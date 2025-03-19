AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman boys soccer grabs a 9-0 win

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — During their 2A Greater Spokane League boys soccer match against Rogers of Spokane, the Pullman Greyhounds dominated offensively while holding the visiting Pirates to only two shots in a 9-0 victory on Tuesday.
Clarens Dollin scored three goals and assisted one for Pullman (4-0, 2-0). Marcelo Romero scored two goals, Owen Schulenberger and Isaiah Bischoff each scored one and assisted one.
After a relatively quiet two-score first half, the Hounds exploded out of intermission with seven more goals.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 2 7—9
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Adi Alshuwayhi), 24th.
Pullman — Owen Schulenberger (Clarens Dolllin), 31st.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Isaiah Bischoff), 43rd.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 46th.
Pullman — Marcelo Romero, 57th.
Pullman — Marcelo Romero (Diego Amado Ariza), 63rd.
Pullman — Diego Amado Ariza (Owen Schulenberger), 68th.
Pullman — Isaiah Bischoff, PK, 81st.
Pullman — Matteo Rehwaldt (Nick Neville), 83rd.
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 14. Saves — Rogers: Powell 6; Pullman: Milo Wexler 2.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston 12-10, Sandpoint 1-2
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Lewiston Bengals won both games in their season-opening softball doubleheader against the host Sandpoint Bulldogs on Tuesday.
The scorelines read 12-1 and 10-2, with the first game ending after six innings via mercy rule.
Lewiston’s Ashland Schnell had seven total hits on the day and nine total RBI, including six in the second game. She also pitched the second game and allowed two runs with eight strikeouts.
Jenna Barney pitched well, allowing one run in five innings, and totaled eight strikeouts for the Bengals (2-0).
GAME 1
Lewiston 202 053—12 15 1
Sandpoint 000 100—1 5 2
Jenna Barney, Hailey Robins (6) and Laila Hernandez; Marlee Stevens and Avery Inge. W — Barney; L — Stevens.
Lewiston hits — Ashland Schnell 3 (2 2B), Darby Litchfield 3, Beccah Hogaboam 3, Jenna Barney 2 (HR) (2B), Taren Nuxoll 2 (2B), Anna Ready (2B), Ava Thorson.
Sandpoint hits — Emma Kohl (2B), Marlee Stevens, Arah Stephens, Candace Skibitsky, Abi Miller.
———
GAME 2
Lewiston 102 013 3—10 14 1
Sandpoint 101 000 0—2 5 5
Ashland Schnell, Hailey Robins (7) and Laila Hernandez; Bailey Wilson and Avery Inge. W — Schnell; L — Wilson.
Lewiston hits — Ashland Schnell 4 (2B), Jenna Barney 3, Anna Ready 2, Ava Thorson (2B), Darby Litchfield, Mayonna Miller, Laila Hernandez, Corinna Scoville.
Sandpoint hits — Teagan Newsom (2B), Bailey Wilson, Abi Miller, Arah Stephens, Avery Inge.
Orofino 24, Moscow 11
Making their season debut in a game held at Lewiston’s Airport Park, the Maniacs punched above their weight for a nonleague win over Moscow.
Orofino had three players register three hits and two players with two. The Maniacs’ Maddy Waters hit two doubles and had five RBI, while teammate Rilee Diffin hit the only home run in the game and had four RBI on three hits.
Orofino’s offense was firing on all cylinders and only had one inning with no runs scored.
Orofino 063 611 7—24 15 3
Moscow 311 023 1—11 11 5
Kennedy Coleman, Reece Deyo (7) and Rilee Diffin; Ella McCallie, Taylor Williams (4) and Madi Hennrich Reagan Hurley, Sammy Pfiffner. W — Coleman; L — McCallie.
Orofino hits — Rilee Diffin 3 (HR), Kennedy Coleman 3 (2B) (3B), Brynnlee Hanna 3, Maddy Waters 2 (2 2B), Sady Olive 2, Paige Deyo (2B), Sierra Tondevold.
Moscow hits — Sammy Pfiffner 3 (2 2B), Alazne Espy 2, Ella McCallie 2, Sadie Newlan, Madi Hennrich, Katelyn Swam, Abbriella Dulin.
