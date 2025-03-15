Chiefs sign quarterback Gardner Minshew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have their next backup quarterback, and he once had a huge game against Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star has confirmed Gardner Minshew, who started nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season and 46 in his NFL career, has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Minshew is the latest in a line of veterans who have served as Patrick Mahomes’ backup since becoming a starter in 2018: Chad Henne, Matt Moore, Blaine Gabbert and Carson Wentz have held the position.