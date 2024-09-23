AREA ROUNDUP

A five-hit showing from Ike George in Game 2 highlighted the day as the No. 24 Lewis-Clark State Warriors swept visiting Cascade Conference rival Corban in a baseball doubleheader on Friday at Harris Field.

The first game ended 15-5 by mercy rule after seven innings, while the second had a final tally of 11-5.

In the first game, Jakob Marquez launched two home runs and tallied five RBI for LC State (12-7, 9-2), while Charlie Updegrave had three hits including a double and drove in two.

George’s five Game 2 hits from six at-bats included a home run and two doubles, combining to drive in three. The Warriors have now won six straight games since starting their season 6-7.

LC State wraps up the Cascade Conference series with Corban in another doubleheader starting today at noon back at Harris Field.

GAME 1

LC State 000 740 4—15 15 4

Corban 001 210 1— 5 8 0

Canfield, Sullivan (6) and Ephan; Shaffer, Pedronan (5), Henderson (5), Gould (7) and Miyazawa.

Corban hits — Elliott 2 , Clay (HR), Owens (2B), Gross, Miyazawa, Mertlich, Gutierrez.

LCSC hits — Updegrave 3 (2 2B), Marquez 2 (2 HR), Madariaga 2 (2B), Affholter 2 (2B), Karagiannopoulos 2, Ephan (HR), Sheward (3B), Nelson (2B), Signorellli.

———

GAME 2

LC State 112 220 300—11 13 3

Corban 003 002 000— 5 5 1

Williamson, Cloud (6) and Marquez; Gonzalez, Young (5), Boe (8) and Hubbard. W — Williamson; L — Gonzalez.

Lewis-Clark State hits — George 5 (2 2B) (HR), Sheward 2 (2B), Updegrave 2 (HR) (2B), Marquez 2 (2B), Bevacqua (2B), Karagiannopoulos (2B).

Corban hits — Clay 3 (HR), Miyazawa (2B), Hubbard (2B).

Air Force 15, Washington State 14

PUEBLO, Colo. — WSU dRopped it’s Mountain West Confernce opener after Air Force scored 5 runs in the eighth inning.

The Cougars (5-13) collected a season-high 18 hits and scored a season-high 14 runs as four separate WSU players recored multiple hit-games.

Freshman Ollie Obenour had his first career five-hit showing, which was the first for the Cougs since 2023 and the 29th in program history. Obenour drove in two runs, Max Hartman drove in three runs on four hits and Ricco Longo drove in three runs on three hits. Luke Thiele finished with two hits and two RBI.

WSU will continue its series against Air Force today at noon at Rawlings Field in Pueblo, Colo.

WSU 251 030 030—14 18 2

Air Force 122 140 05x—15 16 2

Griffin Smith, Jake Tedesco (6), Luke Meyers (9) and Will Cresswell; Dylan Rogers, Davis Rhyne (2), Josh Shropshire (3), Joey Collier (5), Charlie Russell (8), Sam Hentges (8), Patrick Davidson (9) and Walker Zapp. W — Hentges ; L — Meyers.

WSU hits — Ollie Obenour 5 (3B, 2B), Max Hartman 4 (3B), Ricco Longo 3, Luke Thiele 2 (2B), Ryan Skjonsby (2B), Logan Johnstone, Gavin Roy, Jonah Shull.

Air Force hits — Alex Adams 3 (2B), Zach Peters 3 (HR) (2B), Luke Elmore 2 (2 HR), TJ Oster 2 ( HR), Walker Zapp 2 (HR), Christian Taylor 2 (2B), Tripp Garrish, Landon Boyd.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho 7, Weber State 0

MOSCOW — The Vandals won their ninth-consecutive team dual and second consecutive sweep, handling Big Sky Conference foe Weber State at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

Idaho (11-2) started things off taking two of three sets to earn the doubles point.

The Vandals then won every singles match. Diana Khaydarshina led the way with a 6-1, 6-1 result at No. 1 singles, while Selin Sepken shut out her competitor 6-0, 6-0, and Annabel Davis and Naomi Schraeder battled through three-setters.

Doubles — Jessica Hill/Sydney Schnell, WS, def. Lena Beckx/Ida Johansson 6-4; Valentina Rodas/Naomi Schraeder, UI, def. Cindy Li/Savannah Johnson 6-4; Diana Khaydarshina/Hanna Koprowska, UI def. Aleks Bozinovska/Alicia Morales 6-3.

Singles — Khaydarshina, UI, def. Schnell 6-1, 6-1; Annabel Davis, UI, def. Li 6-0, 2-6, 6-1; Koprowska, UI, def. Hill 6-1, 6-3; Schraeder, UI def. Morales 6-2, 7-6(1), 10-6; Rodas, UI, def. Johnson 6-1, 6-3; Selin Sepken, UI, def. Bozinovska 6-0, 6-0.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Cougar advances to hurdles final

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Washington State redshirt senior Micaela De Mello matched her personal best in the 60-meter hurdles semifinal on Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, advancing to today’s final.

De Mello’s time of 8.00 seconds is only one one-hundredth of a second off the school record.

On the men’s side, Cougar freshman Evans Kurui finished 10th in the mens 5,000 meters. Mason Lawyer was the only Coug competing in mulitple events Friday. He finished 14th in the 60, and in the 200 he was third in his heat and 10th overall.

De Mello will be running the 60-meter hurdles final at 12:40 p.m. today.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Orofino 14, Kellogg 0

OROFINO — Aiden Olive pitched a shutout, Hunter Gamble recorded two hits and scored three runs and the Maniacs beat Kellogg in five innings to open the season.

Olive pitched five innings, racked up 11 strikeouts and no walks and hit a triple to lead Orofino to the win.

Eight Maniacs recorded hits and eight drew walks to send 14 runs across home plate.

A battery for Kellogg was not available at press time.

Kellogg 000 00— 0 0 6

Orofino 253 40—14 9 0

Aiden Olive and Hunter Gamble.

Kellogg hits — None.

Orofino hits — Gamble 2 (2B), Olive (3B), Jake Runia (2B), Jaeger Tondevold, Quinton Naranjo, Blake Barlow, Nicholas Bonner, Tyler Zumpe.

Potlatch 10, Timberlake 7

Opening their season with a game moved from Potlatch to Lewiston’s Clearwater Park due to weather conditions, the Loggers rallied from 5-0 down to top larger-division opponent Timberlake of Spirit Lake.

Waylan Marshall led the way at bat with two doubles for Potlatch, while the Loggers’ starting pitcher Jameson Morris went 3 2/3 innings in a game that would end after six due to time constraints.

Timberlake 200 320— 7 5 6

Potlatch 000 532—10 7 4

E. Pecor, N. Beardsall (3) and Pecor; J. Morris, L. Carpenter (4) and J. Marshall.

Timberlake hits — Pecor 2, E. Wylie (2B), R. Brennan, T. Van Tassel.

Potlatch hits — W. Marshall 2 (2 2B), C. Yearout, J. Marshall, B. Breeze, W. Yearout.

Marsing 12, Grangeville 4

MARSING, Idaho — Despite out-hitting host Marsing 5-2, Grangeville lost the nonleague season-opener after committing six fielding errors.

Thayne Williams led the Bulldogs with two hits, which included a double. Grangeville’s David Goicoa fired off another double.

Luke Steinmeyer had nine strikeouts for Marsing, and Jace Chadez had eight.