 12 0—34
Lapwai 0 0 8 8—16
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 1 run (Marshall run)
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 66 punt return (pass failed)
Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 5 run (Ben Johnson run)
Potlatch — Johnson 40 pass from J. Marshall (run failed)
Potlatch — Johnson 26 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Joseph Lightfoot 82 kickoff return (Marcisio Noriega pass from Jereese McCormick)
Lapwai — Noriega 5 pass from McCormick (Julian Barros run)
Prairie 50, Kamiah 38
COTTONWOOD — Dylan Uhlenkott totaled 209 yards and four touchdowns off 25 carries to spearhead a 2A Whitepine League win for Prairie of Cottonwood over visiting Kamiah.
Matt Wemhoff led the defensive effort for the victorious Pirates (2-1, 2-0), notching six tackles including four sacks. Prairie totaled nine sacks as a team, helping to keep Kamiah quarterback David Kludt in check while Pirates quarterback Levi McElroy “commanded a good game,” according to coach Ryan Hasselstrom.
Kludt still connected on four touchdown passes, including three to Everett Oatman, who also ran a kickoff return score for the Kubs (2-2, 2-1). Kamiah totaled six touchdowns to Prairie’s seven, but converted only once from six attempts on two-point plays.
Kamiah 6 6 18 8—38
Prairie 16 12 8 14—50
Prairie — Dylan Uhlenkott 51 run (Uhlenkott run)
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 46 pass from David Kludt (run failed)
Prairie — Levi McElroy 3 run (Chris Schumacher pass from McElroy)
Prairie — Uhlenkott 1 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Uhlenkott 3 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 40 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 58 pass from Kludt (pass failed)
Prairie — Schumacher 3 run (McElroy run)
Kamiah — Oatman 92 kickoff return (run failed)
Kamiah — Matthew Oatman 28 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Prairie — Uhlenkott 18 run (McElroy run)
Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 15 pass from Kludt (Oatman pass from Kludt)
Prairie — McElroy 2 run (run failed)
Pomeroy 70, Sunnyside Christian 0
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Unbeaten Pomeroy reached the 50-point threshold before halftime and blanked Sunnyside Christian in Southeast 1B League play.
Jett Slusser had 157 yards passing and 74 rushing to total four touchdowns, while Jacob Reisinger had 99 yards and three touchdowns on only four carries for the Pirates (3-0, 2-0).
Pomeroy 36 14 14 6—70
Sunnyside Christian 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy — Jett Slusser 16 run (Slusser run)
Pomeroy — Slusser 17 run (Kyzer Heres run)
Pomeroy — Boone Schmidt 53 interception return (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 65 run (Schmidt pass from Slusser)
Pomeroy — Reisinger 1 run (Robby Van Vogt pass from Slusser)
Pomeroy — Reisinger 18 run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Schmidt 55 pass from Slusser (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Herres 20 pass from Slusser (Slusser run)
Pomeroy — Reggie Ott 55 interception return (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Ott 16 pass from Vinnie Vecchio (conversion failed)
Deary 54, Timberline 32
WEIPPE — Deary scored 46 points in the first half en route to a 1A Whitepine League win against Timberline of Weippe.
TJ Beyer had seven carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns while adding an interception for the Mustangs (1-3, 1-0).
Nolan Hubbard was 5-of-8 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and had five carries for 55 yards and another score.
Deary 30 16 8 0—54
Timberline 6 6 20 0—32
Deary — TJ Beyer 4 run (Jacob Mechling pass from Nolan Hubbard)
Timberline — Terrin Hueth 6 run (run failed)
Deary — Beyer 5 run (Beyer pass from Hubbard)
Deary — Dawson Bovard 27 run (run failed)
Deary — Blake Clark 30 pass from Hubbard (Beyer run)
Deary — Mechling 20 pass from Hubbard (Hubbard run)
Deary — Beyer 21 run (Mechling pass from Jarrett Keen)
Timberline — Carter Hendren 15 pass from Caleb Marshall (pass failed)
Deary — Hubbard 15 run (Mechling pass from Hubbard)
Timberline — Ares Mabberly 25 pass from Marshall (run failed)
Timberline — Mabberly 72 pass from Marshall (run failed)
Timberline — Hueth 38 pass from Marshall (Mabberly run)
Genesee 38, Lewis County 20
GENESEE — Genesee’s Jackson Banks scored four times in a win over Lewis County in 1A Whitepine League play.
Banks had 150 yards passing and connected with four different receivers to score for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0). Cameron Holmes had 96 yards on the ground and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. Carson Warner-Hall returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and also recorded an interception.
Lewis County falls to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in league.
“Good win against a tough Lewis County team,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said.
Genesee 8 8 14 8—38
Lewis County 0 0 6 14—20
Genesee — Carson Warner-Hall 75 yard kickoff return (Conrad Seubert pass from Jackson Banks)
Genesee — Seubert 7 pass from Banks (Banks run)
Lewis County — Jace Cronce #22 3 run (pass failed)
Genesee — Reggie Granlund 10 pass from Banks (run failed)
Genesee — Noah Bollman 26 pass from Banks (Seubert pass from Banks)
Genesee — Cameron Holmes 45 pass from Banks (Banks run)
Lewis County — unknown 5 run (run successful)
Lewis County — Aiden McLeod #32 1 run (no conversion)
Salmon 8, Orofino 7
SALMON, Idaho — The visiting Maniacs were stopped on fourth down deep in the Savages’ territory late in the fourth quarter to drop a nonleague nailbiter.