Grangeville 17, Kendrick 3
JULIAETTA — Addisyn Vanderwall totaled four hits, including two home runs and a double with seven RBI, in the Bulldogs’ win over the Tigers.
Grangeville took immediate control of the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Kalli Klement started the game and only let three runs score with five strikeouts. Adalei Lefebvre pitched two innings and did not allow a single run to score.
Makenna York, Lefebvre and Mikaela Klement each had two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Grangeville 940 22—17 15 1
Kendrick 030 00—3 8 1
Kalli Klement, Adalei Lefebvre (4) and Kinzley Adams; Hayden Kimberling and Karmen Griffin. W — Klement; L — Kimberling.
Grangeville hits — Addisyn Vanderwall 4 (2 HR) (2B), Madalyn Green 3, Lefebvre 2 (HR) (2B), Mikela Klement 2 (HR), Siena Wagner(2B), Kinzley Adams, Makenna York (2B), Autumn Long.
Kendrick hits — Ashna Casto 2 (2B), Brehlynn Clemenhagen 2, Lily Hanson, Hayden Kimberling, Karmen Griffin, Ciel Sattler.
Potlatch 35, Lewis County 11
NEZPERCE — The Loggers needed just three innings to dispatch Lewis County by mercy rule in their season opener.
Potlatch recorded 15 hits led by Maddie Smith with four, including a double, and Kylie Heitstuman with three, including a pair of doubles.
Heitstuman also scored four runs and had four RBI.
Lewis County was led by Audrey Warren with two hits, a run and an RBI.
Potlatch (16)4(15)—35 15 1
Lewis County 0(11)0— 11 3 9
Brieanna Winther, Maddie Smith (2), Reese Lusby (2) and Olivia Smith; Raylie Warren, Paityn Ralstin (1) and Reagan Mosman.
Potlatch hits — Maddie Smith 4 (2B), Kylie Heitstuman 3 (2 2B), Jaida Andres 2 (2B), Elena Vowels 2, Lusby, O. Smith, Rylee Tucker, Kinsey VanDyke.
Lewis County hits — Audrey Warren 2, R. Warren.
Prairie 31, Lapwai 11
LAPWAI — In the season-opener for both teams, Prairie of Cottonwood erupted for 31 runs in just five innings to top Whitepine League foe Lapwai.
Prairie had 16 runs scored in the first inning and did not go a single inning without scoring at least two runs.
Pirate freshman Zoey Behler had three hits in her first career high school game.
Meanwhile, Kaylie Lockett hit a double and a triple and had three RBI.
Prairie (16)42 54—31 10 2
Lapwai 353 00—11 5 2
K. Lockett, H. Rowland (4), and K. Forsmann; K. Padilla, J. Picard (5) R. Aurther. W — Lockett; L — Padilla.
Pairie hits— Z. Behler 3, K. Lockett 2 (2B) (3B), E. Schlader 2, K. Forsmann, H. Rowland.
Lapwai hits — J. Picard, C. Picard, P. Post, A. Tom, J. Wilson.
River View 18-22, Asotin 5-4
ASOTIN — The Panthers lost both games in their doubleheader against visiting River View of Kennewick.
Asotin was unable to get its offense going, losing the daily total of runs to 40-9.
Kiera Nielson pitched the first game and gave up 18 runs. Georgia Schaefer gave up 14 in the second game.
Kaydence Mathews of River View had eight hits on the day, with six doubles and one home run.
GAME 1
Riverview 2(11)3 20—18 22 0
Asotin 022 10—5 8 0
Kaydence Mathews and Courtney Morris; Kiera Nielson and Georgia Schaefer. W — Mathews; L — Nielson.
Riverview hits — Kaydence Mathews 4 (3 2B), Kyia Miles 4 (2 2B), Lily Holt 4 (3B), Danika Koch 3 (HR) (2 2B), Courtney Morris 3 (2B), Lauren Overstreet 2, Reyna Caballero (2B), Bree Stacy.
Asotin hits — Jayne Crockett 2 (2B), Georgia Schaefer 2 (2B), Avery Triplett 2, Leilani Koehler 2.
———
GAME 2
Riverview 474 16—22 25 0
Asotin 100 03—4 12 0
Bryanna Denbow and Bree Stacy; Georgia Schaefer, Brooklyn Hall (3), Payton Appleford (5) and Maddi Lathrop. W — Denbow; L — Schaefer.
