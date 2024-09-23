Bengals blast past Bears in boys basketball

AREA ROUNDUP

Six players hit two 3-point goals apiece for the Lewiston Bengals as they overpowered the Moscow Bears 67-36 in a nonleague area rivalry boys basketball game Tuesday at Lewiston High School.

The Bengals (11-1) had built a 42-15 halftime lead before Moscow (6-7) had its best frame of the day to put up 16 points in the third quarter.

Royce Fisher of Lewiston shot 7-for-9 from the field including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 16 points.

Jordan Walker went 4-for-6 from the field to join him in double figures with 10 points, and four more Bengals scored eight-to-nine points each in the balanced outing.

Jonas Mordhorst had 10 points as the only Moscow player in double digits.

MOSCOW (6-7)

Tyson Izzo 1 2-2 4, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 3, JP Breese 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 2 0-0 4, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 2-4 7, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Andrew Hurley 1 0-0 2, Jonas Mordhorst 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 4-6 36.

LEWISTON (11-1)

Dray Torpey 3 0-0 8, Royce Fisher 7 0-0 16, Drew Alldredge 2 2-2 6, Jordan Walker 4 0-0 10, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 3 0-0 8, Blaze Hepburn 3 1-1 9, Parker Bogar 3 0-0 8, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-3 67.

Moscow 7 8 12 9—36

Lewiston 21 21 16 9—67

3-point goals — Godfrey, Abendroth, Torpey 2, Fisher 2, Walker 2, Rudolph 2, Hepburn 2, Bogar 2.

Pullman 67, North Central 63 (OT)

SPOKANE — Daniel Kwon hit two free throws to ice a 2A Greater Spokane League overtime victory for the Greyhounds against host North Central of Spokane.

Pullman (8-4, 3-1) had held a convincing 35-22 lead at halftime, but found itself extended to the extra period after a massive fourth-quarter rally from the Wolfpack (9-5, 3-2).

Kwon totaled a team-high 18 points, while teammates Cade Rogers (14 points), Gavyn Dealy (13) and Vaughn Holstad (13) all joined him in double figures.

PULLMAN (8-4, 3-1)

Gavyn Dealy 6 0-0 13, Cade Rogers 5 0-0 14, Daniel Kwon 8 2-2 18, Vaughn Holstad 5 2-4 13, Brandon Brown 2 1-1 6, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 0 0-0 0, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 5-7 67.

NORTH CENTRAL (9-5, 3-2)

Isaac Williams 6 0-0 13, Zachary Schettert 1 2-2 5, Tyson Vogrig 2 0-0 4, Nicholas Elliott 0 0-0 0, Trevelle Jones 2 1-1 5, Jace Wasson 0 0-0 0, JaAhn Carney 1 0-0 3, Elijah Wright 4 0-0 9, Levit Ott 0 0-0 0, Miles Spencer 1 2-2 4, Makai Daniels 5 10-13 20. Totals 22 15-18 63.

Pullman 18 17 11 8 13—67

North Central 11 11 15 17 9—63

3-point goals — Rogers 4, Dealy, Holstad, Brown, Anderson, Williams, Schettert, Carney, Wright.

Clarkston 69, Deer Park 43

Nine players got on the board and four scored in double figures for Clarkston in a 2A Greater Spokane League win over the visiting Stags of Deer Park, Wash.

Niko Ah Hi led the Bantams (6-8, 2-2) with 16 points, making four 3-point goals and converting both of his free throw attempts en route to that total. Isaiah Woods (12 points), Josh Hoffman (11) and Jason Rinard (11) were the other major offensive contributors for Clarkston, which set the tone with a 17-5 opening quarter.

DEER PARK (2-9, 0-4)

Cooper Rich 3 0-0 9, Adam Dennis 1 0-0 2, Sam Bates 0 2-2 2, Kruz Kreuss 0 0-0 0, Devin Kemano 6 2-3 15, Jayden Wilson 2 6-7 10, Aidan Martin 0 1-2 1, Abdu Isakh 1 0-0 2, Rudy Phillips 1 0-0 2, Brody Chapman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-14 43.

CLARKSTON (6-8, 2-2)

Isaiah Woods 4 0-0 12, Lee Brown 0 1-2 1, Braxton Forsmann 2 0-0 5, Niko Ah Hi 6 2-2 16, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 5 1-2 11, Chase Brown 1 2-4 5, Kendry Gimlin 2 1-2 6, Jason Rinard 5 0-0 11. Totals 26 7-12 69.

Deer Park 5 11 11 16—43

Clarkston 17 20 19 13—69

3-point goals — Rich 3, Kemano, Woods 4, Ah Hi 2, Forsmann, Brown, Gimlin, Rinard.

Lapwai 58, Prairie 50

LAPWAI — The host Wildcats’ pressure defense coming out of intermission suppressed Prairie of Cottonwood’s offense to set up a 2A Whitepine League win for Lapwai.

The game had been knotted up at 33-33 at halftime.

