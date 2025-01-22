MOSCOW — In their first four minutes, the Vandals shot three 3-pointers, saw five players get on the board and forged a 14-0 lead over Montana.

Double-digit days from five Vandals, including Olivia Nelson (15 points, seven rebounds) and Hope Hassmann (13 points, nine assists) sent Idaho to a 70-57 win over Montana in Big Sky women’s basketball action on Monday at ICCU Arena in Moscow.

“Our offense clicked really well,” Idaho coach Arthur Moreira said. “(Our) 14-0 start is probably our best start of the season. So I felt like that kind of carried us throughout the game. So really good win. Really proud of them.”

Vandals play complimentary basketball

Beginning with a dominant 14-0 run and ending with five Vandals in double figures, Idaho (13-4, 5-1 Big Sky) controlled the game from the tipoff to the final buzzer.

The Vandals held the Grizzlies (7-11, 3-4) to sub-30% shooting overall and from beyond the arc. Idaho outshot Montana 46-28% from the floor and 40-24% from 3-point range.

The Vandals started hot from distance with three 3s as part of their opening 14-point run. Hassman made one of her two 3-pointers in the game’s opening 90 seconds and was soon followed by Jennifer Aadland and Sarah Brans, the lone active returning Vandal.

The Grizzlies would not be so easily dispatched of as they used a 13-12 first-quarter rebound advantage to surge their way back.

Montana made it as close as a four-point game with 6:22 left in the first half thanks to an 18-8 Griz run fueled by five different scorers, three of whom scored at least four points.

Tyler McCliment-Call posted five points in this span and Mack Konig added four of her Griz-leading 10 points in this nearly nine-minute period.

When Montana got as close as four points with 6:12 left in the first half, Idaho used a 13-7 run to enter halftime up 10, 35-25.

Freshman Ana Beatriz Passos flashed her blooming ability with a personal 6-2 run in a two-minute span in the second quarter. The freshman from São Paulo, Brazil, sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then drove along the right side of the rim to pick up a traditional three-point play.

After committing a turnover, she redeemed herself with another trip to the foul line, where she sank a free throw to restore Idaho’s 10-point lead with 2:50 left in the first half.

Passos entered the game because Rosie Schweizer played just six minutes and Aadland played nine after drawing early foul trouble.

With two of the team’s best rebounders out of the game, Moreira knew he could trust Passos to deliver.

“That’s what she does, man,” Moreira said. “I’m biased, but I think she’s the best pure athlete in the conference. There’s not many people like her in our league, so as she learns how to play basketball and play through mistakes, she’s got a chance to be really good.”

Idaho opened the second half protecting a 10-point lead and the Vandals once again got hot from beyond the arc. Over a period of 3 minutes and 28 seconds, three Vandals sank 3-pointers.

The arena fell silent as Nelson’s long ball glided through the air, the silence broken by one of the best sounds in sports: “the swish” followed by the cheers of a delighted crowd.

Sarah Brans, another role player who granted a reprieve to the starters, made another 3 to put Idaho up 47-35 with six minutes left in the third quarter off one of Hassmann’s nine assists.

Hassmann said that she told Brans and the other bench players to be aggressive when they are on the floor.

“That’s something special about our team, we don’t just have a starting five, we have people who can come off the bench and contribute,” Hassmann said. “Me and Olivia (Nelson) always give them confidence coming off the bench, and we know what they can do, and they’re special players.”

Hassmann made her second 3 about two minutes after Brans’ trey to forge a 52-39 Idaho lead late in the third.

The Vandals stayed aggressive with a 24-point third quarter before they wound down the clock with 11 points off long possessions in the fourth to win 70-57.

Grizzlies get paws on the ball

The Griz gave themselves second and even third-chance points with a 44-41 rebounding advantage.

Moreira said the Vandals’ rebounding performance would be his one nitpick of the game.