Riverview hits — Brekkyn Ward 5 (2B), Kaydence Mathews 4 (HR) (3 2B), Danika Koch 4 (2 HR) (3B), Courney Morris 4, Taylor Russell 3 (3B) (2B), Bree Stacy 2, Lauren Overstreet 2 (2B), Lily Holt (2B).
Asotin hits — Leilani Koehler 2, Georgia Schaefer 2 (2 2B), Kiera Nielson 2 (2B), Maddi Lathrop 2 (2B), Jayne Crockett (2B), Isabella Dougan, Elizabeth Alicea, Payton Appleford.
Northwest Christian 9, Colfax 3
SPOKANE — Colfax was unable to keep up with the offensive output from Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.
It was a close game for much of the matchup, but Northwest Christian took control at the middle of the game, scoring 3 runs in the fourth and sixth innings and one in the fifth inning.
Bulldogs’ Kirsten Akesson pitched most of the game allowing 6 runs but also had two hits including a home run.
Colfax 101 001 0—3 8 5
Northwest Christian 110 313 x—9 13 2
Kirsten Akesson, Marchele McNeilly (6) and Grace Jones; Katie Corriell and Abbie Strandy. W — Corriell; L — Akesson
Colfax hits — Kirsten Akesson 2 (HR), Riley Hennigar 2 (2B), Brenna Gilchrist, Ava Swan, Ainslee Imler, Grace Jones.
Northwest Christian hits — Katie Corriell 4 (2B), Chlarice Carey 3, Sophie Koutecky 2 (2B), Amy Corriell, Abbie Strandy, Micah Wells, Aidan Ainsworth.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Sandpoint 8-2, Lewiston 5-3
The Bengals bounced back from their first defeat of the season to achieve a split in a 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against the visiting Bulldogs.
The first game went an extra inning, in which the Bulldogs were able to score three runs to top Lewiston (4-1).
The second game was a more defensive affair with a total of five hits. River Stamper was able to gather two hits and added a double for Lewiston.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 100 202 03—8 6 3
Lewiston 200 000 30—5 5 5
Jesse Turner, Parker Reichart (7) and Coleman Inge; Zack Bambacigno, Jayden Eslund (4), Luke Crosby (7), Austin Topp (8) and Peyton Bonebreak. W — Reichart; L — Topp.
Sandpoint hits — Jessie Turner 2, Mason Little (2B), Andrew Lehman, Parker Reichart, Coleman Inge.
Lewiston hits — Jackson Casey (2B), Tucker Green (2B), Guy Krasselt, Keatan Phillips, Brighton Schumacher.
———
GAME 2
Sandpoint 010 000 1—2 2 4
Lewiston 000 201 x—3 3 4
Dallen Williams, Brennan Shaw (5) and Coleman Inge; Dallas Richardson, Jaxon Holthaus (4), Grady Peterson (6) and River Stamper. W — Holthaus; L — Williams
Sandpoint hits — Soren Caprio, Brennan Shaw.
Lewiston hits — River Stamper 2 (2B), Brighton Schumacher.
Kendrick 5, Grangeville 2
JULIAETTA — Maddox Kirkland had two hits and two RBI in the Tigers’ win over the Bulldogs.
The Kendrick pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts and only allowed the two Grangeville runs in the seventh inning.
Xavier Carpenter had the only extra-base hit in the game — a double.
Grangeville 000 000 2—2 3 3
Kendrick 003 101 x—5 4 1
Trayven Sickels, Talum Brown (4) and Thayn Williams; Nate Kimberling, Hudson Kirkland (4), Ralli Roetcisoender (7) and Maddox Kirkland. W — Kimberling; L — Sickels.
Grangeville hits — Troy Long, JT Jackson, Tayden Wassmuth.
Kendrick hits — Maddox Kirkland 2, Xavier Carpenter (2B), Hudson Kirkland.
Prairie 14, Pomeroy 5
POMEROY — Phil Schwartz highlighted the day for Prairie of Cottonwood, totaling four hits with a double and two RBI while pitching 2 1/3 innings to lead his team to victory in an extra-innings all-Pirate nonleague clash.
