Bears send four to semis on Day 1 of Clearwater Classic

In what has been a strong year for Moscow wrestling, the Bears sent four boys to the semifinals — and one of them almost chose not to wrestle this year.

Senior Paul Dixon was leaning toward powerlifting rather than wrestling this year, but it was ultimately his relationships with his coaches and teammates that persuaded him to return for one more season.

“It’s awesome being with this team,” Dixon said. “I would have totally missed out on this. It’s a blast to have a family like this. Glad I came back.”

After Day 1 of the 38th annual Clearwater Classic Wrestling tournament, the host Lewiston High School Bengal boys sat in first place in the boys bracket with 128 points and the Newport girls sat atop the girls standings with 70 points.

Kellogg (117), Coeur d’Alene (115), Ridgeline (112.5) rounded out the top four for the boys with Moscow (93 points) sitting in fifth place with four Bears bound for the semifinals.

Area teams Potlatch (58), Lewiston (42.5) and Clarkston (37) rounded out the top four for the girls.

Clearwater Classic semifinal action resumes at 9 a.m. today at Lewiston High School.

Bear boys send four to semifinals

Dixon has been nothing short of dominant in the 285-pound class.

He spent less than a minute on the mat in each of his three wins on Friday and won his first two rounds over Lewiston and Clarkston opponents in 11 and 14 seconds, respectively.

His quarterfinal win over a Coeur d’Alene foe took a little bit longer but was done in 53 seconds.

Sophomore Eian Schwecke is on a similarly efficient trajectory for the Bears. He got two of his wins in under 70 seconds to make it to the semifinals.

“I’ve just been put in a lot of work in the off season,” Schwecke said. “So it was kind of expected. I’ve been really expecting to do good this year with how much work I’ve been putting in.”

Moscow senior James Greene, who got his 100th varsity win on Wednesday, swept his Day 1 competition at the Clearwater Classic.

“It’s fun to come to these tournaments and see different styles of wrestling,” Greene said. “Types of wrestlers that you’re going to face, that you know, every match gets you better.”

Greene should know about getting better every match as he is the reigning Clearwater Classic overall winner.

It’s a title he believes he is quite capable of defending.

“When you get to that second day, everyone’s tired, everyone’s sore, you know, everyone’s a little beat up, but at the end of the day, really, no one really cares,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “You know, what kind of excuses do you got? You just have to go out there and be locked in and compete. And I think our guys are going in with that attitude, so I really think they’re gonna have a good day tomorrow.”

Lapwai’s wrestling rise

“Get him on his back!” Lapwai fans yelled as Zach Eneas went toe to toe with Moscow’s Keith Gulbrandsen

Within a matter of seconds Eneas did just as the crowd wanted and won the match by way of fall.

The win clinched him a spot in the semifinals, one year after he was two and out at Lewiston’s Clearwater Classic.

Three years after reviving a program that was dormant for over three decades, Lapwai coach Chris Katus has several wrestlers bound for a medal and two in the semifinals of the Clearwater Classic.