LaRicci George-Smith had a double-double of 14 points and 13 points for the Wildcats (7-4, 2-3). Vincent Kipp hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points, and Marcisio Noriega added 12.

For the Pirates (7-4, 2-3), Briggs Rambo and Nate Forsmann led the way with 16 points apiece.

PRAIRIE (7-4, 2-3)

Levi Gehring 3 0-0 6, Phil Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Briggs Rambo 6 4-4 16, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 3-5 16, Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-9 50.

LAPWAI (7-4, 2-3)

Julian Barros 2 0-0 4, Marcisio Noriega 4 3-4 12, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 6 1-2 17, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 5 4-7 14, Marcus Guzman 3 2-2 9. Totals 21 9-13 58.

Prairie 19 14 9 8—50

Lapwai 18 15 16 9—58

3-point goals — Schwartz, VonBargen, Forsmann, Kipp 4, Noriega 2, Guzman.

Potlatch 62, Kendrick 55

KENDRICK — The Loggers beat the Tigers behind a 20-point second quarter in a 2A Whitepine League clash.

Everett Lovell paced Potlatch (6-5, 3-3) with five 3-pointers and 30 total points.

Lovell scored 13 of the Loggers’ 20 second quarter points. Chase Lovell provided another 15 points on three made 3s and a perfect 6-for-6 clip from the free throw line.

Kendrick (6-5, 2-2), playing without standout Ralli Roetcisoender, kept pace with Potlatch in the first quarter but lost its footing in the second. Cade Silflow and Wyatt Cook posted 14 points apiece for the Tigers.

POTLATCH (6-5, 2-3)

Tyson Chambers 3 1-2 7, Chase Lovell 3 6-6 15 , Everett Lovell 11 3-8 30, Jameson Morris 1 3-6 5, Brody Mitchell 2 1-1 5, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0 . Totals 20 14-23 62.

KENDRICK (6-5, 2-2)

Maddox Kirkland 2 0-0 5, Cade Silflow 6 0-0 14, Kolt Koepp 2 2-4 7, Wyatt Cook 6 2-2 14, Nathan Kimberling 5 0-0 10, Hudson Kirkland 2 0-2 5, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Landon Sneve 0 0-0 0, Morgan Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-8 55.

Kendrick 12 12 15 16—55

Potlatch 12 20 16 14—62

3-point goals — C. Lovell 3, E Lovell 5, Maddox Kirkland 1, Silflow 2, Koepp 1, Hudson Kirkland.

Logos 73, Troy 28

MOSCOW — The Knights were golden from beyond the arc, hitting 13 total 3-pointers in their 2A Whitepine League victory over the Trojans.

Seamus Wilson sank six 3-pointers, scored 24 points and populated the stat sheet with eight assists, five steals and five rebounds for Logos (7-5, 4-2) of Moscow.

Bear Lopez scored each of his 12 points from beyond the arc, sinking four treys as Logos shot over 50% from 3 for a second straight game.

TROY (2-4, 0-4)

Wade Moser 0 0-0 0, Rowan Tyler 1 2-4 4, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 2-2 7, Connor Wilson 2 2-6 6, Braddock Buchanon 1 1-1 3, Makhi Durrett 1 2-4 4, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 9-20 28.

LOGOS (7-5, 4-2)

Ryan Daniels 4 2-4 10, Seamus Wilson 8 2-2 24, Bo Whitling 1 0-0 3, Baxter Covington 1 0-0 2, Lucius Comis 2 2-3 5, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Gideon Haney 1 1-1 3, Bear Lopez 4 0-0 12, Ransom Sentz 1 0-0 3, Nate Monjure 2 0-2 5, Gunnar Holloway 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-11 73.

Troy 4 9 8 7 —28

Logos 20 21 21 11—73

3-point goals — Wilson 6, Lopez 4, Monjure, Whitling, Sentz, Holden.

Colfax 70, Upper Columbia Academy 27

SPANGLE, Wash. — In what Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin called a “good all-around game for our kids,” four players notched double-digit point totals for Colfax en route to a Northeast 2B League win over Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle.

Adrik Jenkin hit four 3-point goals and had a team-high 16 points for the Bulldogs (13-1, 4-0). Ledger Kelly (12 points), Jayce Kelly (11) and Caleb Lustig (10) were the team’s other top contributors.

COLFAX (13-1, 4-0)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 5 1-1 12, Jayce Kelly 5 0-0 11, Dillon Thompson 2 0-2 4, Adrik Jenkin 6 0-0 16, JP McAnally 4 0-0 8, Caleb Lustig 5 0-0 10, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 1 2-2 5, Erik Christensen 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 3-7 70.

UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (4-6, 0-5)

Dawson Shipowick 0 0-0 0, Josh Baker 0 0-0 0, Jason Willey 0 2-2 2, Ethan Fly 7 0-1 17, Jack Johnson 0 0-0 0, Zach Shavez 1 1-2 3, Sayler Jordan 0 0-0 0, Steve Birmingham 0 0-0 0, Gray Libby 2 1-4 5. Totals 10 4-9 27.