Jake Quintal and Collin Ray also had two RBI.
Prairie 101 021 09—14 11 2
Pomeroy 020 030 00—5 4 4
Devon Poxleiner, Phil Schwartz (3), Levi McElroy (5), Jake Quintal (8) and Jake Quintal, Devon Poxleiner (8); Nolan Newberg, Jett Slusser (4), Gunner Magill (8) and Conrad Nelson. W — McElroy; L — Magill.
Prairie hits —Phil Schwartz 4 (2B), Carter Shears, Jake Quintal, Devon Poxleitner, Chris Schumacher, Kade Quintal, Max Rehder, Collin Ray.
Pomeroy hits — Gunner Magill, Cesar Morphin, Lincoln Lovgren, Nolan Newberg.
Asotin 5-6, River View 2-1
ASOTIN — The Panthers took both games in a season-opening doubleheader against visiting River View of Kennewick.
In the first game, Asotin’s Cody Ells pitched for six innings and gathered 13 strikeouts. He only allowed one hit and one run to be scored.
In the second game, Jacob Dugan had four RBI for the Panthers (2-0). The pitching only allowed one run through seven innings, led by AJ Olerich’s six inning outing.
“Great pitching all day long,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “A pretty good opener for us.”
GAME 1
Riverview 000 100 1—2 2 5
Asotin 100 040 x—5 4 5
Dre Diamond, Karson Rawlings (5) and Hyatt Clark; Cody Ells, Cooper Thomas (7) and Sam Hall. W — Ells; L — Diamond.
Riverview hits — Dre Diamond, Hyatt Clark.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells, Chase Engle, Morgan Bunch, Sawyer Biery.
———
GAME 2
Riverview 000 001 0—1 3 3
Asotin 210 012 x—6 7 1
Logan Harper, Zack Benton (4) and Hyatt Clark; AJ Olerich, Cooper Thomas (7) and Jacob Dougan. W — Olerich; L — Harper
Riverview hits — Dre Diamond 2 (2B), Karson Rawlings.
Asotin hits — AJ Olerich 2 (2B), Jacob Dougan 2 (2B), Cody Ells, Chase Engle, Cooper Thomas.
Potlatch at Nezperce rescheduled
NEZPERCE — Tuesday’s scheduled game between Potlatch at Nezperce was postponed due to player availability issues on the Nighthawks’ side.
The game has been rescheduled to form the first half of a doubleheader in Potlatch on April 11.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Clarkston 5, North Central 2
SPOKANE — Gabie Mills led the Bantams with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while the pairing of Ella Leavitt and Preslee Dempsey pulled out a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (4) No. 1 doubles battle to help Clarkston open its 2A Greater Spokane League campaign with a team dual victory over North Central of Spokane.
Leavitt and Dempsey’s match lasted 2 hours, 45 minutes, and saw them rally from a 4-1 deficit in the third set. The Bantams (2-0, 1-0) swept all four singles matches on the day, with Kira Ruckdashel delivering a near-whitewash at 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 position.
Singles — Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Ava Dalton 6-1, 6-1; Rachel Gall, Clk, def. Lydia Edmondson 2-0, ret.; Daniella Lucas, Clk, def. Elizabeth Karazhova 6-4, 6-3; Kira Ruckdashel, Clk, def. Annora Mahnke 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey, Clk, def. Abby Liezen/Emma Pell 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (4); Abi Spencer/Mila Johnson, NC, def. Laney Augir/Bianca Boreson 6-3, 6-1; Riley Schallock/Adjia Kaweme, NC, def. Laela Leavitt/Elise McManigle 6-4, 7-6.
Pullman 6, Gonzaga Prep 1
SPOKANE — Traveling Pullman dominantly swept singles competition and took two hard-fought doubles contests to defeat larger-division opponent Gonzaga Prep in a nonleague dual.