Eddie Harrison scored first for Orofino (1-2) in the second quarter.
Salmon (1-3) responded with a 20-yard touchdown run, and a successful two-point conversion made what proved to be the decisive difference.
The Maniacs were down to the 11-yard line late in the game, but were shut down, and the Savages were able to kneel out the victory.
Orofino 0 7 0 0—7
Salmon 0 8 0 0—8
Orofino — Eddie Harrison 3 run (Harrison kick)
Salmon — unknown 20 run (pass successful)
McCall-Donnelly 9, Grangeville 2
MCCALL, Idaho — The Grangeville Bulldogs lost to the McCall-Donnelly Vandals in a nonleague contest.
The Bulldogs took their first loss of the season and their record dropped to 3-1 overall.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
Pullman 103, Clarkston 51
Visiting Pullman fielded the top finisher in all but two events en route to winning a 2A Greater Spokane League dual over Clarkston.
The Greyhounds fielded the first-place finisher in nine of the 11 events contested on the day. They were led by Bree Myers and Hazel Edge, who won two individual races apiece and swam the last two legs of a 200-yard freestyle relay they won with the help of Keira Frichette and Kiara Donolo.
For Clarkston, 200 medley relay team members Addilyn Williams, Hallie Mackleit, Honorae Larreau and Jillian Ledgerwood all swam personal record splits to combine for an upset victory, with Mackleit adding an individual win in the 200 IM.
200 medley relay — 1. Clarkston (Addilyn Williams, Hallie Mackleti, honoraue Larreau, Jillian Ledgerwood), 2:11.40.
200 freestyle — 1. Bree Myers, Pul, 2:15.68; 2. Macklet, Clk, 2:18.97; 3. Myra Boreson, Clk, 2:31.20.
200 individual medley — 1. Mackleit, Clk, 2:31.60; 2. Kiara Donolo, Pul, 2:32.10; 3. Abby Wu, Pul, 2:37.31.
50 freestyle — 1. Keira Frichette, Pul, 29.44; 2. Jane Park, Pul, 30.50; 3. Samantha Richards, Pul, 31.0.
100 butterfly — 1. Hazel Edge, Pul, 1:09.08; 2. Catalina Donolo, Pul, 1:14.58; 3. Vivien Lin, Pul, 1:15.63.
100 freestyle — 1. Myers, Pul, 1:00.70; 2. Maia Cavagnetto, Pul, 1:04.80; 3. Raya Ritter, Pul, 1:08.55.
500 freestyle — 1. C. Donolo, Pul, 5:51.60; 2. Jolene Clark, Pul, 7:03.03; 3. Williams, Clk, 7:10.48.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (Frichette, K. Donolo, Myers, Edge), 1:54.20.
100 backstroke — 1. Park, Pul, 1:15.05; 2. Boreson, Clk, 1:18.24; 3. Mia Sexton, Clk, 1:25.60.
100 breaststroke — 1. Edge, Pul, 1:14.01; 2. K. Donolo, Pul, 1:16.80; 3. Wu, Pul, 1:22.45.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (Lin, Clark, Park, Cavagnetto), 4:33.10.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Orofino earns third straight sweep
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The Orofino Maniacs swept Priest River 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 in a 3A Central Idaho League match.
Rilee Diffin and Kennedy Coleman had three aces each for Orofino (4-1, 2-1), which totaled 10 aces as a team. Diffin added eight kills and Coleman had 13 digs, while Livia Johnson provided 22 assists for the Maniacs.
JV — Priest River def. Orofino 25-16, 25-20, 15-9.
Nezperce sweeps Salmon River
NEZPERCE — The host Nighthawks swept Salmon River of Riggins with three identical set scores in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 nonleague victory.
Nezperce (3-5) served at a 96% conversion rate in an “all-around team effort” performance, according to coach Jennifer Lux.
JV — Nezperce def. New Meadows
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors make it five in a row
Lewis-Clark State extended its winning streak to five matches with a 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over Oregon Tech in a Cascade Conference contest at home.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar (22) and Taylor Boyce (20) led the Warriors (9-3, 6-1) in kills.
It is the first time two LC State players recorded 20 or more kills in the same match since 2022.
Esther Kailiponi had 29 assists and Natany Felix Guimaraes had 25 digs.
WSU swept by LBSU
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Washington State closed out nonconference play with a loss to Long Beach State 25-20, 25-14, 25-11.
Katy Ryan had 13 kills for the Cougars (5-4). Italia Bernal had 22 assists.
Vandals lose in three
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Idaho Vandals opened the Spartan Classic with a loss to West Georgia with identical set scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-18.
Taylor Brickey and Zuzanna Wieczorek led Idaho (1-9) with nine kills.
Natalia Wielgus had 21 assists.