Colfax 22 18 25 5—70

UCA 7 8 8 4—27

3-point goals — Jenkin 4, L. Kelly, J. Kelly, C. McAnally, Fly 3.

JV — Upper Columbia Academy def. Colfax.

Deary 51, St. John Bosco 36

COTTONWOOD — Visiting Deary recovered from a slow start and totaled 25 steals as a team in a 1A Whitepine League win over St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.

Nolan Hubbard was the top scorer for the victorious Mustangs (5-5, 5-2) with 14 points, and Jacob Mechling backed him up with 12.

Cody Weckman led the way for the Patriots (1-11, 1-8) with 10 points.

DEARY (5-5, 5-2)

TJ Beyer 2 4-6 9, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Nolan Hubbard 6 0-0 14, Jacob Mechling 6 0-0 12, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 6-8 51.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-11, 1-8)

Pierce Frei 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Crea 1 0-0 3, Tommy Rose 1 2-5 4, Cody Weckman 4 1-4 10, Henry Baldwin 4 0-0 8, Ignatius Parmentier 2 0-0 6, Connor Nuxoll 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-9 36.

Deary 10 16 13 12—51

St. John Bosco 11 4 6 15—36

3-point goals — Hubbard 2, Beyer, Parmentier 2, Frei, Crea, Weckman.

JV — Deary 21, St. John Bosco 16 (one half).

Asotin 51, Pomeroy 39

ASOTIN — The Panthers bested the visiting Pirates in a nonleague encounter.

Asotin (10-3 2-3) took command in an 18-5 first quarter and spread the ball around, with four players totaling at least nine points for the day. Cody Ells and AJ Olerich paced the Panthers with 11 points apiece.

Asotin coach Morgan LeBlanc said that the Panthers played well in the first half, but let Pomeroy (7-6, 6-1) hit some shots to make it a closer game down the stretch. The Pirates’ Jett Slusser sank four of his six made shots from beyond the arc to total 16 points.

POMEROY (7-6, 6-1)

Jacob Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Braxton McKeirnan 5 1-2 11, Jett Slusser 6 0-0 16, Kyzer Herres 4 0-0 8, Cesar Morfin 1 0-0 2, , Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-2 39.

ASOTIN (10-3, 2-3)

Bennett Anderson 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Biery 2 1-2 7, Peter Eggleston 2 2-2 6, Spencer Conklin 3 0-0 9, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 5 0-2 11, AJ Olerich 5 1-4 11, Stone Ausman 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 4-10 51.

Pomeroy 5 9 12 13 — 39

Asotin 18 12 9 12 — 51

3-point goals — Ells, Ausman, Conkloin, Biery 2, Slusser 4.

Liberty Christian 60, Garfield-Palouse 57

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Vikings fell in a close nonleague contest to the Patriots. Lane Collier paced Gar-Pal (9-4, 9-0) with 25 points and Bryce Pfaff and Liam Cook chipped in 13 apiece but it was not enough to conquer the home Liberty Christian Patriots (8-5, 4-2) of Richland, Wash. Gar-Pal led 38-23 at halftime. A complete linescore was not available.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-4, 9-0)

Bryce Pfaff 3 6-7 13 , Lane Collier 10 1-4 25, Macent Rardon 2 0-0 4, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 6 1-2 13, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-13 57.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-5, 4-2)

N. Kumsi 0 0-0 0, L. Idler 1 0-0 3, C. Hoey 1 0-0 3, T. Haak 6 1-4 18, G. Williamson 0 0-2 0, H. Cowan 0 2-2 2, C. Hogaboam 0 0-0 0, S. Bjur 0 0-0 0, N. Grover 4 0-2 10, H. Cole 9 4-6 22, E. Isley 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 60.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLMoscow 42, Lewiston 30

Dominant second and fourth quarters boosted visiting Moscow and the Bears prevailed against Lewiston for a second time this season.

Jessa Skinner of Moscow (7-8) was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points, while fellow Bear Brooklyn Becker and Addy McKarcher of Lewiston (5-9) each tallied nine.

“We were pleased to get 12 points off our bench,” Moscow coach Josh Colvin said in reference to the trio of Winnie Colvin, Madi Hennrich and Mattea Nuhn. “Ultimately, it was a defensive effort; we were happy to hold them to 30 points.”

MOSCOW (7-8)

Addison Lassen 0 0-1 0, Mattea Nuhn 0 2-2 2, Kolbi Kiblen 1 5-6 8, Brooklyn Becker 3 3-3 9, Jessa Skinner 3 5-9 11, Winnie Colvin 3 0-0 7, Madi Hennrich 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 16-22 42.

LEWISTON (5-9)

Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0, Skye VanTrease 0 5-10 5, Breanna Albright 2 0-0 4, Addy McKarcher 4 1-9 9, Kylese Samuels 0 1-2 1, Avery Lathen 2 0-0 4, Taylor Holman 1 0-0 2, Paytland Schnell 1 0-0 2, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-23 30.

Moscow 8 10 11 13—42

Lewiston 8 4 12 6—30