Rhoda Wang, Diana Gutierrez, Amy Fugh and Bynnley Jacobs conceded a combined total of only seven games across their four singles matches, rapidly clinching the dual.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Daun Park and Azriah Seeber rallied from an early deficit to prevail 7-5, 6-2 for the Hounds (1-1) in what Pullman coach Dan Vollmer called “the match of the day.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Devyn Pirwrez 6-0, 6-1;Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Jane Schlegel 6-0, 6-1; Amy Fugh, Pul, def. Michaela Quinn 6-0, 6-3; Brynnley Jacobs, Pul, def. Makenna Merlino 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Daun Park/Azriah Seeber, Pul, def. Emma Sandberg/Molly Davidson 7-5, 6-2; Emma Gee/Geneveve Meany, GP, def. Emerson Tippett/Shanelle Tran 6-1, 6-2; Katelyn Schroeder/Retal Adbellatiffe, Pul, def. Arlene Alvaraz/June West 6-3, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clarkston 6, North Central 1
The Bantams kicked off their 2A Greater Spokane League campaign with a near-sweep against visiting North Central of Spokane, led by twin 6-0, 6-1 performances from No. 1 singles player Cody Whittle and No. 1 doubles pairing Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost.
Clarkston (2-0, 1-0) recorded straight-sets victories in six of the dual’s seven contests, with Cody’s cousin Alex Whittle at No. 2 singles and the No. 3 doubles pairing of Ryle Combs with Brenton Wolf each adding another 6-0 set. The Bantams’ lone defeat came in a closely contested No. 2 doubles match.
Singles — Cody Whittle, Clk, def. Gabriel Duenas 6-0, 6-1; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Noah Walter 6-0, 6-3; Chase Meyer, Clk, def. Zach Gagne 6-1, 6-4; Cole McKenzie, Clk, def. Max Burns 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Haven Morfin/Hudson Frost, Clk, def. Makai Love/Mavin Cojoch 6-0, 6-1; Griffin Prim/Liam Johnson, NC, def. Avery Bostrom/Markus Ellenwood 7-5, 6-4; Ryle Combs/Brenton Wolf, Clk, def. Carter Harris/Zach Gronwold 6-3, 6-0.
Gonzaga Prep 4, Pullman 3
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds twice came within a single bounce of a ball of bringing down larger-division standout Gonzaga Prep in a nonleague team dual, but it was ultimately not to be.
Four of the day’s seven matches went the distance after the first two sets were split. Reed Newell delivered the Hounds’ lone straight-set win, avenging a loss to the Bullpups’ Jack Bragg from last year with a 6-3, 6-1 showing.
The dual came down to a grueling No. 4 singles encounter in which Quincy Hawreliak had two match points to clinch the overall victory for Pullman (1-1) — the second of those ending in an extended net exchange eventually won by Gonzaga Prep’s Cian Dougherty. Dougherty held two match points of his own before closing things out on the third try when a Hawreliak shot sat up on top of the tape before falling on his side. The final scoreline read 7-6 (7), 6-7 (2), 14-12 in the Bullpup player’s favor.
Singles — Tiernan Waggoner, GP, def. Nathan Sutton 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Jack Bragg 6-3, 6-1; Kai Van Vurler, GP, def. Daniel Schertenleib 6-0, 6-2; Cian Dougherty, GP, def. Quincy Hawreliak 7-6 (7), 6-7 (2), 14-12.
Doubles — Mir Park/Lysander Elgar, Pul, def. Ethan Hatzke/Nolan Lemberg 6-0, 6-7 (2), 6-2; Svanik Bose/Charles Liu, Pul, def. Tanner Bergstedt/Spencer Bergstedt 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Dylan Lee/Mason Hatzke, GP, def. Matthew Yan/Nathan Yan 6-3, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Kubs, Pirates notch victories
KAMIAH — The host Kubs had a dominant boys team title showing while Prairie of Cottonwood reigned supreme among girls programs in the Kamiah Meet held at Bob Squires Sports Complex.
On the boys side, Kamiah recorded first-place finishes in nine of 19 events, with the Kubs’ Jack Engledow, Everett Oatman, David Kludt and Gavin Schoening all posting individual wins and contributing to relay victories.
Mia Anderson, Faith Cash and Raegan Brannan led the Pirate girls to victory with event wins.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 219; 2. Prairie 90.5; 3. Lewiston 84.5; 4. Orofino 80.5; 5. Nezperce 36; 6. Kootenai 32; 7. Clearwater Valley 28; 8. Timberline 26.5; 9. Highland 17.
100 — 1. Jake Scott, Oro, 12.11; 2. Riley Krause, Kam, 12.17; 3. Marcus Langner, High, 12.50.
200 — 1. Marcus Langner, High, 25.99; 2. Nathan Weber, Pra, 26.22; 3. Mike Nyman, Koo, 26.25.
400 — 1. Levi Gehring, Pra, 58.82; 2. Caden Armbrust, Pra, 58.91; 3. Noah Johnson, Nez, 59.66.
800 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:13.47; 2. Armbrust, Pra, 2:19.84; 3. Renin Jackson, Lew, 2:21.62.
1,600 — 1. Lucas Clements, Lew, 4:57.58; 2. Phineas Fitch, Pra, 5:24.89; 3. Blayne Mosman, Nez, 5:33.56.
3,200 — 1. Clements, Lew, 10:35.91; 2. Manuel Mendez, Tim, 10:53.87; 3. Fitch, Pra, 11:25.47.
110 hurdles — 1. Julian Lentz, Lew, 22.81.
300 hurdles — 1. Everett Oatman, Kam, 45.52; 2. David Kludt, Kam, 45.62; 3. Todd Roberts, Kam, 48.49.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Rylan Skinner, Roberts, Gavin Schoening, Angel Gonzales), 50.52; 2. Lewiston, 55.13; 3. Prairie, 56.71.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Schoening, Kludt, Lawson Landmark, Engledow), 1:41.98; 2. Nezperce, 1:45.69; 3. Kootenai, 1:49.40.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Schoening, Engledow, E. Oatman, Kludt), 4:21.02.
1,600 medley relay — 1. Kamiah (Engledow, Roberts, Tomas Gonzalez, Landmark), 5:27.29.
Shot put — 1. Leighton Davis, CV, 40-3; 2. Skinner, Kam, 40-2; 3. Edward Harrison, ORo, 39-3.
Discus — 1. Kludt, Kam, 128-0; 2. Davis, CV, 124-5; 3. Kaleb Kessinger, Oro, 120-3 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Skinner, Kam, 115-6; 2. Kessinger, Oro, 106-5; 3. Hayden Richardson, Tim, 99-0.
High jump — 1. Hyson Scott, CV, 5-8; 2. Landmark, Kam, 5-8; 3. Dillon Lockart, Kam, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Schoening, Kam, 11-0; 2. Roberts, Kam, 11-0; 3. Cayuse Haynes-Miller, Oro, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Jake Scott, Oro, 37-8 1/2; 2. Jayden Wittman, Lew, 36-6 1/2; 3. Justice Richardson, Tim, 36-3.
Triple jump — 1. J. Scott, Oro, 37-8 1/2; 2. Wittman, Lew, 36-6 1/2; 3. Richardson, Tim, 36-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 112.5; 2. Lewiston 105; 3. Kamiah 91.5; 4. Nezperce 72; 5. Timberline 66; 7. Orofino 47; 8. Clearwater Valley 32; 9. Highland 10.
100 — 1. Avery Lux, Nez, 13.71; 2. Jada Shilling, CV, 14.13; 3. Harlee Harris, Tim, 14.31.
200 — 1. Mia Anderson, Pra, 28.32; 2. Lux, Nez, 29-60; 3. Chloe Way, Lew, 30.05.
400 — 1. Aubree Lux, Nez, 1:08.32; 2. Anderson, Pra, 1:08.66; 3. Raegan Cahill, Lew, 1:09.78.
800 — 1. Faith Cash, Pra, 3:07.71; 2. Meila Johnson, Nez, 3:10.95; 3. Elise Godfrey, Lew, 3:43.11.
1,600 — 1. Ali Van Mullem, Lew, 6:35.33; 2. Cash, Pra, 7:04.90; 3. Ella McLeod, Pra, 7:38.44.
3,200 — 1. Nya Bonner, Tim, 13:37.86; 2. Evelyn Ward, CV, 13:45.31; 3. Van Mullem, Lew, 13:50.30.
100 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 18.10; 2. Anderson, Pra, 18.20; 3. Tyla Dittman, Koo, 19.64.
300 hurdles — 1. Reagan Brannan, Pra, 56.07; 2. Rilee Henderson, Oro, 1:04.69.
400 relay — 1. Nezperce (Abigail Duuck, Avery Lux, Elizabeth Duuck, Aubree Lux), 56.60; 2. Kamiah, 58.40; 3. Timberline, 59.81.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Audrey Brown, Hannah Wyatt, Audrey Puckett, Hope Michaelson), 2:17.57.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie B (names unavailable), 4:52.14; 2. Prairie A, 4:59.41.
800 medley relay — 1. Timberline (Kathryn Anderson, Harris, Hayden Traylor, Bonner), 2:14.85; 2. Kootenai, 2:25.80.
Shot put — 1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 32-10; 2. Sarah Quigley, Lew, 30-4; 3. Realynn Weddle, Kam, 27-7.
Discus — 1. Kessinger, Oro, 106-3 1/2; 2. Quigley, Lew, 96-7; 3. Iva Hugo, Koo, 81-1.
Javelin — 1. Stuivenga, Kam, 81-8; 2. Harris, Tim, 80-6; 3. Quigley, Lew, 77-7.
High jump — 1. Puckett, Kam, 4-8; 2. Jamie Binder, Tim, 4-6; 3. Olivia Storm, Lew, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Dittman, Koo, 8-0; 2. Blake Uhlenkott, Pra, 8-0; T3. Stuivenga, Kam, 7-0; T3. Alli Rambo, Pra, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Kessinger, Oro, 15-0; 2. Au. Lux, Nez, 14-4; 3. Av. Lux, Nez, 14-2.
Triple jump — 1. Kessinger, Oro, 32-2 1/2; 2. Bonner, Tim, 29-0; 3. Cassidy Thomson, Tim, 26-11.
Two Vikings strike gold in Spokane
SPOKANE — Garfield-Palouse’s Kyra Brantner and Elena Flansburg won a combined three individual events to highlight Viking performers at the Highlander Jamboree at Shadle Park High School.
Brantner took first in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.92 seconds and the 200 in 27.61. Flansburg won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches.
On the boys side, Gar-Pal’s Liam Cook impressed with second place in the discus (115 feet) and fourth place in the 400 (57.71). Brendan Snekvik finished second in the 800 meters in 2:06.74 and third in the 1,600 in 4:42.22.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Hounds toward front of the pack
Pullman took fourth in team scoring from a field of 10 behind an 81-stroke performance from the duo of Faith Sampson and Emma Bobo in the Clarkston Girls Scramble tournament held at Bryden Canyon Golf Club.
Gonzaga Prep took first overall, while host Clarkston was ninth.
The event was contested in a “two-person team scramble” format, with players pairing up to complete the course together. Each school’s top three pairs contributed to its overall team score.
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga Prep 237; 2. West Valley 248; 3. Freeman 262; 4. Pullman 270; 5. Mt. Spokane 274; 6. Mead unknown; 7. Cheney unknown; 8. Lewis & Clark unknown; 9. Clarkston unknown; 10. Lakeside unknown.
Top individuals — T1. Reece Fix/Emma Allen, GP, 77; Melia Cerenzia/Lauryn Baudl, WV.
Pullman individuals — Faith Sampson/Emma Bobo, 81; Alanis Bobo/Adrian Lavine, 95; Belle Brinkman/Caragh Clark, 94.
Clarkston individuals — Lincoln Curtis/Jordan Davis, 99; Janae Davis/Amara Brotonov, 100; Abby Robeson/Phoebe Wright, 101.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs eighth at Thunderbird tourney
TUCSON, Ariz. — Junior Sam Renner shot a 3-under par 68 in the final round to tie for ninth among individuals and lead Washington State to an eighth-place team finish in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate meet held at Tucson Country Club.
Renner, whose second round Monday was halted by darkness with one hole remaining, finished that round with a birdie before opening his final round with another birdie. He would climb 22 spots over the day to crack the top 10.
Team scores — 1. Arizona 867; 2. Long Beach State 868; 3. Utah 870; 4. California 875; 5. New Mexico State 878; 6. Mississippi State 882; 7. Wyoming 886; 8. Washington State 889; 9. UTEP 894; 10. Oregon State 904; 11. Wichita State 913; 12. Northern Illinois 920; 13. Hawaii 922.
WSU individuals — T9. Sam Renner 217; T25. Drayton Joseph 223; T25. Garrett Harrison 223; T62. Dylan Burcham 233; T62. Ben Borgida 233.